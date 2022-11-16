Youngest and oldest coaches in NBA: Full list of all 30 coaches by age, from Joe Mazzulla, Will Hardy to Gregg Popovich

DALLAS (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic’s absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes to help prevent the Mavericks from blowing a 25-point lead in a two-point victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Christian Wood, traded to Dallas in the offseason after blossoming from a journeyman into a 20-point scorer for the Rockets, had 26 points and eight rebounds in his first game against his former team. The Rockets, who came in with the NBA’s worst record, recorded 19 blocks, their most since they had a franchise-record 20 on the same date 38 years earlier (1984). Houston held the Mavericks to a season-low 30% shooting.

