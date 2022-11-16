Pokemon Scarlet and Violet performance has been an issue for many players so we hopped in to try and find out the causes. Developer GameFreak have tried to change the style of game and it seems this has come at the cost of performance and graphics. Both in docked and undocked modes, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet present framerate that are hard to ignore. Why is this the case?, What about the graphical style and quality? All this and more in our IGN Performance Review.

