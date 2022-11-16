Read full article on original website
Related
God of War: Ragnarok - Berserker Fight: Skjothendi the Unerring
This video shows you how to defeat the berserker Skjothendi the Unerring in Niflheim. This berserker can only be found after finishing the main story. These Berserker fights are one of God of War: Ragnarok's endgame activities, we recommend not watching this video until you've completed the main story.
Steven Spielberg to Direct Bullitt Reboot Starring Bradley Cooper
Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is taking on Bullitt. Spielberg is making a new original feature that’s based on the character of Frank Bullitt – the San Francisco cop famously played by Steve McQueen in the original 1968 film. According to Deadline, the picture will star Bradley Cooper as...
Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special - Featurette
Join executive producer Kevin Feige, Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), and writer/director James Gunn for a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in this new featurette. Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy...
Sonic the Hedgehog Co-Creator Reportedly Arrested for Insider Trading
Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator Yuji Naka has been arrested for suspected insider trading for an investment made while working at Square Enix. As reported by IGN Japan, Naka was arrested by the Special Investigation Department of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office alongside two other former Square Enix employees. He...
Sonic Co-Creator, Yuji Naka, Arrested - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator Yuji Naka has been arrested for suspected insider trading for an investment made while working at Square Enix. Embracer Group has announced that Borderlands developer Gearbox now owns the Risk of Rain franchise. Presented by Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet....
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Review Roundtable: How Does It Compare to Pokemon Legends Arceus? - NVC 638
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reviews are here, and we’re joined by Polygon’s Nicole Carpenter and returning trainers Reb Valentine and Casey Defreitas to dive into all of the details about the latest generation! Here’s what we think of its tech issues, its latest gimmicks, and whether it stands out from other generations. Plus, Harvestella, the new Fire Emblem Engage trailer, Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s Game of the Year chances, and more!
Mythic Quest Season 3 - Exclusive "You're Gonna Die Here" Clip
We have an exclusive clip from episode 3 of Mythic Quest's third season. In episode 3, titled "Crushing It," David uses exciting news about MQ to make Ian jealous. Poppy, Rachel, and Jo go to brunch. Check out "Crushing It" on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 18, 2022.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales - 14 Minutes of PC Gameplay at Max Settings (4K 60FPS)
CPU - 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900K.
The Callisto Protocol's Glen Schofield Reveals Cover Art Inspiration
As part of The Callisto Protocol Mastering Horror roudtable, Striking Distance Studios' Glen Schofield reveals the inspiration for The Callisto Protocol's cover art. Presented by The Callisto Protocol. Coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on December 2nd, 2022.
The 1000th Pokémon Has Been Revealed At Last
At last, Game Freak has done it. As of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet there are now more than 1000 Pokémon. Pokémon Sword and Shield, along with their DLC, brought the total up to 905, and Scarlet and Violet's additions cap the number at a whopping 1008. For those tracking, that's not counting regional variants such as Wooper's new variant in the Paldea region, though it does count new regional evolutions, assuming they have different names than their counterparts elsewhere.
Sci-Fi Action RPG Cygnus Enterprises Takes Players to a Vibrant Future
Have you ever wondered what you’d get if you mixed a top-down version of Destiny 2 with Diablo, sprinkled in some SimCity, a little Tropico 6, then finished with a touch of Fallout Shelter? If so, you’re not alone. Team Miaozi, a diverse group of PC gaming industry veterans from 15 different countries, is made up of key members from teams responsible for games like Total War: Three Kingdoms, Age of Wonders 3, the Far Cry series, Halo Wars 2, Sea of Thieves, and more. Founded in 2019, Team Miaozi has spent the last three years developing the upcoming game Cygnus Enterprises. This single-player sci-fi game combines action-RPG elements with small-scale city management, all set in a distant future with striking visuals and vibrant colors, creating a world ripe for exploration.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Performance Review
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet performance has been an issue for many players so we hopped in to try and find out the causes. Developer GameFreak have tried to change the style of game and it seems this has come at the cost of performance and graphics. Both in docked and undocked modes, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet present framerate that are hard to ignore. Why is this the case?, What about the graphical style and quality? All this and more in our IGN Performance Review.
Wednesday: Season 1 Video Review
Wednesday hits Netflix on Nov. 23, 2022. Review by Amelia Emberwing. Wednesday introduces a whole new generation to the Addams family with creepy and kooky hijinks and an incredible performance from Jenna Ortega. Some tertiary characters struggle from weak writing while more interesting players are kept on the sidelines, but it’s not enough to bog down the series too much.
Norman Reedus' Proposed Ending For The Walking Dead Is Grim
Walkers have ravaged the screens of fans for over a decade now, but now, the Walking Dead is finally coming to a close. Well, kinda. On Nov. 20, the original series of The Walking Dead will air its season finale. The episode, the 24th installment in season 11, will ultimately conclude the storyline that started with Rick Grimes waking up in a hospital in Atlanta. After numerous twists and surprise deaths, the finale of The Walking Dead has a lot to conclude. In a recent feature for Entertainment Weekly, the cast of the show explained how they would want to see their characters treated in the final episode.
Social Tab: How to Play With Friends in Warzone 2
It's time to squad up with your friends in the new Warzone 2. With a new Warzone 2 map, DMZ game mode, and Shoot House mode to jump into, you and your friends are likely eager to group up and get going. On this page of IGN's Warzone 2 Wiki...
Evolution Items - How to Evolve Every Pokemon
This Evolution Items guide will cover every evolution item and evolution method so you can learn in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Usually, a Pokemon simply needs to be raised to a certain level, but there are many different Pokemon that require you to evolve them through different methods. One of the most common evolution methods involves giving a Pokemon a special stone or maxing out their Friendship.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Are Full of Glaring Technical Problems
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's review embargo has lifted, and as it ticks over to November 18 around the world, folks are beginning to get access to them. Which means everyone is now able to see an extremely unfortunate, glaring issue with the games: they run very, very poorly. We...
Goat Simulator 3 Video Review
Goat Simulator 3 reviewed by Travis Northup on PC, also available on PlayStation and Xbox. This sequel almost certainly won’t wow you with its level of polish or a deep, meaningful narrative, but sometimes it’s a good idea to turn your brain off and buck your hooves into an old lady’s face while she fires a rocket launcher at you. With a larger map, more ridiculous references and hilarious jokes, and multiplayer that only enhances the ludicrous good times, it's easy to recommend to anyone with a taste for its silly sense of humor and a few hours to kill.
Here Are Three PS5 Exclusive Video Games Under $30 Each for Black Friday
After plunking down $400-$500 on a PlayStation 5 console, you might find your coffers draining oh so quickly after you realize that PS5 video game can cost upwards of $69.99 each. If you've purchased video games at all in the past, you'll probably already realize that patience is well rewarded; video game prices tend to drop substantially after the first year of release. Now that the PS5 has been out for about two years, some of the PS5 launch titles, as well as one title that was released about 6 months later, have finally dropped to 50% or less than their original retail price.
How to Evolve Charcadet into Armarouge and Ceruledge
Charcadet is the pre-evolution to Armarouge and Ceruledge in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The little Pokemon evolves only when holding a particular item. The Auspicious Armor is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet, and the Malicious Armor is exclusive to Pokemon Violet, so Charcadet's evolutions are also version exclusives. Read on to see how to evolve Charcadet into either Armarouge or Ceruledge depending on version - the method is largely the same!
