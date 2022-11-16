VIDEO: South Carolina coordinators talk Tennessee

Clayton White (Photo by Katie Dugan)

South Carolina football offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, defensive coordinator Clayton White, special teams coordinator Pete Lembo met with the media to preview the Gamecocks’ Game 11 matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers.

South Carolina in the NFL: Week 10 recap

By Mike Uva

It was a week to remember for South Carolina players in the NFL on the defensive side of the ball. Here’s a look at how some of those former Gamecocks in the league did over the weekend.

Jaycee Horn – PANTHERS

The defensive back had three tackles and an interception. Horn has two interceptions on the year.

Shi Smith – PANTHERS

Smith hauled in one catch for 17 yards.

Damiere Byrd – FALCONS

Byrd was targeted four times on Thursday and caught three passes for 58 yards. His long on the day was 21 yards.

Rashad Fenton – FALCONS

Appearing in his first game as a Falcon since being traded by the Chiefs, Fenton had four tackles. Three of those tackles were solo.

Kingsley Enagbare – PACKERS

The rookie had five tackles, three solo tackles, and one tackle for loss.

Keisean Nixon – PACKERS

Nixon returned five kickoffs for 103 yards with a long of 26 yards. He also returned two punts for 19 yards.

Ernest Jones – RAMS

The linebacker led the Rams in tackles with ten, including six solo.

Ryan Succop – BUCCANEERS

Succop was a perfect 3-for-3 on PATs. He missed his lone field goal attempt of 52 yards.

Melvin Ingram – DOLPHINS

The linebacker finished with two tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, and three QB hurries.

Brandon Shell – DOLPHINS

Making the most out of his opportunity since being called up from the practice squad, Shell continues to start at RT from Miami. He has yet to allow a sack. He also had a nice pancake block this past weekend… although it came on fellow Gamecock Jadeveon Clowney.

Jadeveon Clowney – BROWNS

Clowney had one tackle in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins.

D.J. Wonnum – VIKINGS

The DE finished with one tackle, which came on special teams.

Dennis Daley – TITANS

Daley graded out better this pass weekend but not by much. According to PFF, Daley has the worst pass blocking efficiency rating of any starting tackle in the NFL with 200+ snaps in (92.8).

A.J. Cann – TEXANS

After not playing last week due to an illness, Cann started at RT this past weekend. According to PFF, 12 of the 14 pressures allowed by the Texans on Sunday were charged to the interior OL.

Chris Lammons – CHIEFS

The DB was placed in concussion protocol during Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Stephon Gilmore – COLTS

The veteran defensive back had five tackles, including two solo. He also defended two passes.

Javon Kinlaw – 49ERS

The defensive tackle was eligible to return this past weekend off of the IR. However, Kinlaw did not play as he recovers from a knee injury. The 49ers are optimistic that he’ll return this season.

Deebo Samuel – 49ERS

Samuel caught two passes for 24yards on sixtargets. He also rushed for 27 yards on four carries.

Gamecocks on a bye in Week 10:

Patriots: Kevin Harris – RB #36

Bengals: Hayden Hurst – TE #88

Jets: NONE

Ravens: Mike Davis – RB #28

