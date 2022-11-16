ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Alabama trending for WR Jaren Hamilton

By Keegan Pope
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
2023 WR Jaren Hamilton. (Credit: Joseph Hastings/BamaInsider)

Gainesville (Fla.) F. W. Buchholz four-star wide receiver Jaren Hamilton has largely been focused on only a handful of schools in the final months of his recruitment.

But things are trending toward one program, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM). Following a pick from BamaInsider’s Andrew Bone, Alabama is heavily favored (95.8 percent) to land Hamilton’s eventual commitment.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder has been on campus in Tuscaloosa three times since this summer, and he currently is locked in for an official visit next weekend for the Iron Bowl.

Hamilton has built strong connections with wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins and the rest of the Tide’s coaching staff, which has pushed them above schools like Michigan, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

“Just the relationships I have built with the coaches,” he told BamaInsider’s Joseph Hastings of why he likes Alabama last month. “My comfortability with them. What they’ve been doing with players for the past decade, especially at my position. They’ve really been putting on a showcase at that spot. It speaks for itself.”

Hamilton is the No. 331 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

On3, however, is much higher on him than other recruiting services, per the Industry Comparison. In the most recent On300 rankings, he was tabbed as the country’s No. 141 prospect and No. 20 wide receiver.

“Explosive pass catcher with big play ability as a downfield threat. Checked in around 6-foot, 190-pounds prior to his senior season. A top sprinter who placed 4th in the 200 meters at the state meet with a strong 21.56 second mark. Transfers that long speed over to the field. A natural long-strider who explodes out of his stance. Shows the ability to consistently create separation downfield. Also flashes some quickness in releases against press coverage. Flashes good downfield tracking skills and ability to make plays on the ball in traffic. Runs hard after the catch. While highly efficient when targeted, does not have quite the target share or production as some other blue-chip receivers. Transferred to a more established high school program prior to his senior year.”

