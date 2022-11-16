Read full article on original website
How 'seafloor detectives' uncovered the secrets of the world's biggest underwater volcano
Scientists have revealed new findings about the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano, which in January 2022 became the largest eruption ever recorded with modern technology.
Jeff Bezos announces 40 grants totaling $123 million to combat homelessness
Jeff Bezos is continuing to make good on his pledge to give away the majority his wealth, to the tune of $123 million today.
Retailers warn of 'self-inflicted economic disaster' after largest rail union rejects labor deal
The nation's leading retailers warned Monday that Congress may need to step in to avert a devastating freight rail strike they fear could spoil food, interrupt the delivery of goods bought online and worsen inflation.
Biden administration will give PG&E $1.1 billion to help keep California nuclear plant online
Nuclear energy in California got a jolt of financial support from the Biden administration on Monday as the US Department of Energy awarded a $1.1 billion grant to Pacific Gas & Electric to help extend the life of its Diablo Canyon Power Plant on the central California coast.
'Christmas is not canceled' despite growing risk of rail strike
Leading retailers are sounding the alarm about the danger of a national rail strike while simultaneously stressing that a potential work stoppage won't ruin this holiday shopping season.
