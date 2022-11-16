Read full article on original website
TikTok might be too big to ban, no matter what lawmakers say
In July 2020, the same month former President Donald Trump said he would ban TikTok in the United States, Callie Goodwin of Columbia, South Carolina, posted her first video on the app to promote the small business she had started out of her garage during the pandemic.
This conservative Christian couple in South Carolina have become outspoken advocates for abortion rights
Jill Hartle might seem an unlikely advocate for abortion rights, but after a devastating pregnancy loss, she's raising her voice.
'They can't go to school? Why?': Afghan woman outraged over Taliban's university suspension for women
The Taliban government has suspended university education for all female students in Afghanistan, the latest step in its brutal clampdown on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women. CNN's Christiane Amanpour reports.
Democrat pulls off upset in rural red district. Hear her message for her party
Congresswoman-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA) explains to CNN's Jake Tapper how she was able to upset a Trump-backed candidate in the type of district that Democrats traditionally do not find a lot of success in.
Exclusive: Pelosi's California home didn't receive security review in four years before October's violent attack, Capitol Police chief says
Before the violent attack on her husband in late October, the security of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's California home had not been assessed by United States Capitol Police since 2018, Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN's Pamela Brown in an exclusive interview Tuesday.
Watch Zelensky's historic speech to Congress
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a historic speech from the United States Capitol, expressing gratitude for American support in fighting Russian aggression since the war began -- and asking for more.
'I really had tears in my eyes': Ukrainians react to Zelensky's historic visit to Washington DC
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech at the US Capitol on Wednesday, where he expressed gratitude for US support, was a historic moment, and one which resonated with people in his home country.
Taliban wants 'to remove all the women and girls from society', warns Afghan educator
Afghan educator Yalda Kohi tells Sara Sidner how she is feeling as the Taliban suspends university education for female students.
Opinion: Zelensky's powerful message to Putin
Frida Ghitis writes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the US Congress was far more than just a plea for help or a thank you note.
Biden signs vital $858 billion defense bill into law, nixing military's Covid-19 vaccine mandate
President Joe Biden on Friday signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law, a massive defense spending bill with provisions that will give service members a pay raise, fund support for Ukraine and Taiwan and rescind the US military's Covid-19 vaccine mandate.
Hillary Clinton calls Zelensky's speech 'extraordinary'
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Congress "extraordinary," saying the country's fight against Russian aggression has "proven that they are a really good investment for the United States."
Exclusive: Iranian footballer is among dozens facing execution while the West is distracted by Christmas, supporters fear
Terrified Iranian families believe that while the Western world is preoccupied with Christmas celebrations, a wave of executions in the country is imminent following the recent protests.
January 6 committee releases final report, says Trump should be barred from office
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection recommends barring former President Donald Trump from holding office again.
'Millions of unsubstantiated deductions': Lawmaker on Trump's tax returns
Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) of the House Ways and Means Committee speaks with CNN's Kate Bolduan about the committee vote to release former President Donald Trump's tax returns from 2015-2020.
Cassidy Hutchinson told the January 6 committee she felt pressure from Trump allies not to talk and instead risk 'contempt'
The final straw for former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson with her first attorney, paid through allies of former President Donald Trump, came when he told her to stop cooperating with the January 6 House select committee even if she risked a contempt of Congress charge, transcripts of her interviews and sources familiar with her testimony tell CNN.
Trump White House drafted statement attacking Barr after he publicly refuted Trump's voter fraud claims, transcript reveals
In December 2020, after then-Attorney General William Barr publicly refuted President Donald Trump's claims that the election was rigged, White House staffers drafted a press release that would've called for the firing of anyone who disagreed with Trump's claims, according to a new transcript from the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021.
See what Liz Cheney wrote about Republicans in the Jan. 6 report
In the final report from the January 6 committee, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says she "had hoped for more" from members of her party who supported former President Donald Trump in wake of the insurrection at the US Capitol.
Republicans release their own US Capitol riot report focused on security failures
House Republicans on Wednesday released a report focused on security failures at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, highlighting well-documented breakdowns in intelligence sharing, Capitol security and coordination between various law enforcement agencies that responded that day.
Maricopa County elections officials push back on Lake's fraud claims as trial ends
Maricopa County elections officials pushed back on Republican Kari Lake's claim of fraud in Arizona's gubernatorial race in court Thursday, offering new details about printing problems that delayed the counting of some votes.
Incoming NY Rep. George Santos says he'll address apparent misrepresentations about his past as Republican House leadership remains silent
Republican Rep.-elect George Santos of New York said in a tweet Thursday that he will address questions next week related to the scrutiny that uncovered inconsistencies on parts of his resume and biography as House GOP leadership continues to be silent about the issue.
