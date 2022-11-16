ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Watch Zelensky's historic speech to Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a historic speech from the United States Capitol, expressing gratitude for American support in fighting Russian aggression since the war began -- and asking for more.
CNN

Hillary Clinton calls Zelensky's speech 'extraordinary'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Congress "extraordinary," saying the country's fight against Russian aggression has "proven that they are a really good investment for the United States."
CNN

Cassidy Hutchinson told the January 6 committee she felt pressure from Trump allies not to talk and instead risk 'contempt'

The final straw for former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson with her first attorney, paid through allies of former President Donald Trump, came when he told her to stop cooperating with the January 6 House select committee even if she risked a contempt of Congress charge, transcripts of her interviews and sources familiar with her testimony tell CNN.
CNN

Trump White House drafted statement attacking Barr after he publicly refuted Trump's voter fraud claims, transcript reveals

In December 2020, after then-Attorney General William Barr publicly refuted President Donald Trump's claims that the election was rigged, White House staffers drafted a press release that would've called for the firing of anyone who disagreed with Trump's claims, according to a new transcript from the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
180K+
Post
1104M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy