fashionunited.com
Fendi and Bambuser expand video commerce relationship
Fendi is expanding its partnership with Bambuser, a live shopping SaaS company, to reach more video commerce markets. The LVMH-owned luxury house first partered with the Stockholm-headquarted company in 2012, presenting its SS22 collection to a top tier client. Since then, the Fendi and Bambuser partnership has expanded onto 7...
fashionunited.com
River Island chief executive Will Kernan to exit
The CEO of high street fashion retailer River Island is leaving the business after three years. Will Kernan is stepping down “to pursue personal projects”, Retail Week reports, citing sources close to the company. Kernan joined River Island as chief executive in September 2019, taking over from previous...
