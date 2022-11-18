ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Post delivers front-page insult that'll eat away at Donald Trump

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Former president Donald Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign Tuesday night - but unlike his last campaign announcement, this one was met with eye rolls, even from right-leaning media.

It seems even Rupert Murdoch has abandoned Trump as Fox News and New York Post hardly mentioned the announcement.

Wednesday morning, the front page of The Post concerned itself with a recent crime story.

At the very bottom of the page was a headline that mocked the former president.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Florida man makes announcement," the headline read while pointing readers to ... page 26.

The once loyal publication has seemingly turned its back on Trump as the former president dodges lawsuits, investigations , and accusations.

On Twitter, people found The Post 's headline hysterical.

"The actual story (on page 26) is scathingly dismissive. Full on Onion coverage," a Twitter user wrote.

"Page 26 Lol," another person tweeted.

The inside of the story read, "With just 720 days to go before the next election, a Florida retiree made the surprise announcement Tuesday night that he was running for president."

The Post mocked Trump by referring to Mar-a-Lago, the location of Trump's announcement, as his "resort and classified-documents library" and calling his favorite food "a charred steak with ketchup."

"He has stated that his qualifications for office include being a "stable genius"," the story continued.

"The Post - and Murdoch - know better than anyone that the biggest wound Trump can suffer is people not saying his name," New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman tweeted .

Despite Trump endorsing Republican candidates during the midterms, the GOP did not make out with a "red wave" as expected.

Meanwhile, the front page of Fox News celebrated Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and hinted at a future presidential run.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The List

The 5 Words That Will Likely Define Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign

The evening of November 15, 2022, former President Donald Trump gave his highly anticipated announcement at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. There were many rumors swirling around Trump announcing a third presidential run, and those rumors have since been proven true. As expected, Trump has indeed announced his candidacy for 2024 (via C-SPAN.) The businessman now run for president twice, winning in 2016 and going on to lose against President Joe Biden in his 2020 run.
PALM BEACH, FL
Mother Jones

Donald Trump Said Something Kind of Interesting

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. About an hour into a presidential campaign announcement speech so boring that even Fox News cut away, former President Trump made an interesting point. For the most part, Trump hit all his usual...
Daily Montanan

The end of the road for Donald Trump

For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump faithfuls Roger Stone and Mike Lindell were at his 2024 announcement, but very few members of Congress made an appearance

Former President Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race at his Palm Beach, Florida, home on Tuesday among friends, family, and ardent supporters. Noticeably absent, however, were GOP lawmakers. Only one, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, was spotted by Insider reporter Kimberly Leonard in the Mar-a-Lago Grand Ballroom.
PALM BEACH, FL
TheWrap

‘The View': Ana Navarro Says Trump’s Turn on DeSantis Gives Florida Governor ‘Permission to Run Against Him’ (Video)

”Because Ron DeSantis is not going to owe him anything,“ Navarro said. Twice-impeached former President Donald Trump threw out a new nickname for a political opponent this weekend: Ron DeSanctimonious. It was a startling move, considering how DeSantis has supported Trump in the past, but for “The View” host Ana Navarro, it means Trump just gave the Florida governor full approval to run against him for president.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Even Kayleigh McEnany Now Wants Trump to Delay His 2024 Announcement

MAGA Republicans underperformed in the midterms so badly that even Kayleigh McEnany is calling on Donald Trump to hit the pause on announcing a presidential run. Tuesday’s midterm election underperformances have pushed Fox News stars to quickly come to the realization that their long-hyped “red wave” had turned into an “absolute disaster.” Additionally, the network and other Murdoch-owned media outlets have begun pointing the finger at Trump and the fringe candidates he endorsed, blaming him for the disastrous results.
GEORGIA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Local reactions to Donald Trump’s re-election announcement

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Former president Donald Trump announced a third bid for the presidency, getting an early start on the 2024 election. ”In order to make America glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States,” Trump said in an anticipated but expected speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
APPLETON, WI
HuffPost

Donald Trump's New Applause Line Is Pure Authoritarianism

Former President Donald Trump has made executing drug dealers a central part of his messaging in recent months, embracing a favorite tactic of authoritarian regimes and placing it center stage as he launches his third run for the presidency. “We are going to be asking everyone who sells drugs, gets...
PALM BEACH, FL
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy