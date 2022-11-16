ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Grains lower, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. lost 16 cents at $7.9675 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 5.75 cents at $6.5875 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 4.50 cents at $3.9375 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined 19.75 cents at 14.1225 bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose .80 cent at $1.5225 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was up .30 cent at $1.7575 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off .27 cent at $.8500 a pound.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

