The Shark Black Friday sale has landed with more than £100 off cordless vacuums

With just days to go, Black Friday is almost upon us again – but you don’t have to wait until 25 November to start shopping for some stellar savings, as plenty of brands and retailers have kicked off proceedings early this year.

From Boots , Argos and Currys to John Lewis & Partners , Very and Ninja , new deals are dropping daily, spanning everything from TVs , laptops , gaming and tech to mattresses , home appliances , beauty , fashion , and toys .

Always a hot ticket during the Black Friday sales, when it comes to vacuums, few brands have the cult status Shark does. Sure, Dyson is a main player in the appliance game, but Shark’s tools have featured heavily in our expert guides and the brand is renowned for their high-tech hair tools and efficient cleaners.

Luckily for those wanting to invest, the brand has already kicked off its Black Friday 2022 sale – and it does not disappoint.

With up to £220 off, the Shark Black Friday sale is not one to be missed. To ensure you secure a real bargain, we’ve rounded up the best deals that have already dropped – keep reading to find out more.

Shark lightweight 2-in-1 cordless vacuum WV361UK: Was £199.99, now £169.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

Two vacuum cleaners for the price of one – well, sort of – this lightweight model from Shark will transform from a floor vacuum cleaner to a handheld model, so it can turn its hand to quick clean-ups as well as hoovering larger areas of your home. Boasting a crevice tool, multi-surface tool and the brand’s anti-hair-wrap technology – which prevents hair from getting tangled in the brush as you clean – this cordless two-in-one model will run for 16 minutes on one charge, so there’s plenty of time to zoom around your home. As of now, you can hoover up this lightweight model with a discount of 15 per cent.

Shark quick cleaning bundle WV361S1000UK: Was £269.98, now £199.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

Here, we have a cleaning duo with a discount of 25 per cent – Shark’s two-in-one cordless vacuum cleaner and the brand’s corded steam mop. The steamer on the right relies on water alone, impressively, to ensure everything from marble to tile and stone floors end up squeaky clean, without relying on cleaning chemicals to remove bacteria. The absorbent cleaning pads can be chucked in the washing machine whenever they need a refresh, and as for the vacuum cleaner, this is the brand’s cordless two-in-one, which means it can be switched for a handheld without comprimising on suction.

Shark anti-hair-wrap cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ202UKTDB: Was £379.99, now £199.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

Shark is regularly lauded in our cordless vacuum round-ups, and you can save a whopping £180 on one of its bestselling models in the brand’s Black Friday sale. With a 40-minute run time, clever anti-hair-wrap technology, and handy tools for corners and crevices, it will make light work of cleaning chores. A great choice for pet owners, it will help you tackle those pesky hairs, while its anti-allergen complete seal means it’s a good option for those with allergies, too.

Shark anti-hair-wrap cordless upright vacuum ICZ300UK: Was £399.99, now £279.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

Here, we have another vacuum with Shark’s snazzy anti-hair-wrap technology. Ideal for homes with furry inhabitants, it’s designed to stop hair becoming tangled in the brush. Promising a deep clean, owing to the power fin design, this vacuum digs into the pile of your carpet to draw out more dirt, while the brush roll gives your cleaning sessions extra oomph by drawing up dust from hard floors. Running for an hour on one charge, hoover up this cordless model while it is discounted by a whopping £120.

Shark cordless handheld vacuum WV200UK: Was £129.99, now £99.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

If you’re looking for a handheld vacuum to power through quick clean-ups, look no further than Shark’s cordless model while it is discounted by £30. With a run time of eight minutes, this smaller vacuum is designed for areas that are hard to reach with a full-size machine, including on the sofa or across the kitchen countertop. Don’t be put off by its size, either, as this hoover is said to pack a mighty punch, owing to an efficient motor with impressive suction.

Shark HD120UK style iQ hair dryer: Was £199.99, now £179.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

Shark’s alternative to Dyson’s cult supersonic dryer, you can save £20 on the high-tech hair tool right now. Shark’s slightly different style iQ model took the top spot in our round-up of the best hair dryers , so you know you’re in safe hands with the brand’s expertise. “Shorter and rounder than a “traditional” hair dryer, with rose gold detailing, it feels as much like a smart gadget as it does a styling tool,” our tester said.

Shark anti-hair-wrap upright vacuum cleaner with lift-away NZ690UKTDB: Was £299.99, now £179.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

This £120 saving on one of Shark’s bestselling lift-away models is not to be missed. Complete with anti-hair-wrap technology, an anti-allergen complete seal, car detail kit, crevice tool and multi-surface tool, no surface will be left untouched. Plus, the detachable main unit means you can comfortably clean stairs, ceilings and more.

