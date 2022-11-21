ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

The Shark Black Friday sale has landed with more than £100 off cordless vacuums

By Daisy Lester
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nhwj4_0jCz7UTj00

With just days to go, Black Friday is almost upon us again – but you don’t have to wait until 25 November to start shopping for some stellar savings, as plenty of brands and retailers have kicked off proceedings early this year.

From Boots , Argos and Currys to John Lewis & Partners , Very and Ninja , new deals are dropping daily, spanning everything from TVs , laptops , gaming and tech to mattresses , home appliances , beauty , fashion , and toys .

Always a hot ticket during the Black Friday sales, when it comes to vacuums, few brands have the cult status Shark does. Sure, Dyson is a main player in the appliance game, but Shark’s tools have featured heavily in our expert guides and the brand is renowned for their high-tech hair tools and efficient cleaners.

Luckily for those wanting to invest, the brand has already kicked off its Black Friday 2022 sale – and it does not disappoint.

With up to £220 off, the Shark Black Friday sale is not one to be missed. To ensure you secure a real bargain, we’ve rounded up the best deals that have already dropped – keep reading to find out more.

Read more:

Shark lightweight 2-in-1 cordless vacuum WV361UK: Was £199.99, now £169.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aEo04_0jCz7UTj00

Two vacuum cleaners for the price of one  – well, sort of – this lightweight model from Shark will transform from a floor vacuum cleaner to a handheld model, so it can turn its hand to quick clean-ups as well as hoovering larger areas of your home. Boasting a crevice tool, multi-surface tool and the brand’s anti-hair-wrap technology – which prevents hair from getting tangled in the brush as you clean – this cordless two-in-one model will run for 16 minutes on one charge, so there’s plenty of time to zoom around your home. As of now, you can hoover up this lightweight model with a discount of 15 per cent.

Buy now

Shark quick cleaning bundle WV361S1000UK: Was £269.98, now £199.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oD9jv_0jCz7UTj00

Here, we have a cleaning duo with a discount of 25 per cent – Shark’s two-in-one cordless vacuum cleaner and the brand’s corded steam mop. The steamer on the right relies on water alone, impressively, to ensure everything from marble to tile and stone floors end up squeaky clean, without relying on cleaning chemicals to remove bacteria. The absorbent cleaning pads can be chucked in the washing machine whenever they need a refresh, and as for the vacuum cleaner, this is the brand’s cordless two-in-one, which means it can be switched for a handheld without comprimising on suction.

Buy now

Shark anti-hair-wrap cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ202UKTDB: Was £379.99, now £199.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23vVoZ_0jCz7UTj00

Shark is regularly lauded in our cordless vacuum round-ups, and you can save a whopping £180 on one of its bestselling models in the brand’s Black Friday sale. With a 40-minute run time, clever anti-hair-wrap technology, and handy tools for corners and crevices, it will make light work of cleaning chores. A great choice for pet owners, it will help you tackle those pesky hairs, while its anti-allergen complete seal means it’s a good option for those with allergies, too.

Buy now

Shark anti-hair-wrap cordless upright vacuum ICZ300UK: Was £399.99, now £279.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rh4EU_0jCz7UTj00

Here, we have another vacuum with Shark’s snazzy anti-hair-wrap technology. Ideal for homes with furry inhabitants, it’s designed to stop hair becoming tangled in the brush. Promising a deep clean, owing to the power fin design, this vacuum digs into the pile of your carpet to draw out more dirt, while the brush roll gives your cleaning sessions extra oomph by drawing up dust from hard floors. Running for an hour on one charge, hoover up this cordless model while it is discounted by a whopping £120.

Buy now

Shark cordless handheld vacuum WV200UK: Was £129.99, now £99.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Y6St_0jCz7UTj00

If you’re looking for a handheld vacuum to power through quick clean-ups, look no further than Shark’s cordless model while it is discounted by £30. With a run time of eight minutes, this smaller vacuum is designed for areas that are hard to reach with a full-size machine, including on the sofa or across the kitchen countertop. Don’t be put off by its size, either, as this hoover is said to pack a mighty punch, owing to an efficient motor with impressive suction.

Buy now

Shark HD120UK style iQ hair dryer: Was £199.99, now £179.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c5tgz_0jCz7UTj00

Shark’s alternative to Dyson’s cult supersonic dryer, you can save £20 on the high-tech hair tool right now. Shark’s slightly different style iQ model took the top spot in our round-up of the best hair dryers , so you know you’re in safe hands with the brand’s expertise. “Shorter and rounder than a “traditional” hair dryer, with rose gold detailing, it feels as much like a smart gadget as it does a styling tool,” our tester said.

Buy now

Shark anti-hair-wrap upright vacuum cleaner with lift-away NZ690UKTDB: Was £299.99, now £179.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3du8MO_0jCz7UTj00

This £120 saving on one of Shark’s bestselling lift-away models is not to be missed. Complete with anti-hair-wrap technology, an anti-allergen complete seal, car detail kit, crevice tool and multi-surface tool, no surface will be left untouched. Plus, the detachable main unit means you can comfortably clean stairs, ceilings and more.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Join the Indy Community

Have you snapped up any early Black Friday deals or have tips and tricks for shopping the sales? We want to read your reviews and see photos and videos of products you love, being tested by real people.

Email indybestcommunity@independent.co.uk or use #IndyCommunity on your social posts for a chance to be featured and help fellow readers!

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, these are the offers to expect

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best air fryer Black Friday deals – from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – find out when the retailer will kick off the sale and the best bargains to expect

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, we predict the rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers

Best Currys Black Friday deals – all the details of the sale with deals on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart will have great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Comments / 0

Related
Consumer Reports.org

Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart

Black Friday may not have begun yet, but you can still find big savings. Walmart’s deals have already started popping up—both on the retailer’s website and in brick-and-mortar stores. And starting Monday, the retailer will be resuming its annual "Deals for Days" sales, releasing sales every Monday on popular items like TVs and headphones.
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
The Independent

Amazon Echo dot Black Friday deals 2022: Save 51 per cent on the smart speakers

The Amazon Black Friday deals are finally here, as the online giant has officially launched its sale. Kicking things off a whole week early, the anticipation for the big day is certainly mounting. We’ve already spotted deals on TVs, laptops, gaming and tech but if you’re hoping to make the biggest savings, Amazon likes to reserve those for its own line of products. This year, that’s no different, with big savings to be had on Echo dot smart speakers, and there’s even a substantial discount to be had on the latest range. Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022...
ELLE DECOR

The Best Black Friday Furniture, Bedding, and Mattress Deals Already Happening

Days are shorter, a chill is in the air, and the gift guides are rolling out. It’s that time of year: holiday shopping and gift giving is at the top of your to-do list. It’s crept up on us quickly, but just because it’s time to shop for others doesn’t mean it isn’t also a time to treat yourself, too. We’re talking upgrading your living room, sprucing up your bedroom, and revamping your dining room just in time for holiday hosting. It doesn’t have to come at top dollar either-loads of top furniture and homeware retailers are giving us Early Black Friday deals.
Rolling Stone

Everything From Apple Watches to Ninja Air Fryers Are on Sale For Target’s Week of Black Friday Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re looking for a good Black Friday deal while you’re shopping online, Target should be one of the first places you check. Target says shoppers can expect hundreds of Black Friday sales this year in-store, online at Target.com and through the Target app, including new savings across every category, from electronics to furniture to apparel to toys — and that’s without counting its clearance section. We found a few that already stand out, and our criteria for the best...
Digital Trends

Black Friday: Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum is $200 off — but hurry!

Walmart Black Friday deals are the ideal time to buy a new cordless vacuum for less than usual. For instance, you can buy a Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum for $400 saving you $200 off the usual price of $600. A huge savings, this is a great way to snag a high-end vacuum cleaner for a lot less than usual. It’s all thanks to Walmart offering early Black Friday prices so you can beat the rush while still getting the items you want most. Here’s why it’s worth buying and how it will improve your home.
The Independent

The shocking reality of Black Friday deals

Just one in seven Black Friday deals offer a genuine discount and the vast majority of promotions are cheaper or the same price in the six months before the sales event, a study has found.Which? analysed 214 Black Friday deals last year across seven major retailers – Amazon, AO, Argos, Currys, John Lewis, Richer Sounds and Very – looking at their prices every day in the six months before and after last year’s event on November 26.The watchdog found 183 (86 per cent) were cheaper or the same as their Black Friday price in the six months before the event...
The Independent

Black Friday mattress deals 2022: Best offers from Emma, Hypnos, Simba and more

The biggest and best sales event of the year – aka Black Friday – is just three days away. The shopping bonanza sees all your favourite retailers, including Amazon, Currys, and John Lewis & Partners taking part, slashing their prices across gaming, tech, home appliances and so much more. Another particularly pricey item that you can expect to save on during the event is a mattress, with all of the best brands – including Simba, Emma, Brook + Wilde, and Otty – slashing their prices considerably on single, double, king, and super king-size beds. Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022...
TechRadar

Dyson Black Friday 2022 deals: discounts on vacuum cleaners, fans and more

Dyson has become a household name, offering innovative tech wrapped in beautifully designed products for the home and your hair. However, all Dyson products – whether its popular cordless vacuum cleaners or its fan/purifiers – are pretty darn expensive. So, if you can find them on a discount,...
The Independent

Black Friday tech deals 2022: Best discounts on headphones, smartphones and tablets

Can you hear that? It’s the sound of shoppers up and down the country hammering their keyboards in search of a bargain. It’s the sound of Black Friday, and with days to go before the event officially starts, the deals have well and truly arrived.While it’s unclear what impact the ongoing cost-of-living crisis will have on sales this November, for those on the lookout for a bargain, Black Friday still represents the gold standard when it comes to saving money, especially for big-ticket tech items.Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 dealsWe’re talking televisions, smartphones, tablets, laptops, headphones, games...
The Independent

Save £100 on a Tefal actifry genius air fryer with this Black Friday deal from Currys

Currys is one of the UK’s biggest retailers when it comes to home electronics and kitchen appliances, which means we always like to keep a close eye on the retailer during the festive season.We’ve got a full guide for all the best deals we’ve spotted at the retailer, but one particular deal we found was too good to miss, now the Black Friday sales are beginning to kick off in earnest.Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 dealsOne particular category we’re fond of is air fryers – a handy appliance that not only cooks food more cost effectively compared...
The Independent

Black Friday fashion and jewellery deals 2022: The brands taking part and early deals to shop now

The biggest shopping event of the year is back. With just one week left to go, Black Friday means huge reductions across everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys. Making a welcome return ahead of the Christmas shopping chaos, we’ll be bringing you the best discounts across the sale period.Beginning as a one-day event in the US, Black Friday now spans weeks of hunting for bargains. In recent years, Apple, Shark, KitchenAid, LG, Nintendo and Asos were some of the biggest retailers and brands taking part. Follow live: The best early Black...
The Independent

The Independent

929K+
Followers
304K+
Post
473M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy