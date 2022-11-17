Event Views

Hill Country Herb Society Join the Hill Country Unit (HCU) of The Herb Society of America on November 16 for a hands on presentationcalled “Herbal Gift Ideas.” Kathy Boyle and D’Anna Tindal will share a few DIY holiday gifts containing herbs. You will leave with a few take home samples! The HCU meets on the 3rd Wednesday of every month at Wimberley Presbyterian Church 956 FM2325, Wimberley, TX 78676. Our meetings feature: herbrelated discussions, workshops, recipes, day trips, plenty of camaraderie, and delicious refreshments. Visitors are always welcome. Bring a friend! Questions? Interested in checking us out? Email valentine_lisa@msn.com or go to HillCountryHerbs. org.

Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some) by the Wimberley Players The Wimberley Players present Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some) From November 18 through December 11.Get your tickets at wimberleyplayer.org.

Hill Country Community Band Concert The Hill Country Community Band will present “When Poems Become Music” on Saturday, November 19, at 2:00 P.M. at the Wimberley First Baptist Church, 15951 Winters Hill Parkway.

Come and enjoy the beauty of Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana” and Elliot Del Borgo’s “Do Not Go Gentle into That Good Night,” along with other fine musical selections. The concert is family friendly and free to all!

Wimberley Presbyterian Church Christmas Market On November 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wimberley Presbyterian, Church located at 956 FM2325, will host the annual Christmas Market. All proceeds go to non-profit organizations in our area.

There will have quilts and other handmade crafts as well as baked goods. Please come and begin your Christmas shopping Calling All Singers for the Wimberley Community Thanksgiving Service The Wimberley Ministerial Alliance is once again sponsoring the Community Thanksgiving Service, a chorus of Community voices and special music performances will perform for this inter-faith service on Sunday, November 20th at Chapel in the Hills,Avey Hall at 4:00 p.m. If you are a singer and would like to join as a performer for this event, please contact musical director Jean Wood, (512) 753-9404. Singers will rehearse from 2:15 - 3:30 p.m. Dress for singers is white top, black slacks or skirt. A pumpkin pie reception will follow the performance. A Love Gift Offering will benefit the Barnabas Connection.

Wimberley Area Republican monthly meeting The Wimberley Area Republicans (WAR) will meet the third Sunday of November on the 20th. David Graham will speak on the Law Enforcement Response to Casualties. Meetings are held at the Wimberley VFW; 401 Jacobs Well Rd, at 5:30; doors open at 5:00.

Community Thanksgiving Dinner For the first time in two years, the Wimberley Community Thanksgiving Dinner will return on November 24 at the Wimberley Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free Wimberley tradition needs volunteers. For more information call Dave Lewis at (512)923-5380.

Divorce Care Divorced or separated? Find help through Divorce Care, as weekly divorce support group. The group will begin meeting on Wednesdays from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on January 11 through April 12 at the First Baptist Church Room 108. Child Care Provided. Register by contacting Cassi Graves at (512)557-6210or at divorcecare@fbcwiberley.com .

RECURRING EVENTS Susanna’s Kitchen Concerts Listen to the best music in the Hill Country at Susanna’s Kitchen Coffeehouse Concerts. Nov. 17- Terri Hendrix & Lloyd Maines; Dec. 15- Ray Wylie Hubbard. Pizza, tamales and yummy Sugar Shack pies! Doors open at 7:00, concerts at 7:30 pm. Cost: $25 at the door. Wimberley UMC, corner of RR12 and CR 1492. More info: www.wimberleyumc.org Texas Stampede Board Game Night The locally produced board game Texas Stampede will be played behind Blanco Brew on the first Friday and Saturday of every month from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

New Farmers and Artisan Market The new Farmers & Artisan Market is a community-based event specializing in fresh foods from growers and connecting with local farmers and food producers; allowing people to buy their food directly from those who are producing it.The market also welcomes local Artisan foods, crafts, art, jewelry, essential oils and a wide variety of vendors. Join them every Thursday,from 2 p.m. 6 p.m. 15951 Winters Mill Pkwy on the grounds of the First Baptist Church.

Wimberley Photography Club meeting The members of the Wimberley Photography Club meet to share ideas and to promote education in all fields of photography.

Members consist of photographers of all skill levels who enjoy capturing, printing, and exhibiting their work, as well as participating in photo competitions and good fellowship. Meetings will be held at the library every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month from 5:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.. The first Tuesday consists of a program or presentation of technical or educational nature.The third Tuesday will be a competition meeting. The first meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 20 where we will share a wealth of information.

VFW Bingo The Wimberley VFW Post 6441 hosts bingo on Friday nights.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with food concessions. Earlybird games start at 7:00 p.m. Regular games start at 8 p.m. For more information visit vfw6441.com/bingo Parent’s Night Out Do you need a night out on the town or maybe a dinner and a movie? This program is just what you need! Drop off your kiddos at the Wimberley Community Center for the evening and city of Wimberley’s Parks and Recreation Department will keep them entertained in a fun and safe environment.Your kids will enjoy games, arts, crafts, homework help, and group activities for youth ages 6 – 13. Dates are the 2nd Thursday of every month, 5:30pm – 8:30pm. Registration is $10 per child and drop-off will begin at the Wimberley Community Center at 5:30 pm. Children must be picked up by 8:30.

Coffee and Cars at Blanco Brew Coffee & Cars is held the First Sunday of every month at Blanco Brew, 14200 RR 12, in Wimberley from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Anyone with a hot rod, muscle car, sports car, exotic, classic truck or unique ride is welcome to come out and put your car on display.

Wimberley Valley Museum The Wimberley Valley Museum, which is located in the 1857 Winters-Wimberley House, is open for visitors every Friday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on the first weekend of each month (Market Day weekend) 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and the Friday before. Appointments to visit at other times can be scheduled by sending an email to: wimberleyvalleymuseum@wimwic.org .

Adult Craft LAB with Wimberley Library Adult Craft LAB is a year-round tinker and craft program for adults 18+. Classes are held virtually via Zoom.Class times: Wednesdays from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Class limit of 10 on a fist come, first-served basis. Supply kits are free and included with each class. Supply kits are available inside thelibrary in the craft area Monday-Wednesday 1-6.

