Event Views

Wimberley, TX

 3 days ago

Hill Country Herb Society Join the Hill Country Unit (HCU) of The Herb Society of America on November 16 for a hands on presentationcalled “Herbal Gift Ideas.” Kathy Boyle and D’Anna Tindal will share a few DIY holiday gifts containing herbs. You will leave with a few take home samples! The HCU meets on the 3rd Wednesday of every month at Wimberley Presbyterian Church 956 FM2325, Wimberley, TX 78676. Our meetings feature: herbrelated discussions, workshops, recipes, day trips, plenty of camaraderie, and delicious refreshments. Visitors are always welcome. Bring a friend! Questions? Interested in checking us out? Email valentine_lisa@msn.com or go to HillCountryHerbs. org.

Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some) by the Wimberley Players The Wimberley Players present Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some) From November 18 through December 11.Get your tickets at wimberleyplayer.org.

Hill Country Community Band Concert The Hill Country Community Band will present “When Poems Become Music” on Saturday, November 19, at 2:00 P.M. at the Wimberley First Baptist Church, 15951 Winters Hill Parkway.

Come and enjoy the beauty of Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana” and Elliot Del Borgo’s “Do Not Go Gentle into That Good Night,” along with other fine musical selections. The concert is family friendly and free to all!

Wimberley Presbyterian Church Christmas Market On November 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wimberley Presbyterian, Church located at 956 FM2325, will host the annual Christmas Market. All proceeds go to non-profit organizations in our area.

There will have quilts and other handmade crafts as well as baked goods. Please come and begin your Christmas shopping Calling All Singers for the Wimberley Community Thanksgiving Service The Wimberley Ministerial Alliance is once again sponsoring the Community Thanksgiving Service, a chorus of Community voices and special music performances will perform for this inter-faith service on Sunday, November 20th at Chapel in the Hills,Avey Hall at 4:00 p.m. If you are a singer and would like to join as a performer for this event, please contact musical director Jean Wood, (512) 753-9404. Singers will rehearse from 2:15 - 3:30 p.m. Dress for singers is white top, black slacks or skirt. A pumpkin pie reception will follow the performance. A Love Gift Offering will benefit the Barnabas Connection.

Wimberley Area Republican monthly meeting The Wimberley Area Republicans (WAR) will meet the third Sunday of November on the 20th. David Graham will speak on the Law Enforcement Response to Casualties. Meetings are held at the Wimberley VFW; 401 Jacobs Well Rd, at 5:30; doors open at 5:00.

Community Thanksgiving Dinner For the first time in two years, the Wimberley Community Thanksgiving Dinner will return on November 24 at the Wimberley Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free Wimberley tradition needs volunteers. For more information call Dave Lewis at (512)923-5380.

Divorce Care Divorced or separated? Find help through Divorce Care, as weekly divorce support group. The group will begin meeting on Wednesdays from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on January 11 through April 12 at the First Baptist Church Room 108. Child Care Provided. Register by contacting Cassi Graves at (512)557-6210or at divorcecare@fbcwiberley.com .

RECURRING EVENTS Susanna’s Kitchen Concerts Listen to the best music in the Hill Country at Susanna’s Kitchen Coffeehouse Concerts. Nov. 17- Terri Hendrix & Lloyd Maines; Dec. 15- Ray Wylie Hubbard. Pizza, tamales and yummy Sugar Shack pies! Doors open at 7:00, concerts at 7:30 pm. Cost: $25 at the door. Wimberley UMC, corner of RR12 and CR 1492. More info: www.wimberleyumc.org Texas Stampede Board Game Night The locally produced board game Texas Stampede will be played behind Blanco Brew on the first Friday and Saturday of every month from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

New Farmers and Artisan Market The new Farmers & Artisan Market is a community-based event specializing in fresh foods from growers and connecting with local farmers and food producers; allowing people to buy their food directly from those who are producing it.The market also welcomes local Artisan foods, crafts, art, jewelry, essential oils and a wide variety of vendors. Join them every Thursday,from 2 p.m. 6 p.m. 15951 Winters Mill Pkwy on the grounds of the First Baptist Church.

Wimberley Photography Club meeting The members of the Wimberley Photography Club meet to share ideas and to promote education in all fields of photography.

Members consist of photographers of all skill levels who enjoy capturing, printing, and exhibiting their work, as well as participating in photo competitions and good fellowship. Meetings will be held at the library every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month from 5:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.. The first Tuesday consists of a program or presentation of technical or educational nature.The third Tuesday will be a competition meeting. The first meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 20 where we will share a wealth of information.

VFW Bingo The Wimberley VFW Post 6441 hosts bingo on Friday nights.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with food concessions. Earlybird games start at 7:00 p.m. Regular games start at 8 p.m. For more information visit vfw6441.com/bingo Parent’s Night Out Do you need a night out on the town or maybe a dinner and a movie? This program is just what you need! Drop off your kiddos at the Wimberley Community Center for the evening and city of Wimberley’s Parks and Recreation Department will keep them entertained in a fun and safe environment.Your kids will enjoy games, arts, crafts, homework help, and group activities for youth ages 6 – 13. Dates are the 2nd Thursday of every month, 5:30pm – 8:30pm. Registration is $10 per child and drop-off will begin at the Wimberley Community Center at 5:30 pm. Children must be picked up by 8:30.

Coffee and Cars at Blanco Brew Coffee & Cars is held the First Sunday of every month at Blanco Brew, 14200 RR 12, in Wimberley from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Anyone with a hot rod, muscle car, sports car, exotic, classic truck or unique ride is welcome to come out and put your car on display.

Wimberley Valley Museum The Wimberley Valley Museum, which is located in the 1857 Winters-Wimberley House, is open for visitors every Friday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on the first weekend of each month (Market Day weekend) 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and the Friday before. Appointments to visit at other times can be scheduled by sending an email to: wimberleyvalleymuseum@wimwic.org .

Adult Craft LAB with Wimberley Library Adult Craft LAB is a year-round tinker and craft program for adults 18+. Classes are held virtually via Zoom.Class times: Wednesdays from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Class limit of 10 on a fist come, first-served basis. Supply kits are free and included with each class. Supply kits are available inside thelibrary in the craft area Monday-Wednesday 1-6.

Wimberley View

Wimberley Players inaugurates PlayBoot

The Wimberley Players theater lobby filled with more than 50 well-wishers on Monday, Nov. 7 to celebrate the newest boot in Wimberley. Sponsored by Wimberley Players Board Members Mark and Becky Williams and painted by scenic artist, Carroll Dolezal, the boot features scenes from WP productions and is called the “PlayBoot,” a play on words of the theater playbill and the name of the theater itself. “We have wanted to sponsor a boot for a long time to give back to the community that we love. As WP volunteers and board members, it was the perfect match for us to show our...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Wimberley View

Local band to host concert

The Hill Country Community Band will perform their last concert for 2022 on Saturday, Nov.19, starting at 2:00 p.m. Directed by Dr. Manuel Arambula, the free performance entitled, “When Poems Become Music”, will be staged at the First Baptist Church in Wimberley and will last about an hour. Sure to be one of the band’s usual fine instrumental offerings, this concert will be a particularly interesting event given the theme of melding literature and music. Band member Candy Bowman explained, “The main idea is that the poems have inspired the music, even when some of the poems are over a thousand years...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Wimberley View

Hays County Brown Santa looking for Christmas elves

The Hays County Brown Santa program has started its annual drive for money, food and toys to assist families in need in Hays County. The program consists of volunteers from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and members of the community. Brown Santa seeks donations from citizens and local businesses for toys, canned goods and money. Last year, over 650 families were given assistance in food and/ or toys throughout Hays County. Toy donations are being accepted for all age groups up to 16 years of age. Donated toys can be dropped off to one of the locations below or arrangements can be...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Wimberley View

The Battle for the Heart of Texas comes to Wimberley

, An “Impact Screening” of Battle for the Heart of Texas, a documentary detailing the travails of Hill Country landowners dealing with construction of the Permian Highway Pipeline, takes place this Saturday in Wimberley. At the heart of the matter is the use of governmental eminent domain power by Kinder Morgan, a private multi-billion dollar corporation, to utilize properties for the construction and placement of a 42 inch natural gas pipeline traversing 430 miles of Texas from just north of Fort Stockton through Central Texas to destinations near Houston. Eminent domain allows a government or its agent the ability to lease...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Wimberley View

Under the light of the Harvest Moon

, , Wimberley’s Harvest Moon peaked on Sunday night as the Wimberley Institute of Culture’s annual dinner and dance fundraiser lit up the night sky at Fischer Hall. “It was a fantastic turn out,” WIC Board Member Debra Billups said. “We sold out on our tickets. Everybody had an absolute ball. We had great music, great food, it was just a lot of fun.” Erik Hokkanen hosted the entertainment for the evening at the historic Fischer Hall with barbecue from Old 300 BBQ. The Harvest Moon Dinner and Dance is the fall fundraiser for WIC and the Wimberley Valley Museum. Like the Pie Social...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Wimberley View

City of Wimberley considers new transportation plan

The city of Wimberley has proposed a new transportation plan — its first in over a decade. The last transportation plan was adopted by the city in 2010. Earlier this year, Wimberley city officials and staff engaged transportation consultants with CP&Y Inc. to study roadway safety, traffic flow, roads and pedestrian issues throughout the city limits. The engineering, architectural and field services consulting firm provided recommendations, many of which are included on the city’s proposed plan. “The Transportation Plan is a major component of the City’s Comprehensive Plan,” City Administrator Mike Boese said in March. “Council budgeted for this piece first because...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Wimberley View

Hays County votes in November election

Hays County voted and results are in — unofficially. As of 11:44 p.m. on Tuesday, all 93 precincts had reported in. Out of 170,350 registered voters in Hays County, 89,493 voters showed up to the polls for the Nov. 8 election — resulting in a voter turnout rate of 52.53%. The results will not be considered “official” until they have been canvassed and certified. Local races saw a variety of results, many with narrow margins. Hays County Judge On the county level, the race for Hays County Judge almost saw the overthrow of incumbent Democrat Ruben Becerra by Republican challenger (and former Hays...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Wimberley View

Wimberley Players present traditions, fun for the holidays

The Wimberley Players are excited to present two holiday events this coming season. Opening on Nov. 18 is the comedy, Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some) by Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald and John K. Alvarez. In December, the family- friendly movie Elf will be shown indoors, on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m. In Every Christmas Story Ever Told, three actors decide to explore their options, instead of performing the classic Dickens’ play – again. Their madcap romp to put together an alternative holiday event featuring every Christmas story and carol they can remember and seasonal icons from the...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Wimberley View

Turkeys on 12 gobble up CBB donations

The Wimberley Crisis Bread Basket commits to their work of “neighbor helping neighbor” year round but the coming weeks are special. “We have amazing partners in the community,” Jessica Flores, public relations director for Crisis Bread Basket, said. “Those friends corporate and private - love Wimberley and exhibit a community first attitude.” Flores notes a statistical uptick in need due to the pandemic, recessionary forces and the resulting financial crisis increasing food insecurity in the valley. “We’ve calculated a thirty percent increase year-over-year of families seeking assistance by the end of 2022,” Flores said. She indicated the Bread Basket saw thirty- three new applications...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Halloween

Halloween

, , , , The Maurer and Hobbs families participated in the Spooktacular event held by the city of Woodcreek that included a golf cart parade and plenty of fun games and prizes. Otto Neffendorf shows off his Dracula costume while also enjoying the chalkboard playhouse auctioned off by ProjectArt as a fundraiser. Lulu Mahoney passes out candy to Tristin Gray at Symphony Spooktacular held by Symphony of Wimberley. Shelly Hicks and Christie Sawyer were hippies while Caroline Adams was an angel. The Ozona Bank crew was on hand at the October Wimberley Valley Chamber of Commerce Mixer.  
WOODCREEK, TX
Wimberley View

Elections Office answers 2020 election concerns

The Hays County Elections Office has officially addressed citizen queries into the 2020 election. Hays County commissioners received Elections Administrator Jennifer Doinoff’s explanations for voter roll anomalies in the November 2020 General Election during Tuesday’s regular meeting. The first anomaly Doinoff addressed was “what appears to be 57,829 voters who voted in 2020 that have the same Eligible and Effective date.” According to Doinoff, Votec, the national voter registration vendor Hays County contracts with, uses the terms Eligible and Effective in a way that “is not reflective of what those terms are defined as in the Texas Election Code.” “Votec’s explanation of their formatting...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Wimberley View

Becerras refute IRS tax liens

Monica Becerra refuted that she and her husband, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra, owe more than $1 million in taxes. The Becerras owed a combined $1.2 million from tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018, according to tax lien documents from the Internal Revenue Service issued on Feb. 17, 2022. But Monica claims the IRS mistakenly thought they hadn’t filed business taxes for Becerra Corp., which is linked to Gil’s Broiler & Manske Roll Bakery, for 2016, 2017 and 2018. She said she recently received documents from the IRS, reflecting that Becerra Corp. only owes $8,417.31 for tax year 2016 and $7,173.35...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
17

29

624

