Lady Texans commit to college athletics

Three Lady Texan seniors signed Letters of Intent to stay in Texas, continuing their athletic careers at the college level after graduation. Claire Valentine takes her skills as goalkeeper to the piney woods of East Texas, playing soccer for the Angeline County Lady Roadrunners. Fellow soccer teammate Emily Thames joins former Lady Texans Casey Crawford and Holly Harwood in San Angelo to make her mark on the pitch for the Angelo State Rambelles. Addison Kirbo moves northeast, up the road to Corsicana, signing to play softball with Navarro College’s Bulldogs.

Valentine decided her sophomore year that she would invest her athletic effort and time into soccer. She selected Angelina College because of the environment.

“It’s a very close knit campus. I’ve spent time with the people there — the team and the coaches — and it all fits for me,” remarked Valentine. “I’m thinking about going into biology. I’m looking into becoming a wildlife biologist focusing on ornithology.”

Valentine reflected on this upcoming season. “At this point. We’re motivated to push past our own limits and beat the teams that have been a challenge for us.” She added, “Honestly, my teammates are the best teammates I’ve ever had my entire soccer career. And I really enjoy soccer as a sport. But if I wasn’t playing with Wimberley, I probably wouldn’t be playing soccer.”

Emily Thames, a multi-sport athlete (including a silver medal finish in the State Championship track meet her sophomore year,) spoke of her decision to attend Angelo State.

“I committed at the end of last year, but it’s like it’s real now. It’s official. It’s crazy that this is what I’m going to be doing next year. I’m really excited.” Thames continued, “I want to go into finance. So maybe like a financial planner or an accountant. I’m not really sure about that part yet. But definitely something in finance. I couldn’t have done it without all my coaches and teammates and my parents. And glory to God too.”

“I’m excited for soccer. We have a new coach this year. I’ve talked to him a few times and he’s already talked to me about the season. I know he’s ready. I love my teammates. We have some freshmen coming up including my sister so that’s going to be really cool,” Thames added.

As a leader on the team, she talked about commitment to the season ahead and what she hopes to leave behind.

“Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard. I have a lot of other talented people on my team, but I also don’t want to let that go to our heads. Being humble and working hard to get better. Even if you’re really good, you can always improve. So I think I want to leave that to my teammates.”

Coach Brinton Nute — currently on sabbatical — spoke about Thames and Valentine: “Both schools are gonna get unbelievably great players. They’re also going to get fantastic young ladies. They’ve been brought up so well. They’ve been a pleasure to teach for the last three years. I’m so proud to sit here today in the gym and watch them sign. Seeing their smiles makes it all worthwhile. They’ve worked so hard to get here.”

“Emily Thames displays an amazing work ethic,” Nute said. “She was injured last year and she’s limping on the field during playoffs, but she was just so desperate to play.”

Coach Nute continued, “Claire’s perseverance is her strength. She was an outfield player that decided to play in goal her sophomore year. The dedication that she’s shown to specialize in that position has been incredible. I’m just so proud of both of them and what they’ve achieved.”

Kirbo’s choice of Navarro was cemented in the school’s atmosphere and the natural beauty of the community. “Things were kind of rocky about colleges I wanted to go to but my visit to Navarro, meeting the coaches and the environment, it was just a fit.”

Texan softball coach Robert Klick commented regarding Kirbo’s contribution to his team.

“I’m just so thrilled how much she has grown in these four years,” Klick said. “She has done a great job for us, especially in the last year, taking over a leadership role. It’s already been evident this year that she’s continuing to lead. She’s heading in the right direction where she can be successful at the next level.”

Coach Eric Nichols’ inaugural soccer season as head coach for the Lady Texans starts Dec. 14 with a scrimmage at Kerrville Tivy. Coach Klick and his Texan softball team begin scrimmages Jan. 29.