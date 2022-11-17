ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

Hays County votes in November election

By Madi Telschow Interim Editor
 3 days ago

Hays County voted and results are in — unofficially.

As of 11:44 p.m. on Tuesday, all 93 precincts had reported in. Out of 170,350 registered voters in Hays County, 89,493 voters showed up to the polls for the Nov. 8 election — resulting in a voter turnout rate of 52.53%. The results will not be considered “official” until they have been canvassed and certified.

Local races saw a variety of results, many with narrow margins.

Hays County Judge On the county level, the race for Hays County Judge almost saw the overthrow of incumbent Democrat Ruben Becerra by Republican challenger (and former Hays County Commissioner for Precinct 2) Mark Jones. Becerra managed a last-second win by a narrow margin, garnering a total of 44,214 votes (50.44%) to Jones’ 43,439 votes (49.56%).

Judge, County Court-at-Law #3 Incumbent Republican Judge Dan O’Brien (40,637 votes, 64.84%) was overthrown by his Democratic challenger, Elaine S. Brown (46,117 votes, 53.16%).

Wimberley ISD Board of Trustees Uncontested Will Conley took the Place 4 seat on the Wimberley ISD Board of Trustees, while Chad Canine (3,971 votes, 50.67%) narrowly beat out Lindsey Deringer (3,866 votes, 49.33%) for the Place 5 seat.

Woodcreek City Council The top three vote-getters from the November election will take their place on Woodcreek’s city council following this election: Chrys Grummert (484 votes, 20.57%), Robert Hambrick (435 votes, 18.49%) and Linnea Bailey (401 votes, 17.04%).

City of Woodcreek Bond Woodcreek’s single- proposition bond package passed with 534 people (51.95%) voting for Proposition A. The $3.5 million bond will enable the city to make significant street improvements.

The races for statewide representation were a bit more predictable: Republican Donna Campbell (22,734 votes, 57.05%) beat out Democrat Robert Walsh (17,114 votes, 42.95%) for State Senator in District 25, and Republican Carrie Isaac (12,734 votes, 57.88%) beat Democrat Justin Calhoun (9,267 votes, 42.12%) for State Representative in District 73.

On the federal level, Republican Chip Roy (28,641 votes, 54.09%) won the race for U.S. Representative in District 21 against Democrat Claudia Zapata (24,310 votes, 45.91%).

The full list of unofficial election results in Hays County can be found online at hayscountytx. com.

Wimberley View

Woodcreek hires new city manager

The city of Woodcreek has hired a new city manager — almost six months after its last manager resigned. Previous Woodcreek City Manager Brenton Lewis submitted his resignation to Mayor Jeff Rasco in June, prior to the June 8 Woodcreek City Council meeting. The news was announced by the city on June 11. Since then, the city conducted a thorough application and interview process for the position, just recently announcing the selection of Kevin Rule last week. Kevin Rule, currently the finance director for Leon Valley, will begin his position in Woodcreek on Dec. 1. Rule has previous municipal government experience in...
WOODCREEK, TX
Wimberley View

Hays County Brown Santa looking for Christmas elves

The Hays County Brown Santa program has started its annual drive for money, food and toys to assist families in need in Hays County. The program consists of volunteers from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and members of the community. Brown Santa seeks donations from citizens and local businesses for toys, canned goods and money. Last year, over 650 families were given assistance in food and/ or toys throughout Hays County. Toy donations are being accepted for all age groups up to 16 years of age. Donated toys can be dropped off to one of the locations below or arrangements can be...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Wimberley View

City of Wimberley considers new transportation plan

The city of Wimberley has proposed a new transportation plan — its first in over a decade. The last transportation plan was adopted by the city in 2010. Earlier this year, Wimberley city officials and staff engaged transportation consultants with CP&Y Inc. to study roadway safety, traffic flow, roads and pedestrian issues throughout the city limits. The engineering, architectural and field services consulting firm provided recommendations, many of which are included on the city’s proposed plan. “The Transportation Plan is a major component of the City’s Comprehensive Plan,” City Administrator Mike Boese said in March. “Council budgeted for this piece first because...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Wimberley View

Wimberley Players inaugurates PlayBoot

The Wimberley Players theater lobby filled with more than 50 well-wishers on Monday, Nov. 7 to celebrate the newest boot in Wimberley. Sponsored by Wimberley Players Board Members Mark and Becky Williams and painted by scenic artist, Carroll Dolezal, the boot features scenes from WP productions and is called the “PlayBoot,” a play on words of the theater playbill and the name of the theater itself. “We have wanted to sponsor a boot for a long time to give back to the community that we love. As WP volunteers and board members, it was the perfect match for us to show our...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Wimberley View

Event Views

Hill Country Herb Society Join the Hill Country Unit (HCU) of The Herb Society of America on November 16 for a hands on presentationcalled “Herbal Gift Ideas.” Kathy Boyle and D’Anna Tindal will share a few DIY holiday gifts containing herbs. You will leave with a few take home samples! The HCU meets on the 3rd Wednesday of every month at Wimberley Presbyterian Church 956 FM2325, Wimberley, TX 78676. Our meetings feature: herbrelated discussions, workshops, recipes, day trips, plenty of camaraderie, and delicious refreshments. Visitors are always welcome. Bring a friend! Questions? Interested in checking us out? Email valentine_lisa@msn.com or...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Wimberley View

Elections Office answers 2020 election concerns

The Hays County Elections Office has officially addressed citizen queries into the 2020 election. Hays County commissioners received Elections Administrator Jennifer Doinoff’s explanations for voter roll anomalies in the November 2020 General Election during Tuesday’s regular meeting. The first anomaly Doinoff addressed was “what appears to be 57,829 voters who voted in 2020 that have the same Eligible and Effective date.” According to Doinoff, Votec, the national voter registration vendor Hays County contracts with, uses the terms Eligible and Effective in a way that “is not reflective of what those terms are defined as in the Texas Election Code.” “Votec’s explanation of their formatting...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Wimberley View

Becerras refute IRS tax liens

Monica Becerra refuted that she and her husband, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra, owe more than $1 million in taxes. The Becerras owed a combined $1.2 million from tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018, according to tax lien documents from the Internal Revenue Service issued on Feb. 17, 2022. But Monica claims the IRS mistakenly thought they hadn’t filed business taxes for Becerra Corp., which is linked to Gil’s Broiler & Manske Roll Bakery, for 2016, 2017 and 2018. She said she recently received documents from the IRS, reflecting that Becerra Corp. only owes $8,417.31 for tax year 2016 and $7,173.35...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Wimberley View

Fox with rabies found in Woodcreek

A fox found in Woodcreek following an encounter with person was found to have rabies. According to the city of Woodcreek, the fox approached a resident on Westwood Drive on the morning of Oct. 28. The resident was bitten by the fox that had been hiding under her vehicle. “Please be aware of your surroundings and use extra caution while outside walking or playing golf,” the city said in a news release. “Do not feed or touch any wildlife.” When officers arrived at the scene, the fox attempted to bite them and was killed. Further testing confirmed that the fox had rabies. “If someone...
WOODCREEK, TX
Wimberley View

Sales tax shows local economy still humming

If the traffic on the Wimberley Square wasn’t a strong enough indicator, increases in sales tax allocations from the state of Texas continue to show that the local economy is humming along. In 2022, the city of Wimberley has received $1,194,886.41 in sales tax allocations, which is up more than 13% compared to the same time frame last year. The sales tax throughout the Wimberley Valley is 8.25%. The state of Texas receives 6.25% of that and local jurisdictions make up the rest. The city of Wimberley receives 1% of qualified sales made within its city limits. The check cut to the city...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Wimberley View

Under the light of the Harvest Moon

, , Wimberley’s Harvest Moon peaked on Sunday night as the Wimberley Institute of Culture’s annual dinner and dance fundraiser lit up the night sky at Fischer Hall. “It was a fantastic turn out,” WIC Board Member Debra Billups said. “We sold out on our tickets. Everybody had an absolute ball. We had great music, great food, it was just a lot of fun.” Erik Hokkanen hosted the entertainment for the evening at the historic Fischer Hall with barbecue from Old 300 BBQ. The Harvest Moon Dinner and Dance is the fall fundraiser for WIC and the Wimberley Valley Museum. Like the Pie Social...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Wimberley View

Halloween

, , , , The Maurer and Hobbs families participated in the Spooktacular event held by the city of Woodcreek that included a golf cart parade and plenty of fun games and prizes. Otto Neffendorf shows off his Dracula costume while also enjoying the chalkboard playhouse auctioned off by ProjectArt as a fundraiser. Lulu Mahoney passes out candy to Tristin Gray at Symphony Spooktacular held by Symphony of Wimberley. Shelly Hicks and Christie Sawyer were hippies while Caroline Adams was an angel. The Ozona Bank crew was on hand at the October Wimberley Valley Chamber of Commerce Mixer.  
WOODCREEK, TX
Wimberley View

Local band to host concert

The Hill Country Community Band will perform their last concert for 2022 on Saturday, Nov.19, starting at 2:00 p.m. Directed by Dr. Manuel Arambula, the free performance entitled, “When Poems Become Music”, will be staged at the First Baptist Church in Wimberley and will last about an hour. Sure to be one of the band’s usual fine instrumental offerings, this concert will be a particularly interesting event given the theme of melding literature and music. Band member Candy Bowman explained, “The main idea is that the poems have inspired the music, even when some of the poems are over a thousand years...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Wimberley View

Wimberley Valley Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting

Wimberley KAVA Bar aka: Nature’s Choice Leaves & Roots is the one and only KAVA Bar to Wimberley Texas.  The cannabis shop (Nature’s Choice CBD & Sups) next door to our KAVA Bar in The Quarter Shops has been open for over three years now, and during that time the owners noticed there was a need for a social bar that could be an alternative to coffee or alcohol. People wanted something to feel relaxed but alert and sociable at the same time and there wasn’t anything out there.  Chris and Joe Valdez decided to open up Wimberley Kava Bar offering KAVA drinks and KAVA flights such as Mocha Kava, Mango Cinnamon Tea Kava and Kavaritas, just to name a few.  They also offer KAVA edibles, tinctures, micro KAVA and raw KAVA to make the tea yourself. Come in to relax and feel sociable drinking your “Kavalicious” beverage.  Remember: It doesn’t matter if the cup is half empty or half full…There is clearly more room for KAVA.  FREE wifi offered.  www.livetodaycbd.com/KAVABAR  512-842-3336
WIMBERLEY, TX
Wimberley View

Wimberley Players present traditions, fun for the holidays

The Wimberley Players are excited to present two holiday events this coming season. Opening on Nov. 18 is the comedy, Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some) by Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald and John K. Alvarez. In December, the family- friendly movie Elf will be shown indoors, on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m. In Every Christmas Story Ever Told, three actors decide to explore their options, instead of performing the classic Dickens’ play – again. Their madcap romp to put together an alternative holiday event featuring every Christmas story and carol they can remember and seasonal icons from the...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Wimberley View

Wimberley View

