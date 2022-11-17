Hays County votes in November election

Hays County voted and results are in — unofficially.

As of 11:44 p.m. on Tuesday, all 93 precincts had reported in. Out of 170,350 registered voters in Hays County, 89,493 voters showed up to the polls for the Nov. 8 election — resulting in a voter turnout rate of 52.53%. The results will not be considered “official” until they have been canvassed and certified.

Local races saw a variety of results, many with narrow margins.

Hays County Judge On the county level, the race for Hays County Judge almost saw the overthrow of incumbent Democrat Ruben Becerra by Republican challenger (and former Hays County Commissioner for Precinct 2) Mark Jones. Becerra managed a last-second win by a narrow margin, garnering a total of 44,214 votes (50.44%) to Jones’ 43,439 votes (49.56%).

Judge, County Court-at-Law #3 Incumbent Republican Judge Dan O’Brien (40,637 votes, 64.84%) was overthrown by his Democratic challenger, Elaine S. Brown (46,117 votes, 53.16%).

Wimberley ISD Board of Trustees Uncontested Will Conley took the Place 4 seat on the Wimberley ISD Board of Trustees, while Chad Canine (3,971 votes, 50.67%) narrowly beat out Lindsey Deringer (3,866 votes, 49.33%) for the Place 5 seat.

Woodcreek City Council The top three vote-getters from the November election will take their place on Woodcreek’s city council following this election: Chrys Grummert (484 votes, 20.57%), Robert Hambrick (435 votes, 18.49%) and Linnea Bailey (401 votes, 17.04%).

City of Woodcreek Bond Woodcreek’s single- proposition bond package passed with 534 people (51.95%) voting for Proposition A. The $3.5 million bond will enable the city to make significant street improvements.

The races for statewide representation were a bit more predictable: Republican Donna Campbell (22,734 votes, 57.05%) beat out Democrat Robert Walsh (17,114 votes, 42.95%) for State Senator in District 25, and Republican Carrie Isaac (12,734 votes, 57.88%) beat Democrat Justin Calhoun (9,267 votes, 42.12%) for State Representative in District 73.

On the federal level, Republican Chip Roy (28,641 votes, 54.09%) won the race for U.S. Representative in District 21 against Democrat Claudia Zapata (24,310 votes, 45.91%).

The full list of unofficial election results in Hays County can be found online at hayscountytx. com.