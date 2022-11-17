ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimberley, TX

Wimberley Players inaugurates PlayBoot

By Staff Reports
Wimberley View
Wimberley View
 3 days ago
The Wimberley Players theater lobby filled with more than 50 well-wishers on Monday, Nov. 7 to celebrate the newest boot in Wimberley.

Sponsored by Wimberley Players Board Members Mark and Becky Williams and painted by scenic artist, Carroll Dolezal, the boot features scenes from WP productions and is called the “PlayBoot,” a play on words of the theater playbill and the name of the theater itself.

“We have wanted to sponsor a boot for a long time to give back to the community that we love. As WP volunteers and board members, it was the perfect match for us to show our support for the Wimberley Players,” said Becky Williams.

A project of the Wimberley Valley Arts and Cultural Alliance, the boot is part of “Bootiful Wimberley” initiative, which began in 2014 to highlight the arts in Wimberley and to enhance cultural tourism. Current WVACA President Kim Springer- Smith unveiled the Player’s boot in a short ceremony in the theater garden, to several rounds of enthusiastic applause.

“We were thrilled to learn that Carroll Dolezal had submitted her design and was chosen as the winning artist. She has been an integral part of the Players for years, distinguishing herself many times over as a fine scenic artist. Her artwork is part of most Playhouse performances. Our technical director Todd Martin chose the perfect place in our front garden to build the boot platform. We invite Wimberley to stroll by the theater on Old Kyle road and look at the town’s newest icon,” said Board President Danny Mosier.

Maps of the Bootiful Wimberley boots can be found at the visitor center, as well as online at bootifulwimberley.com.

To learn more about the Wimberley Players, visitwimberleyplayers. org or visit their Facebook page.

Wimberley View

Wimberley View

