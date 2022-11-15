ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmitsburg, MD

With water level low in a main water source, Emmitsburg asks residents to limit usage

By Angela Roberts, The Frederick News-Post, Md.
 5 days ago
Daily Voice

Historic Carroll County Home Severely Damaged By Smoke, Fire

Officials say that a historic three-story home in Maryland suffered hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage when an unexpected fire broke out. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, a team of firefighters from the Westminster Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Fenby Farm Road, where there was a reported incident.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
WGAL

Firefighters injured in Adams County house fire

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Adams County early Sunday. Emergency dispatchers say the call came in just after 6 a.m. The fire was in the 100 block of Reservoir Road in Tyrone Township. Chief Jeff Kime, of the Bendersville...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Co. family received notices for $2,800 of E-ZPass toll bills a month before grace period ends

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore County family told WJZ they recently received an E-ZPass bill for nearly $2,800.As the grace period for toll penalties comes to an end on Nov. 30, Robert Loudermilk said they were only given 30 days to pay the bill to avoid an even bigger fine.Loudermilk told WJZ they don't understand why they weren't notified of the outstanding toll sooner.Paperwork they received this week said if they don't pay their balance before the due date, they will owe more than $14,000.Loudermilk said there were 477 notices of unpaid E-ZPass tolls in his mailbox this month. "Down here...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

SkyTeam 11: Plane has rough landing at Frederick Municipal Airport

FREDERICK, Md. — A small plane had a rough landing Friday afternoon at Frederick Municipal Airport. Maryland State Police told 11 News troopers found the plane upright around 1:45 p.m. on the runway. There were two individuals aboard the plane, neither of whom were injured. State police said its...
FREDERICK, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

District 9A House of Delegates race remains tight as Montgomery County continues ballot count

As the mail-in ballot count continues in Montgomery County, the race for two District 9A seats in the Maryland General Assembly House of Delegates remains extremely tight. Democrat Natalie Ziegler has a slight lead with 26.63% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Maryland State Board of Elections Friday. Democrat Chao Wu follows Ziegler closely with 26.35% of the vote. Republican Trent Kittleman is only 0.01% behind Wu with 26.34%.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Fire Which Damaged Home In Williamsport Ruled Accidental

House on Hickory School Rd. in Williamsport (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Williamsport, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire in Williamsport Thursday morning. Just before 8:30 AM, fire fighters responded to 11020 Hickory School Road for a house fire. They spent 15-minutes bringing...
WILLIAMSPORT, MD
mocoshow.com

Saturday Afternoon Collision Injures Two

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision on Route 29 and Fairland Road at approximately 2pm on Saturday afternoon, according to MCFRS public information officer Pete Piringer. Two patients were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Northbound Route 29 was...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
PennLive.com

Worker cited, fired for kicking lamb in the face during slaughter at central Pa. meat plant

A Maryland man has been cited with kicking a lamb in the face this year during what was supposed to be a humane slaughter in York County, authorities said. Daniel Echeverria, 37, of Hagerstown, abused the lamb March 17 while he was employed at Dillsburg Halal Meats, according to Animal Partisan, a nonprofit animal protection organization that filed a private complaint with the York County District Attorney’s Office.
YORK COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Fitzwater Wins Frederick County Executive Race

Jessica Fitzwater (Photo from Frederick County Government web site) Frederick, Md (KM) The counting has been completed. and Democrat Jessica Fitzwater has won the race for Frederick County Executive. She defeated Republican Michael Hough by a razor thin margin. The final count on Friday by the Board of Elections shows Fitzwater with 53,291 votes. Hough had 52,302, a difference of 989 votes. Fitzwater had 50.40-percent of the votes to Hough’s 49.46-percent.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

