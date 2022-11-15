Storm the Stronghold is one of the most essential missions in DMZ. Not only does it teach you about the Stronghold mechanic and how to take over those sites for some loot, but it’s also the last tier one faction mission for the Legion. Unlocking it opens up a whole new grade of missions with the Legion for more rewards and even gives you more jobs for the White Lotus as well, solidifying your progress with some of the factions that inhabit Al Mazrah.

5 HOURS AGO