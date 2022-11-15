Read full article on original website
A couple bought a private island in Finland they found on Google Maps and turned it into a $2,400-a-night getaway. Here's how they did it.
Designer Aleksi Hautamäki and his partner purchased an island in Finland they call Project Ö. They designed everything themselves and now rent it out for between $1,800 and $2,400 a night. The island's luxury cabin has an indoor and outdoor kitchen, natural hot tub, and sauna. In 2018,...
What Is the Highest Rated Luxury Cruise Line?
Even among the crème de la crème of luxury liners, some stand out from the rest. While the cruising industry took a large operational and financial hit during the pandemic, companies have adapted...
Inside £4.5m mansion where Queen Mother lived – including seven bedrooms, a lift and its own tower
THE sprawling £4.5m mansion where Queen Mother once lived includes seven bedrooms, a lift and its own tower. A long tree-lined approach and beautiful landscaped gardens and ground welcomes visitors to Saltcote Place, East Sussex. The home has three floors and comes with its own lift to help get...
Shakira and Pique have put up their luxurious Barcelona mansion for sale
Shakira prepares to make her move to the United States, she and Gerard Pique have put their Barcelona home for sale. According to Marca, their Barcelona home measures 380 square meters and is likely to sell for 12 to 16 million euros. The photos of the place were shared by...
New 'oasis of life' filled with ravenous sharks is found hiding beneath Maldives ocean
The sharks are following micronekton, which travel from the surface to the depths at dawn.
Princess Anne’s hilarious elevator anecdote proves things don’t always go ‘quite according to plan’ for Royal Family
Princess Anne’s hilarious elevator anecdote proved things don’t always go ‘quite according to plan’ for the Royal Family. The Princess Royal got candid about how she learnt by experience during an interview in a documentary to mark her 70th birthday in 2020. Princess Anne shared a...
An upcoming global cruise will let travelers live on a luxury cruise ship for 155 nights — see what it'll be like aboard the sailing
Around the world in 80 days? Let's try 155 nights instead. Luxury cruise operator Azamara has unveiled its newest 155-night, 37-country 2025 World Cruise itinerary. And it has high hopes for strong bookings after its previous world cruise sold out in a month. Travelers have been booking out around the...
All the restaurants Stanley Tucci visited in season two of 'Searching for Italy'
You'll no doubt be hungry after watching the wanderlust-inducing "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy."
A millennial couple bought an empty plot of land in Portugal and built a tiny house on it in 6 months. Now, they're selling a $400 guidebook on how to do it.
A couple built a tiny home on an empty plot of land in Alentejo, Portugal. Pepe Romero and Eugenia Diaz built the entire home by hand in six months. Now, they're selling a €399 guidebook to teach others how to build their own cabins.
A First Look Inside The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort and Residences, Set to Open in 2025
If you’re familiar with luxury wellness resorts, you’ve likely heard of SHA Wellness Clinic, a one-of-a-kind transformational healing retreat in Alicante, Spain. SHA’s founders recently launched real estate development firm, AB Living Group, to create hospitality and residential properties that specialize in health, wellbeing, design and sustainability.
The World’s Best Beaches, According to Tripadvisor
When many of us think of our “happy place,” we think of the beach. Just close your eyes and picture it: the sound of the waves crashing, the warm sun, the gentle breeze, the swaying palm trees…. It may sound like a fantasy, but perfect beaches really do exist. There are plenty of reasons why […]
ST. REGIS HOTELS & RESORTS EVOKES ISLAND GLAMOUR IN THE HEART OF QATAR
St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl Qatar. Perched in the heart of Porto Arabia and exclusively accessed by a private bridge, this new Mediterranean-style island seamlessly blends exquisite design, exceptional amenities, and the brand’s legendary Butler Service to create a majestic escape for local luminaries and global tastemakers.
Tuscany Wedding in the Italian Countryside
Has it been a dream of yours to get married in Italy? If not, this wedding in the Italian countryside may persuade you! We are in love with the authentic brick throughout this venue. There is an elevated elegance of the overall neutral color scheme that pairs so well with the natural countryside. We love that this entire wedding, from the ceremony, to the inner city toast, and back to the reception is all outdoors. They truly used the natural beauty Tuscany has to offer for their special day. Tuscany, may just be on our ‘must visit’ destination list after seeing this wedding venue.
Amersham: Why the pretty commuter town at the end of a London Underground line is one of the best places to live
Buckinghamshire is well-known among commuters, and with good reason. Plenty of our towns are home to those who head into London for work, whether that's on a daily basis or slightly less often. The rise in those of us working from home has seen somewhat of an exodus from the...
Travel Guide to Positano Italy - Discover The Colorful Gem of The Amalfi Coast
Positano is an enchanting small town located on the Amalfi Coast in Southern Italy. Often considered a luxury destination, Positano is a popular spot for travel and vacation. The town is known for its dramatic cliffs, breathtaking views, and upscale hotels and restaurants. It is also home to a number of historical and cultural landmarks, making it an ideal locale for travelers who want to experience the best of what Italy has to offer. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing beach vacation or a cultural getaway, this colorful gem is sure to exceed your expectations.
Incredible Maldives-style lodges have just opened in the UK
Let’s face it, the Maldives is the ultimate holiday destination for sun-seekers — but the cost of flights alone is enough to cause your eyes to start watering. Well, Brits can now enjoy Indian Ocean vibes their doorstep, as a stunning Maldives-style lodge has just opened in the UK, complete with water villas.
Discovering France's most spectacular roads
There are some places in France where the destination is less important that the actual journey; beautiful roads that are just delightful to take. The road bordering Lake Annecy is both a challenge and a reward for cycling enthusiasts. Meanwhile on the French Riviera, the Grande Corniche, which has inspired so many filmmakers, is best enjoyed at the wheel of a vintage car. As for the Passage du Gois in the Vendée region, a submersible road that links the Atlantic island of Noirmoutier with the mainland, it is also used to pick shellfish, on foot. But watch out for high tide!
Costa Navarino in Greece named as EUROPE'S BEST golf resort
Costa Navarino in Greece has received one of its most prestigious accolades yet by being named best of the ‘Top 100 Resorts in Continental Europe’ by Golf World. Along with two 18-hole signature golf courses at Navarino Hills, which were designed by European Ryder Cup legend José María Olazábal, 2022 marked the year when lifestyle resort W Costa Navarino was opened.
Fans set for bidding war over decades-old slices of cake from royal weddings
Two royal wedding cake 'slices of history' are set to go under the hammer next week. The public can get their hands on pieces of the real cakes from two royal weddings, but they come with a hefty price tag of £400 to £600. One slice of cake...
History of Princess Thyra of Denmark’s Sapphire Tiara, as it is placed up for auction by the royal family
With The Crown Season 5 on screens and King Charles III’s first state banquet on the horizon, the late Queen’s collection of royal jewels is firmly in the spotlight. Now, would-be princesses have the chance to buy themselves a piece of royal history when one of Denmark’s most impressive tiaras comes up for auction next month.
