ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The World’s Best Beaches, According to Tripadvisor

When many of us think of our “happy place,” we think of the beach. Just close your eyes and picture it: the sound of the waves crashing, the warm sun, the gentle breeze, the swaying palm trees…. It may sound like a fantasy, but perfect beaches really do exist. There are plenty of reasons why […]
HAWAII STATE
hotelnewsme.com

ST. REGIS HOTELS & RESORTS EVOKES ISLAND GLAMOUR IN THE HEART OF QATAR

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl Qatar. Perched in the heart of Porto Arabia and exclusively accessed by a private bridge, this new Mediterranean-style island seamlessly blends exquisite design, exceptional amenities, and the brand’s legendary Butler Service to create a majestic escape for local luminaries and global tastemakers.
inspiredbythis.com

Tuscany Wedding in the Italian Countryside

Has it been a dream of yours to get married in Italy? If not, this wedding in the Italian countryside may persuade you! We are in love with the authentic brick throughout this venue. There is an elevated elegance of the overall neutral color scheme that pairs so well with the natural countryside. We love that this entire wedding, from the ceremony, to the inner city toast, and back to the reception is all outdoors. They truly used the natural beauty Tuscany has to offer for their special day. Tuscany, may just be on our ‘must visit’ destination list after seeing this wedding venue.
msn.com

Travel Guide to Positano Italy - Discover The Colorful Gem of The Amalfi Coast

Positano is an enchanting small town located on the Amalfi Coast in Southern Italy. Often considered a luxury destination, Positano is a popular spot for travel and vacation. The town is known for its dramatic cliffs, breathtaking views, and upscale hotels and restaurants. It is also home to a number of historical and cultural landmarks, making it an ideal locale for travelers who want to experience the best of what Italy has to offer. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing beach vacation or a cultural getaway, this colorful gem is sure to exceed your expectations.
Tyla

Incredible Maldives-style lodges have just opened in the UK

Let’s face it, the Maldives is the ultimate holiday destination for sun-seekers — but the cost of flights alone is enough to cause your eyes to start watering. Well, Brits can now enjoy Indian Ocean vibes their doorstep, as a stunning Maldives-style lodge has just opened in the UK, complete with water villas.
France 24

Discovering France's most spectacular roads

There are some places in France where the destination is less important that the actual journey; beautiful roads that are just delightful to take. The road bordering Lake Annecy is both a challenge and a reward for cycling enthusiasts. Meanwhile on the French Riviera, the Grande Corniche, which has inspired so many filmmakers, is best enjoyed at the wheel of a vintage car. As for the Passage du Gois in the Vendée region, a submersible road that links the Atlantic island of Noirmoutier with the mainland, it is also used to pick shellfish, on foot. But watch out for high tide!
golfmagic.com

Costa Navarino in Greece named as EUROPE'S BEST golf resort

Costa Navarino in Greece has received one of its most prestigious accolades yet by being named best of the ‘Top 100 Resorts in Continental Europe’ by Golf World. Along with two 18-hole signature golf courses at Navarino Hills, which were designed by European Ryder Cup legend José María Olazábal, 2022 marked the year when lifestyle resort W Costa Navarino was opened.

Comments / 0

Community Policy