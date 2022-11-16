ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yakima Herald Republic

I-84 in Oregon closed for hours by crashes and icy roads

Much of Interstate 84 is closed from 6 miles east of Pendleton to the Idaho border because of crashes and icy road conditions. Parts of the highway have been closed in both directions since about 6:30 a.m., according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. As of 9 a.m., eastbound lanes are closed between Exit 216 just east of Pendleton to Exit 265 east of La Grande. Westbound is closed from Exit 302 in Baker City to near Pendleton. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial trucks at the Idaho border in Ontario at Exit 374 because of limited truck parking space in Baker City and La Grande.
PENDLETON, OR
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: The community of Granger

From its famous dinosaur sculptures to its deep agricultural roots, people take pride in being from Granger. The city’s residents are looking to expand on that history and move Granger toward the future.
GRANGER, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Ines Oshea, 75

Ines Oshea, 75, of Toppenish died Thursday, Nov. 10. Arrangements are by Colonial Funeral Home, Toppenish, heggiescolonialfuneralhome.com.
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Irma Clark, 79

Irma Clark, 79, of Grandview died Wednesday, Nov. 16. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
GRANDVIEW, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Calvin Howe, 73

Calvin Howe, 73, of Sunnyside died Tuesday, Nov. 15. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
SUNNYSIDE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy