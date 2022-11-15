ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

The Independent

Police captain ‘tried to delay’ officers entering classroom during Uvalde school massacre, audio reveals

A Texas state police captain reportedly directed his officers not to enter Robb Elementary school in Uvalde to stop the deadly massacre that left 19 students and two educators dead.Captain Joel Betancourt directed his team to “stand by” and wait for more than 70 minutes into the 77-minute-long shooting, reported CNN. A veteran with over 15 years of experience in the Department of Public Safety (DPS), Mr Betancourt delayed the team from entering the school premises as he believed that a more high-skilled group was on the way, reported the outlet.“Hey, this is DPS Captain Betancourt. The team that’s...
UVALDE, TX
CNN

As families and a major newspaper demand he resign, top Texas law enforcement chief says his agency 'did not fail' Uvalde in school massacre

In the face of calls for his resignation by victims' relatives and a major newspaper, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steven McCraw is not stepping down, saying at a meeting of the agency's oversight board Thursday that his officers "did not fail the community" of Uvalde during a May mass shooting in which 19 fourth-graders and two teachers were killed.
UVALDE, TX
Ceebla Cuud

Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him away

A man from Missouri who had been sentenced to 241 years in prison for two robberies was freed in early November 2022 with the help of the judge who had sentenced him in 1997. Judge Evelyn Baker fought for the release of 43-year-old Bobby Bostic from jail thanks to a Missouri statute that makes those convicted as adolescents eligible for parole.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Examiner

Lesbian couple confesses after boy's body found tortured with severed skull

A woman in Indiana admitted Tuesday to neglecting her young brother, who endured months of isolation, torture, and eventually died after his skull was severed from his body. April Wright, 28, pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death and confessed that she and her wife, Rachel Wright, 28, were responsible for the 2020 death of Leviticus Kuchta, 10.
INDIANA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Executes Man for Killing Ex-Girlfriend and Her 7-Year-Old Son

A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Independent

Ten-year-old boy accidentally shoots and kills eight-year-old brother with shotgun in Texas

A 10-year-old boy accidentally killed his eight-year-old brother with a shotgun at an apartment complex west of Houston, Texas. The shooting was reported shortly before 3pm on Monday. The sheriff said the 10-year-old was playing with the firearm when it fired and the blast struck the brother who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KPRC. Another sibling, a 13-year-old boy, was at home at the time and called 911. Kendra Davis, a neighbour, told KPRC that “as a parent, no one should ever have to go through that”. “It’s horrible that this is happening on a daily...
HOUSTON, TX
KTVZ

Man who allegedly shot and killed two Dallas hospital employees was in the building to watch his child’s birth, authorities say

The man who allegedly shot and killed two employees in the maternity ward of a Dallas hospital was in the building to attend the birth of his child, authorities said. Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested on Saturday and is facing capital murder charges after authorities say he shot and killed two employees at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center, the Dallas Police Department said.
DALLAS, OR

