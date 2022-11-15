Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Uvalde Police Chief During Shooting Steps DownLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Finally Approves an Interim Police Chief and New Location for New CampusLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Uvalde Residents are Furious Governor Abbott was Re-electedTom HandyUvalde, TX
Uvalde reacts to Abbott's winning a third term as Texas GovernorAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Police captain ‘tried to delay’ officers entering classroom during Uvalde school massacre, audio reveals
A Texas state police captain reportedly directed his officers not to enter Robb Elementary school in Uvalde to stop the deadly massacre that left 19 students and two educators dead.Captain Joel Betancourt directed his team to “stand by” and wait for more than 70 minutes into the 77-minute-long shooting, reported CNN. A veteran with over 15 years of experience in the Department of Public Safety (DPS), Mr Betancourt delayed the team from entering the school premises as he believed that a more high-skilled group was on the way, reported the outlet.“Hey, this is DPS Captain Betancourt. The team that’s...
Bombshell Report: Uvalde Officer Knew About Classroom 'Full Of Victims'
Lieutenant Mariano Pargas was aware that "eight to nine" students were alive and needed rescue.
As families and a major newspaper demand he resign, top Texas law enforcement chief says his agency 'did not fail' Uvalde in school massacre
In the face of calls for his resignation by victims' relatives and a major newspaper, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steven McCraw is not stepping down, saying at a meeting of the agency's oversight board Thursday that his officers "did not fail the community" of Uvalde during a May mass shooting in which 19 fourth-graders and two teachers were killed.
Mother accused of handcuffing and starving children extradited back to Harris County
Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was extradited from Louisiana over the weekend and booked in jail. She and her boyfriend are accused of horrific abuse against her own children.
Dad Rapes And Impregnates 9-YEAR-Old Daughter And Then Blames It On Mythological Beings
A Zimbabwean father has been arrested for sexually abusing and impregnating his 9-year-old daughter and then blaming it on mythological beings. Image for representation onlyDe Insider/Olivia Acland.
Mexico investigates death of American woman seen being beaten in video that has gone viral
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
13-year-old gunned down while raking leaves in front yard of Maryland home
Antoine and Juanita Agnew joined 'Fox & Friends First' on Monday to discuss the murder of their 13-year-old son who was shot while raking leaves.
A Texas healthcare worker arrested after she was caught on camera abusing a disabled child patient several times, police say
Kathy Moses was arrested after she was caught on camera abusing an 11-year-old girl who she was in charge of taking care of Valley Central reports.
7-year-old Troy Koehler's parents charged in case of boy's body found in washing machine
Seven-year-old Troy Koehler was reported missing over the summer until a tragic discovery. Now, new facts have led to a capital murder charge.
Photos released by HPD of suspected shooter, 2 persons of interest in man's murder outside apartment
We now know what the suspect and two persons of interest look like in a shooting at a South Loop apartment complex where HPD says another man died months earlier.
Killer laughs, jokes during execution in Arizona
By all accounts, the 76-year-old was unusually upbeat during the execution, chuckling several times and smiling broadly while waving to the people who had gathered to witness his death.
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him away
A man from Missouri who had been sentenced to 241 years in prison for two robberies was freed in early November 2022 with the help of the judge who had sentenced him in 1997. Judge Evelyn Baker fought for the release of 43-year-old Bobby Bostic from jail thanks to a Missouri statute that makes those convicted as adolescents eligible for parole.
Washington Examiner
Lesbian couple confesses after boy's body found tortured with severed skull
A woman in Indiana admitted Tuesday to neglecting her young brother, who endured months of isolation, torture, and eventually died after his skull was severed from his body. April Wright, 28, pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death and confessed that she and her wife, Rachel Wright, 28, were responsible for the 2020 death of Leviticus Kuchta, 10.
Chompers the python sent would-be thief running in botched robbery attempt, police say
A Texas teenager accused of trying to steal a ball python named Chompers at gunpoint was charged with aggravated robbery, court documents obtained Thursday show. The 17-year-old was booked Wednesday on two counts and is being held at the Harris County Jail, jail records show. The teen allegedly displayed a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Executes Man for Killing Ex-Girlfriend and Her 7-Year-Old Son
A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in...
18-year-old held captive in her room for a year, escapes; 3 charged
A young woman who said she was held captive in her locked room for at least a year has escaped, police in North Las Vegas said this week. Police have arrested Addy Gonzales, the young woman’s mother; Maria Pasarin, the young woman’s grandmother; and Daniel Omezcua, KVVU reported. They all face charges of false imprisonment and child abuse, NBC News reported.
A Texas police officer accidentally shot another officer during active shooter training
A Texas police officer shot another police officer during an active school shooter training at an elementary school on Saturday, police said.
The FBI has opened an investigation after a 25-year-old North Carolina woman was found dead while on vacation in Mexico
The family of a North Carolina woman found dead last month in a vacation rental property in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico is still looking for answers more than two weeks after her death.
Ten-year-old boy accidentally shoots and kills eight-year-old brother with shotgun in Texas
A 10-year-old boy accidentally killed his eight-year-old brother with a shotgun at an apartment complex west of Houston, Texas. The shooting was reported shortly before 3pm on Monday. The sheriff said the 10-year-old was playing with the firearm when it fired and the blast struck the brother who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KPRC. Another sibling, a 13-year-old boy, was at home at the time and called 911. Kendra Davis, a neighbour, told KPRC that “as a parent, no one should ever have to go through that”. “It’s horrible that this is happening on a daily...
KTVZ
Man who allegedly shot and killed two Dallas hospital employees was in the building to watch his child’s birth, authorities say
The man who allegedly shot and killed two employees in the maternity ward of a Dallas hospital was in the building to attend the birth of his child, authorities said. Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested on Saturday and is facing capital murder charges after authorities say he shot and killed two employees at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center, the Dallas Police Department said.
Comments / 0