Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
LAND WANTED: State of Arkansas searching for land for new prison; Is northwest Arkansas a possibility?
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections (DOC) issued a public notice for submissions for communities to express interest in donating land for the construction of a new maximum-security facility. According to a DOC, the new prison would house approximately 1,000 inmates....
myarklamiss.com
Arkansas Attorney General announces $5 million allocation to state and local law enforcement
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas Attorney General, Leslie Rutledge, announced new funding to benefit state and local law enforcement. $5 million are to be directed to the Arkansas State Police in order to continue the expansion of the 200-acre Precision Driving Training Complex on the grounds of Camp Joe T. Robinson Army Base.
Plaintiffs request emergency order in Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary case
The plaintiffs in a Pulaski County Circuit Court case have filed an emergency motion seeking enforcement of a court order in a lawsuit involving medical marijuana dispensary licensing.
talkbusiness.net
$35-$40 million manufacturing workforce center to locate in Conway
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) the creation of the Arkansas Manufacturing Workforce Training Center, a joint venture between the Arkansas Office of Skills Development and the Conway Development Corp. The facility will be located in Conway, Arkansas, to make it as easily accessible as possible to companies throughout the state.
Arkansas attorney general calls contractor ‘con artist’ as complaints pile up against him
The Arkansas Attorney General announced her office is investigating a man described as a serial scammer that Working 4 You first exposed last week.
Kait 8
Arkansas Medicaid client info released in data breach
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Those who have a Medicaid plan in Arkansas will need to be extra cautious in the coming weeks. According to the Arkansas Department of Human Services, the agency discovered a breach of Medicaid client information and is notifying affected clients. A news release explained...
KATV
AG Rutledge introduces Arkansas law that protects seniors from financial exposition
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — During International Fraud Awareness Week, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge highlights an award-winning state law on Wednesday. Rutledge and her members of the General Assembly introduced an Arkansas law to help protect Arkansas seniors as well as individuals with disabilities from falling victim to financial exploitation.
KYTV
Missouri Governor Parson announces $410 million in water infrastructure grants
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is awarding $410 million to help Missouri communities improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure as well as lead service line inventories. Several Ozarks communities will receive money from the grants. CLICK HERE for...
KYTV
Arkansas residents, politicians coming out on Respect for Marriage Act
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas politicians and residents are speaking out about the Respect for Marriage Act which would provide federal protections for marriage equality. A bipartisan group of 12 Republicans and 50 Democrats met Wednesday to vote on advancing the bill, which will need Senate and House approval...
North Little Rock woman strikes $170,000 Arkansas jackpot on a phone app
One woman from North Little Rock struck it big without even having to leave her house to buy a ticket.
KYTV
Is substitute teacher shortage being helped by lowering requirements?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In a workforce-depleted environment, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education changed the requirements to get a substitute teaching certificate in hopes of addressing the teacher shortage. The emergency rule, which was enacted on August 30, went into effect on September 14 and lasts until...
magnoliareporter.com
Fire Ant quarantine to include seven new Arkansas counties
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive species in Cross, Franklin,...
KYTV
Mo. receives $2.5M grant to continue SAFE Kit Initiative
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri is getting more money to clear the state’s backlog of untested rape kits. Attorney General Eric Schmitt said the state will receive a third federal grant from the Department of Justice. Schmitt said the $2.5 million grant will allow his office to continue...
New Orleans man sentenced for Arkansas wire fraud
A New Orleans man was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison after committing wire fraud in Arkansas.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas DHS notifying some Medicaid clients of data breach
The Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) has discovered a breach of Medicaid client information and is notifying the affected clients. On September 16, DHS became aware that an employee sent emails from her DHS email to her personal Yahoo account with client information attached. The attachments consisted of Excel spreadsheets used to notify the Department of Health of the number of Medicaid clients who had been diagnosed with the flu.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
magnoliareporter.com
The 2022 Election: Where did Arkansas voters turn out the most?
Voter turnout in Arkansas didn't break any records during the 2022 midterms. Some counties had high participation and some had low turnout. One week out from the election, the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office said 906,597 ballots were cast in the election. That equals turnout of 50.39%, just below Secretary of State John Thurston's earlier prediction of 51%.
Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas
(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
KYTV
Lawmaker hopes to change loophole in MO law on workplace deaths
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A loophole in Missouri law could mean an employer gets off the hook after an employee dies on the job. A St. Louis lawmaker wants to change that. This is coming to light in the year after a deadly work zone crash in St. Louis County, where the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is being sued for the wrongful death of an unborn baby. The case for the mom, who was pregnant when she died on the job, was dropped.
As word spreads of 3rd Trump Presidential run, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson undecided on a 2024 run
As the U.S. moves beyond midterms and look forward, Governor Asa Hutchinson is contemplating his next steps after his final term as governor.
Comments / 0