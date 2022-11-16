ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kalkine: Which noteworthy announcements did Aristocrat, Pilbara and Janus Henderson make today?

By Team Kalkine Media Author
kalkinemedia.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine: Which penny stock is surging today on receiving an order from Chevron Australia?

AML3D (ASX: AL3) has entered into a purchase order on standard commercial terms valued at approximately A$215,000, with Chevron Australia. The Board of Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX: AHF) has today received notice from the United States Food and Drug Administration that its application for accelerated approval to sell future branded infant formula in the United States has not been accepted. Aurora Energy Metals (ASX:1AE) provided an update on its recently commenced Phase 1 drilling program at the company’s 100%-owned Aurora Energy Metals Project in Oregon, USA.
OREGON STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Which ASX-listed technology smallcap stocks to watch on Friday? | Kalkine Media

LiveTiles (ASX: LVT) reported that Bigtincan (ASX: BTH) had withdrawn its proposal to acquire all of the shares in LiveTiles. Nitro Software (ASX: NTO) received a proposal from private equity firm Potentia Capital on 17 November 2022. The securities of Linus Technologies (ASX: LNU) will be placed on a trading halt at the company's request, pending an announcement.
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine: Why shares in the ASX are down amid broader market trading in green?

Seek (ASX: SEK) today, in its 2022 Annual General Meeting, including trading and 2023 financial year guidance, said that it is on track to deliver 2023 financial year guidance for revenue, EBITDA and NPAT for Continuing Operations. ASX (ASX: ASX) will reassess all aspects of the CHESS replacement project and derecognise capitalised software of $245-255 million pre-tax in 1h23. Perpetual (ASX: PPT) and Pendal Group (ASX: PDL) will increase the scrip component to one Perpetual share for every seven Pendal shares and reduce the cash component to $1.650 per Pendal share.
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine Media lists three stocks to watch for retirement portfolio

In Q3 2022, Fortis’ net earnings were C$ 326 million. Canadian Imperial’s reported net income in Q3 2022 was C$ 1,666 million. In Q3 2022, BCE’s adjusted EBITDA was C$ 2.58 billion. Investors looking to build their retirement portfolio can look for dividend stocks to support their...
kalkinemedia.com

How are Sonic’s (ASX:SHL) shares faring post AGM results?

Shares of Sonic were trading in the red today (17 November 2022), down 0.216% at 12:42 PM AEDT. Sonic reported record revenue and earnings for financial year 2022 (FY22). The company’s EBITDA for FY22 was AU$2.8 billion. Australia-based healthcare provider Sonic Healthcare Limited’s (ASX:SHL) shares reacted negatively to the...
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Seven Group Announces FY23 Guidance Update

* AT BORAL, CONTINUE TO EXPECT IMPROVED PRICE REALISATION AND HIGHER SALES VOLUMES TO DRIVE STRONGER REVENUE IN FY23. * AT COATES, SEES LOW-TEEN UNDERLYING EBIT GROWTH FOR FY23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The...
kalkinemedia.com

Lovisa (ASX:LOV) marks 60% growth in sales, opens 47 new stores

Lovisa’s total sales surged 60% during the first 19 weeks of the financial year 2023. The company opened 47 new net stores for the year to date. Opening of first stores in Hungary, Mexico and Italy is due in coming weeks, shared Lovisa. Fast fashion jewellery retailer Lovisa Holdings...
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine: Sam Bankman-Fried Claims FTX Still Solvent

Samuel Bankman-Fried the former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange, FTX, has claimed the company is still solvent despite bankruptcy been put in place. Despite FTX still owing customers US$8 billion, (1)SBF took to Twitter overnight insisting FTX still has US$9 billion of liquidity and semi-liquid holdings.
kalkinemedia.com

How are Webjet's (ASX:WEB) shares faring post H1FY23 update?

Webjet reported AU$72.5 million in underlying group EBITDA in H1FY23. Webjet’s shares were trading over 7% higher on ASX at 11:06 AM AEDT today. Today, the Australian airline company Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) announced the financial results for the first half of the financial year 2023 (H1 FY23), reporting an underlying group EBITDA of AU$72.5 million in the same period.
kalkinemedia.com

5 TSX financial stocks to watch amid rising mortgage costs

In Q3 2022, Toronto-Dominion’s revenue was C$ 10,925 million. On October 4, 2022, Royal Bank of Canada acquired MDBilling.ca. National Bank’s net income in Q3 2022 was posted at C$ 826 million. Presently, the market is experiencing volatility and is going through fluctuations. There is consistent economic pressure...
kalkinemedia.com

What is latest with Perpetual (ASX:PPT) and Pendal (ASX:PDL) deal?

The share price of Perpetual Limited tumbled almost by 15% on Thursday (17 November). Supreme Court of New South Wales found that Perpetual could witness a hefty fine if it walked away from buying Pendal. Today, both companies have agreed to revised terms as per which Perpetual would acquire 100%...
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine : How did this Indian stock surge 10,000%? | Kalkine Media

EKI Energy Services has been working towards rehabilitating Earth to a future of net-zero carbon emission. The company delivers consultancy services for global carbon offset standards across its climate change, energy, and sustainability offerings. Watch out this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc expected to post earnings of 84cents a share - Earnings Preview

* Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 22. * The Laval Quebec-based company is expected to report a 21.6% increase in revenue to $17.285 billion from $14.22 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 10 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * ​Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc is for earnings of 84 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 16 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 6.1% in the last three months. ​ * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc is C$68.75​, above​ its last closing price of C$62.06. ​​​ Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). ​ QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jul. 31 2022 0.74 0.73 0.85 Beat 17.2 Apr. 30 2022 0.54 0.53 0.55 Beat 3.3 Jan. 31 2022 0.64 0.63 0.70 Beat 10.4​ Oct. 31 2021 0.66 0.67 0.65 Missed -2.3 ​​Jul. 0.67 0.65 0.71 Beat 9.4 31 2021 Apr. 30 2021 0.43 0.42 0.52 Beat 22.6​ Jan. 31 2021 0.58 0.56 0.56 Met -0.1 Oct. 31 2020 0.53 0.51 0.66 Beat 28.5 This summary was machine generated November 18 at 22:03 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com

How are Winsome’s (ASX:WR1) shares performing lately?

Winsome said it will undertake a share placement of AU$6.8 million. The funds raised will be employed in the extension of drill programs at the Adina and Cancet project. The share price of Winsome surged by over 200% in a month. Shares of Winsome Resources Limited (ASX:WR1) are trading in...
kalkinemedia.com

Why smart renovators source online from Renovator Store?

Renovator Store is driven by the vision to allow families to adorn their house with premium renovation products without spending much. The home improvement store offers free shipping on most of the items listed on the site and ensures quick delivery to locations across Australia. Members get Reno Rewards on...
kalkinemedia.com

Auto-related stocks to watch as used car prices fall

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, used car prices have fallen amid the easing supply chain issues. This is the first month to report a negative growth in price ever since the pandemic struck. The COVID-19 pandemic brought supply chain issues for the automobile industry as closed...
kalkinemedia.com

Invictus Energy (ASX:IVZ) receives encouraging preliminary wireline results at Mukuyu-1

Invictus Energy has completed the preliminary wireline programme at Mukuyu-1 well that is being drilled in its SG 4571 licence in Cabora Bassa Basin. As per the ongoing log analysis, there are several potential gas bearing reservoir units at the wellsite. A wireline formation testing tool will be used for...
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine: What embattled crypto exchange FTX court filing has revealed?

A court filing by embattled crypto exchange FTX has revealed gross mismanagement and possibly fraudulence. FTX’s new CEO, John J. Ray III, made his feelings about the exchange known in a court filing on Thursday, where he wrote that never in his career had he seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy