Kalkine: Which noteworthy announcements did Aristocrat, Pilbara and Janus Henderson make today?

* Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 22. * The Laval Quebec-based company is expected to report a 21.6% increase in revenue to $17.285 billion from $14.22 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 10 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * ​Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc is for earnings of 84 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 16 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 6.1% in the last three months. ​ * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc is C$68.75​, above​ its last closing price of C$62.06. ​​​ Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). ​ QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jul. 31 2022 0.74 0.73 0.85 Beat 17.2 Apr. 30 2022 0.54 0.53 0.55 Beat 3.3 Jan. 31 2022 0.64 0.63 0.70 Beat 10.4​ Oct. 31 2021 0.66 0.67 0.65 Missed -2.3 ​​Jul. 0.67 0.65 0.71 Beat 9.4 31 2021 Apr. 30 2021 0.43 0.42 0.52 Beat 22.6​ Jan. 31 2021 0.58 0.56 0.56 Met -0.1 Oct. 31 2020 0.53 0.51 0.66 Beat 28.5 This summary was machine generated November 18 at 22:03 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

