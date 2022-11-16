Read full article on original website
Lipstick is one of the most fool-proof cosmetics to apply that can instantly make you look more refreshed and radiant. And, unlike foundation, we tend to think of lipstick as a product that doesn’t require a lot of prep or much thought — simply find a shade you love at the store, apply a layer of lip balm first to hydrate lips, then a layer or two of lipstick or gloss and you’re done, right? But as we age, our lips and the skin around our lips age as well. This can mean that the way you’ve been applying lipstick for years (and the type and shade of lipstick you use) may benefit from a few good tips that can update your look. Check out these three lipstick mistakes that age you instantly, according to celebrity makeup artists.
Foundation can feel like a high-risk cosmetic — once it’s applied it’s difficult to remove and start over, especially if you’ve already completed your eye makeup and don’t want to start over. But it’s also the one cosmetic that can automatically make you look like you’re glowing (absent of any other makeup) or like your skin is actually worse than it is without makeup. How you apply foundation makes all the difference in the world. Great foundation application actually starts before you add a drop of makeup to your face. This is the one foundation mistake that ages you instantly, according to professional makeup artists and beauty experts.
Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Healthier hair is always a must, especially when you swore by box dye in high school and are still dealing with the aftermath to this day. Healthy hair is happy hair, and no look is complete without a killer hairstyle. Instead of spending hundreds on a bunch of hair masks and treatments at a spa, you haven’t been to, treat yourself to something both affordable and fast-acting. Available on Amazon, you can snag this $8 treatment that thousands of shoppers can’t...
The Cheap Anti-Aging Skincare Product Derms Say Every Woman Over 40 Should Use Daily
You don’t have to spend a million dollars on skincare to look your absolute most glowing. And that message goes double if you’re over 40 — a time when pricey anti-aging products can be aggressively marketed to you. By creating a skincare routine that consists of a few reliable ingredients that contain active ingredients and sticking to that routine (remember: consistency is everything), you can smoothen your skin, provide it with the hydration it needs, and keep it looking healthy. Before you blow your budget at Sephora, this is the cheap anti-aging skincare product derms say every woman over 40 should use daily.
While wrinkling is inevitable and normal with age, many of us would rather not emphasize fine lines with the help of makeup, but rather, to highlight our favorite features and experiment with fun looks. With that said, we checked in with professional makeup artists to learn about two common (and easy to do) mistakes many makeup users make over 40, how they might draw attention to wrinkles, and how to avoid them. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from professional makeup artists and experts, Mary Winkenwerder and Mandie Brice.
When it comes to makeup over 40, there are plenty of great products and helpful ways to enhance your best features. If your goal is to bring attention away from wrinkles, we checked in with professional makeup artists and experts to learn more about two common, easy eyeshadow mistakes that may inadvertently make someone look older. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Mandie Brice, celebrity makeup artist, author and beauty expert, Alyssia Chang, professional makeup artist and founder of Prevail Beauty, and Destiny McGill, celebrity makeup artist and Day Spa Owner of Lavish Life Studio.
When temperatures drop, holiday decorations pop up here and there, and it becomes acceptable to light a fire in the fireplace, your impulse may be to grab hold of the nearest available hot drink, pour it into a big mug, and get cozy on the couch. Sounds like a great plan, and if you are working toward healthy skin goals this fall and winter, you can keep on task by choosing a delicious hot beverage that also supports smoother, younger-looking skin. Dr. Crystal Dinopol, DPDS, a board-certified dermatologist and writer for payitforwardfertility.org, lets us in on the one hot drink for younger-looking skin that you can enjoy every day (and your skin will thank you for it, too).
Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp — an area that most conditioners, hair serums, and hair masks actually fail to address. While these moisturizing products can work wonders on dry and damaged strands, to truly help with hair loss, many experts recommend nourishing hair oils that contain effective ingredients that can help combat hair shedding and keep the scalp and hair in amazing shape. Whether you choose to use a silicone shampoo brush or your fingers to work these oils into the scalp, the additional benefit of giving yourself a stimulating hair massage also helps wake up follicles and keep your hair healthy. Kickstart a hair oil habit with the help of these two scalp oils that experts swear by for hair loss.
This story has been updated since it was originally published on 06/13/22. If you struggle with thinning hair, you may have tried every product under the sun to combat the issue— from thickening shampoos to scalp exfoliators to hair oils. However, it’s important to remember that while the products you use on your hair play a role in its health, the nutrients you put into your body are just as important. Luckily, if your diet is lacking a particular vitamin or mineral, supplements are a great solution.
Applying daily retinol to the skin is an essential part of many of our skincare routines, and it has the power to keep a youthful-looking, radiant glow at any age. If your goal is to practice a healthy, consistent, anti-aging skincare routine, dermatologists warn that using a benzoyl peroxide product while also using retinol can lead to extremely dry skin, and other negative effects.
