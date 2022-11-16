Biden says missile killing 2 people in Poland was ‘unlikely’ fired from Russia in ‘minds of the trajectory’

Read full article on original website
North Korea warns 'all-out' nuclear weapons response to 'threats' from U.S., allies
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to respond to nuclear threats with nuclear weapons after the hermit kingdom fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that has the potential to reach the U.S. mainland. State media outlet KCNA reported Saturday that Kim attended the launch with his young daughter for...
US pressures Ukraine to weigh talks with Russia
The US is pressuring Ukraine to be open to peace talks with Moscow, with a top Pentagon official saying Kyiv's forces will find it hard to recover all the territory Russia has captured in the war. Rather than pressuring Zelensky, the US should increase arms supplies to help Ukraine soundly defeat the Russian forces, he said.
China and US renew commitment to tackling climate crisis but differences remain
China and the US have renewed their partnership to tackle the climate crisis, and are working closely and productively on ways of bringing down greenhouse gas emissions, China’s head of delegation has said. The surprise news from Xie Zhenhua, who briefed a small group of journalists at the Cop27...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Sunak meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv and confirms UK’s ‘continued support’
UK prime minister makes first visit to Ukraine since taking power
Jimmy Fallon Imagines The Humiliating Way Donald Trump May Try To Avoid Probe
"Gobble gobble, gobble gobble," cracked the "Tonight Show" host in an imitation of the former president.
The perils for Trump, Garland and special counsel Smith in Washington’s new legal arms race
In this atmosphere of politically and mutually assured destruction, there are some immediate threats for the three main combatants.
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
European officials insisted Saturday that a deal at U.N. climate talks should include a commitment to keep the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) target of the 2015 Paris agreement alive
Fact check: Video in social media post shows 2016 Istanbul bomb, not recent explosion
The video is from a 2016 suicide bombing in Istanbul.
