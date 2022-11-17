ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

Hays County Brown Santa looking for Christmas elves

By Staff Reports
Dripping Springs Century News
 3 days ago
The Hays County Brown Santa program has started its annual drive for money, food and toys to assist families in need in Hays County.

The program consists of volunteers from the Hays County Sheriff ’s Office and members of the community. Brown Santa seeks donations from citizens and local businesses for toys, canned goods and money. Last year, over 650 families were given assistance in food and/ or toys throughout Hays County.

Toy donations are being accepted for all age groups up to 16 years of age. Donated toys can be dropped off to one of the locations below or arrangements can be made for pickup. Money contributions in the form of a check or money order made payable to 'Hays County Brown Santa' can be mailed to their new mailing address at: Hays County Brown Santa, 102 Wonder World Dr #304-564, San Marcos, TX 78667.

Payments can also be made on Venmo or the Square. Go to the Hays County Brown Santa Facebook page to make the donation on the site.

The deadline for accepting unwrapped toys will be Dec. 9; for wrapped toys, Dec. 12. All toys will be wrapped on Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon and on Dec. 12 and 13 from 1 to 8 p.m. Children are welcome in the warehouse to help.

The San Marcos and Kyle Police Departments have Blue Santa programs so any families residing within those city limits must apply with them for assistance. All other families residing within Hays County can pick up applications at the following location listed below. The deadline for accepting applications will be Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.

• Dripping Springs: Pct 4 Hays County Offices (195 Roger Hanks Parkway) Toys may be dropped off at the above locations and the following:

• Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union: 1040 Rob Shelton Blvd

• SouthStar Bank: 10901 W US Hwy 290 @ Fitzhugh Road Those interested in assisting in the Brown Santa program or making a cash donation may contact Lieutenant Dennis Gutierrez at (512) 3937877.

