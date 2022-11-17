November 2022 Shelf Talk

Art of the Chicken: A Master Chef ’s Paintings, Stories, and Recipes of the Humble Bird by Jacques Pepin

World-renowned chef, Jacques Pepin, writes this endearing book celebrating his lifelong love of the humble chicken. This book features the art of Pepin along with humorous stories and a sprinkling of recipes throughout. It is a must read for foodies and for all who enjoy stories from a legendary chef.

Exactly: How Precision Engineers Created the Modern World by Simon Winchester

Read by the library’s Non-Fiction Addiction book club, New York Times bestselling author Winchester follows how technology developed from the Industrial Age to the Digital Age. The methods and minds who have changed the modern world are introduced throughout the book — all while exploring fundamental questions about precision.

Switchboard Soldiers

by Jennifer Chiaverini

New York Times bestselling author Chiaverini brings to readers one of the great untold stories of World War I: the women who served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps. In a time when women were not permitted to enlist, the army began recruiting the well-trained telephone operators all across America. Chiaverini brings the characters to life, including actual historical figures, “as they become united in the quest to serve their country.

Eyes of the Void by Adrian Tchikovsky

This is the second book in the Final Architecture science fiction series by Tchikovsky. In this suspenseful space opera, The Architects have returned to cause havoc and destruction of entire planets once again, all by the hand of the unknown force commanding them. Tchaikovsky “captures the essence of classic space opera with an intricate plot.” This story will take readers on a memorable, sometimes humorous, adventure.

YOUNG ADULT

American Royals by Katharine McGee

When America won the Revolutionary War, its people offered General George Washington a crown. Two and a half centuries later, the House of Washington still sits on the throne. As Princess Beatrice gets closer to becoming America's first queen regnant, her duty suddenly feels stifling. The younger Princess Samantha doesn't care much about anything either… except the one boy who is off-limits to her. Then, there's Samantha's twin: Prince Jefferson. Most of America adores their devastatingly handsome prince . . . but two very different girls are vying to capture his heart.

Court of Swans by Melanie Dickerson

Delia's idyllic life as daughter of an earl is shattered when her father dies and his wife accuses Delia's seven brothers of treason and murder. The youngest is only ten years old, but this doesn't stop the guards from hauling them off to the Tower of London. There they await a grim fate, as child-king Richard II is executing anyone who poses a threat to his throne. Determined to rescue her brothers, Delia secures a position as a seamstress for the queen. Her quest is all but impossible as the executions continue.

It’s All in How You Fall by Sarah Henning Gymnast Caroline Kepler has three state balance beam titles, a new trick even most elites can't do and chronic back pain. While she might never be an Olympian, she has dreams of leveling up to elite, making nationals and competing in college. But when one epic face-plant changes all that, her dreams are shattered. Enter Alex Zavala. He offers to give Caroline a crash course in all the sports she's missed, and she has an offer for him in return: for every sport Alex teaches her, she'll play matchmaker for him. Just as Caroline starts to see herself as more than her past athletic successes, she picks up something she didn't bargain for: a big crush on Alex.

Once Upon a K-Prom

by Kat Cho

Elena Soo is certain she has no interest in prom, so when K-pop superstar Robbie Choi shows up at her house and invites her, she doesn't see it coming. Choi, her childhood best friend, made a promise with her when they were kids to go to prom together. But that was seven years ago, and with his new K-pop persona, Robbie is nothing like the sweet boy she remembers. Prom with a guy who comes with screaming fans and relentless paparazzi is the last thing Elena wants — even if she can't stop thinking about his smile.

CHILDREN

Animal Shapes by Christopher Silas Neal

You think you know shapes? Animals? Blend them together, and you might see them both a little differently! Popular picture book author Christopher Silas Neal uses wordplay, puns and twists to create this board book intended for ages 3–6. Imagine a 'lazy turtle' meeting an oval to create the side-splitting combo of a 'slow-val.'

My First Book of Basketball by Beth Bugler and Mark Bechtel

Sports Illustrated Kids has revised the complete series of Rookie Books, including My First Book of Basketball. The book offers a visual retelling of a game complete with simple explanations. You will discover facts and hints from dribbling and passing to dunks with lots of color photographs. Two “spokespersons,” Sprat and Gabby, offer their special comments on the game, adding interest for young readers.

Once Upon a Camel

by Kathi Appelt

Z ada is an old camel trying to keep two kestrel chicks safe from a wild Texas dust storm, entertaining them with camel stories from her adventurous life. From being raised by a Turkish pasha to ending up in Texas as part of a desert military expedition, there are a lot of stories to tell. Appelt uses her amazing storytelling skills to bring to life a lesser-known part of Texas history in this middle-grade novel.

A Tale of Magic by Chris Colfer

Colfer kicks off a new series with this book— all of which will act as prequels to the popular “Land of Stories” series. Characters, including fairies and other magical beings, are well developed. The storytelling gives insight into their older versions that readers will recognize from the earlier series.