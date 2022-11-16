ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Localish

Danjoy's Homemade Pasta can teach anyone to make perfect pasta

Localish
Localish
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nBKvM_0jCw1nE900

With Danjoys Homemade Pasta you learn to make pasta the old-fashioned Italian way. Giancarlo Danjoy learned to make pasta from scratch from his father-in-law, who trained as a master chef in Alma, Italy.

Giancarlo and his wife, Reyna, started teaching pasta-making classes to small groups out of their home in 2018. They saw so much interest they opened their own professional kitchen space.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, they pivoted to donating meals for frontline workers. In the last year, they've seen a surge of people wanting to take the classes again.

"I think people, since COVID, are back in the kitchen, they're into making their own food now, experiencing that together as a family," said Reyna Danjoy. "So we're seeing a lot of families want to come to learn how to make pasta so they can go home and make it together as a family."

The company teaches for family events, birthday parties, date nights, and team-building classes. Danjoy's also hosts field trips and Girl Scout/Boy Scout troops.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

This All-Natural & Effective $8 Stain Remover Is Perfect for Quickly Cleaning All Fabrics

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As mothers, we know stains on a first-name basis. Whether it be grass stains on your kid’s shorts or a coffee stain on your new towels, we all know that disaster too well. Stains can be a pain, and for the most part, we have them under control. However, there are always times when we think it’s hopeless and that this stain may never come out; but that’s a thing of the past thanks to this $8 spray. Buy: Puracy Stain Remover...
Localish

Localish

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Good food. Good people. Good living. Localish is all about bringing out the good in America’s cities.

 https://abc.com/shows/localish

Comments / 0

Community Policy