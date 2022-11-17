ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOND FAILS

Staff Reports In the Nov. 8 general election last week, Dripping Springs ISD voters did not approve any of the propositions that were included in the 2022 bond referendum.

Dripping Springs ISD is a fast-growth district and still needs to serve the students and families who live in and are projected to move into the district. Currently, three of the district’s eight campuses are over capacity with two more campuses expected to outgrow their campus capacity next year. Over the next several months, district officials will work to understand why the propositions failed and develop plans to serve its growing student population so that it can continue to deliver the exceptional and personalized learning experiences for which the district is known.

DSISD will look at several tactics to help address district growth and current overcrowding at campuses including:

• Rezoning for elementary and middle schools

• Examining class size models (teacher:student ratio)

• Master scheduling

• Purchasing portables • Long-range planning for future bonds

In 2019, DSISD began planning for the 2022 Bond when the district’s Long-Range Facility Planning Committee convened with 50 members to begin work on developing the district’s long-range facilities plan. The group met 11 times over two years with a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Following this process, the district sought community feedback through a series of community meetings, a community survey in the spring of 2022, and a dedicated website. The last phase of the process was the Citizens’ Bond Steering Committee. This group included 17 members (taxpayers and community members only / no district employees) who met six times in the summer of 2022 to prepare a bond package recommendation for the Board of Trustees’ consideration. The Board called for the bond election on August 18 for the November 8 general election.

Unofficial vote totals were as follows: Prop A - Growth & Lifecycle Capital Maintenance FOR: 9,494 (48.3%) AGAINST: 10,167 (51.7%)

*19,661 total votes Prop B - 2nd High School FOR: 9,073 (46.2%) AGAINST: 10,572 (53.8%) *19,645 total votes Prop C - Technology for Staff and Student Devices and Classroom FOR: 9,103 (46.4%) AGAINST: 10,501 (53.6%) *19,604 total votes *29 Travis County votes included in each of the Prop A, B and C totals

County bond rating upgraded

Standard and Poor’s Financial Services — a nationally recognized rating agency — announced its upgrade for Hays County from AA to AA+ for the upcoming issuance of Limited Tax Bonds. The AA+ rating is one notch below the highest possible rating from Standard and Poor’s, according to Dan Wegmiller, managing director at Specialized Public Finance Inc. “It is a huge accomplishment for Hays County and speaks volumes to the investor community regarding the trajectory of the county and its historically strong financial and management practices,” Wegmiller said. Hays County’s finances were thoroughly vetted at an Oct. 19 meeting with Standard and Poor’s representatives,...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
DSHS freshman cellist named all-region

Dripping Springs High School freshman cellist Adrian Fisher has been named second chair in the Texas Music Educators Association Region 18 Orchestra. This honor was granted to Fisher following his performance at the regional competition at Austin's Bowie High School on Oct. 9. As a member of the Region 18 Orchestra, Fisher advances on to audition for the All-State Orchestra. Fisher is a member of Camerata, Dripping Springs ISD’s top orchestra, and is a student of Melissa Solomon. He is also a member of her Cello Choir and Cello Quartet. Picture (right) provided by Dripping Springs ISD.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
DSISD discusses priorities for upcoming Texas legislative session

Dripping Springs ISD is looking forward to next year — for the Texas legislative session, of course. The Texas state legislature will return for its 88th regular session on Jan. 10, 2023 after having met for three called sessions last fall after the regular session ended in May. Bills passed in the Texas legislature can have a large impact on education, schools and school districts, as was seen with House Bill 1525, which affected the public school finance system and public education, and Senate Bill 1615, which related to the adult high school charter school program. As a result, many school...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Elections Office answers 2020 election concerns

The Hays County Elections Office has officially addressed citizen queries into the 2020 election. Hays County commissioners received Elections Administrator Jennifer Doinoff's explanations for voter roll anomalies in the November 2020 General Election during a meeting of the Commissioners Court on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The first anomaly Doinoff addressed was “what appears to be 57,829 voters who voted in 2020 that have the same Eligible and Effective date.” According to Doinoff, Votec, the national voter registration vendor Hays County contracts with, uses the terms Eligible and Effective in a way that “is not reflective of what those terms are defined as in the...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
EARLY VOTING UNDERWAY

Hays County sees increase in registered voters Voters took to the polls Monday for the first day of early voting. Hays County saw a 6.1% increase in registered voters for the Nov. 8 election compared to the Republican and Democratic primaries that took place in March. There are 167,750 registered voters in Hays County for the current election — an increase from 158,152 registered voters for the March primaries, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office. In addition to various statewide races, voters in Dripping Springs can cast their ballots for positions in all levels of government, as well as on...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Commissioners give update on Public Defender's Office

A contract for a Hays County Public Defender’s Office could be approved as early as November, marking a milestone in the county’s ongoing efforts to streamline criminal justice proceedings. Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe, Pct. 1 said at the Hays County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, Oct. 25, that the court has been working with its vendor, Neighborhood Defender Services, to finalize the contract and processes. Ingalsbe said NDS is “extremely anxious” to get started. “I understand that it has been a long time, but I think we’re very close to finishing the contract,” she said. Local advocacy group Mano Amiga and the Public Defender Alliance began...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Rotary Club hosts annual event for veterans

, , The Dripping Springs Rotary Club will again host its in-person, indoor fundraiser for veterans this coming week. As per usual, the Rotary Club will put on its annual fundraiser for veterans on Veterans Day: Wednesday, Nov. 11. The event will take place at Dripping Springs Distilling off of Bell Springs Road from 5 to 9 p.m. After adjusting to pandemic and post-pandemic protocols over the last couple of years, this year’s event will be somewhat of a return to normal. In line with the goal of Veterans Day itself, the fundraiser hopes to celebrate all U.S. military veterans for their selfless service. All profits will be donated directly to the Patriots’ Hall building project, a 10-acre property intended to serve as a retreat and resource base for veterans and their families. For those who do not feel comfortable, opportunities to donate and/or contribute will be made available on the event’s Facebook page. All donations to the 501-C3 organization are tax deductible. The event is free and open to the public. Seats are limited and will be first-come, first serve.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Empty Bowls sees 25th year

, , , , , , This year’s Empty Bowls Project returned to its traditional in-person event, an area collaboration and fundraiser that helps fight food insecurity in the Dripping Springs community. The 25th annual Empty Bowls Project took place on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dripping Springs Ranch Park and Event Center. Co-sponsored by Dripping Springs Helping Hands and the City of Dripping Springs, the annual family event raises funds to help feed the hungry in and around the city. For a donation of $25 per person, patrons purchased a handcrafted ceramic bowl to fill...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Emergency center celebrates opening near east Drip

SignatureCare South Austin, a new emergency care center off of Slaughter Lane and Mopac Expressway, celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce last week. The event took place at SignatureCare’s new location on Thursday, Nov. 3 with staff members, emergency service workers and Chamber members in attendance. The facility offers patients emergency care 24 hours each day, seven days per week. The emergency room is fully equipped to perform CT scans, Xrays, and other diagnostic tests on both adults and children. “Emergency care for the whole family is our specialty,” said Lauren Mollard, marketing supervisor for SignatureCare. “We treat adults, teenagers and children, including pediatric emergencies.” SignatureCare Emergency Center promises a ten-minute wait maximum for patients to see a board-certified ER physician and licensed nurse. For more information, or to make an appointment, visit ercare24.com/ austin.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Mighty Dog Walk fetches 11th Guinness World Record

their owners brought Annual Mighty Texas fundraiser for Service home an 11 th Guinness Dog Walk. Dogs, Inc. — a Dripping World Record Saturday The Mighty Texas Austin-area dogs and morning at the 22nd Dog Walk is the annual Springs-based nonprofit which provides service animals for individuals with physical disabilities, including wounded veterans and other disabled Texans. Each year, the event attempts to break a world record; this year, a successful attempt was made for the “World’s Largest Coloring Book.” Beating China’s previous record of 182 square feet and 53 square inches, Mighty Texas’ colossal coloring book measured in at 195...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Halloween in Dripping Springs

, , Dripping Springs organizations and businesses celebrated the end of October — and 'spooky season' — with a whole host of activities across the area. Participating businesses included the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival, Dreamland Dripping Springs and even senior centers such as Ledgestone Senior Living. For the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival, this weekend would be its last for the year, going out with a full range of activities from children's goat yoga to live pumpkin carvings and workshops by Guinness World Record Holder Deane Arnold from Food Network’s Halloween Wars and Outrageous Pumpkins. A portion of the proceeds from the festival benefit the Friends of the Pound House Foundation. Meanwhile, Dreamland Dripping Springs threw a 'Halloween Bash' with a costume contest, themed cocktails and a showing of 'Night at the Museum.' Ledgestone threw its own fundraiser with its Ledgestone Legacies Haunted House, similar to the DS Pumpkin Festival, with all proceeds going towards the Walk to End Alzheimer’s organization. Additional seasonal activities throughout Dripping Springs included the Dead Hill Circus and Haunted House at Dripping Springs Ranch Park and Event Center, open for the last two weekends in October.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Wimberley Players present fun for the holidays

, The Wimberley Players are excited to present two holiday events this coming season. Opening on Nov. 18 is the comedy, Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some) by Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald and John K. Alvarez. In December, the familyfriendly movie Elf will be shown indoors, on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m. In Every Christmas Story Ever Told, three actors decide to explore their options, instead of performing the classic Dickens’ play — again. Their madcap romp to put together an alternative holiday event, featuring every Christmas story and carol they can remember and seasonal icons from the origins...
WIMBERLEY, TX
