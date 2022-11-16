ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Survivors of abuse at Irish Spiritans order urged to come forward

By Michelle Devane
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wvMT1_0jCvxVgf00

Survivors of abuse by the Spiritan religious order in Ireland have been urged to come forward to share their stories.

It comes as independent experts have been appointed to engage with victims and survivors of historical abuse at schools and institutions run by the Spiritan Congregation, formerly the Holy Ghost Fathers.

On Wednesday, Father Martin Kelly , on behalf of the Spiritan Congregation, offered a public apology to all victims and survivors who were abused.

Ireland’s police force last week confirmed it had received allegations of historical abuse relating to the Spiritans.

On behalf of the Spiritan Congregation in Ireland, I want to express my deepest and most sincere sorrow to every person who was abused by a member of the Spiritans, or by a staff member, in any of our schools

Father Martin Kelly

The abuse allegations go back as far as the 1970s and involve schools that were managed by the Holy Ghost Order, including Dublin’s prestigious Blackrock College.

It emerged last week in an RTE Radio Documentary on One programme that the religious order had paid five million euro in settlements towards abuse and support services since 2004.

At least 233 men have made allegations of abuse against 77 priests from the Irish Spiritans.

Fr Kelly told a press conference at Dublin’s RDS: “On behalf of the Spiritan Congregation in Ireland, I want to express my deepest and most sincere sorrow to every person who was abused by a member of the Spiritans, or by a staff member, in any of our schools.

“I sincerely apologise for this. What was done to you as innocent children was cruel and indefensible. We, as Spiritans, are ashamed.”

Fr Kelly also said a “failure to act promptly resulted in children being abused who could have been protected had corrective action been taken earlier”.

“I also acknowledge that failure on our part and apologise for it,” he added.

The announcement of an independent group to engage with survivors of historical abuse at Holy Ghost schools and institutions comes after meetings with a group of past pupils of Dublin’s prestigious Blackrock College last year.

The group that initiated the process and worked with the Spiritans comprised Corry McMahon, Louis Hoffman, Philip Feddis and John Coulter.

On the back of the meetings with past pupils, a restorative justice programme has been set up led by Tim Chapman.

Mr Chapman said he has been impressed by those who have come forward and told their story, demonstrating “incredible honesty and incredible courage”.

“To me, they are our heroes that Blackrock should be proud of just as much as their sporting heroes, their political heroes, their business heroes. These people have shown huge, huge courage and huge honesty,” he said.

“I would say that I think the Spiritans have responded with a great compassion and great commitment and listened.”

Mr Coulter said, as former pupils, he and other victims wanted a restorative justice process established because they felt the existing avenues, such as the legal system, as a means of addressing historical abuse had been “disempowering” and “re-traumatising” for victims.

“What we wanted from the very outset, in our words, to the Spiritans was, we felt there needs to be a victim-led process, a process where the victim is at the centre of the process and where the victim dictates how the process unfolds, and what are the outcomes,” he said.

The Spiritans said the pilot programme revealed “further histories of abuse in our schools and the horrifying impact this has had on some of our past pupils and their families”.

“We acknowledge that its effects have lasted a lifetime, with many still struggling to cope with it,” Fr Kelly said.

“This abuse took many forms: physical, sexual, emotional and spiritual. It was committed by members of the Irish Spiritans and lay staff in its schools.”

He added: “It is clear from this pilot restorative justice programme that there are many more past pupils who were abused and who have not yet come forward.

“We have listened to the experiences of several of our past pupils as they courageously revealed the trauma which they suffered. Many thought they were the only ones abused. It is clear that this was not the case; they were not alone.”

It emerged during the conference that a lay person who has been accused of sexual abuse is still living on the Blackrock College campus.

Fr Kelly confirmed the “elderly” man, who is no longer working and has limited mobility, remains on site.

He added that the complaint has been reported to both gardaí and Tusla.

Spiritans safeguarding officer Liam Lally said: “We received the allegation within the last 10 days.

“Immediately on receiving the allegation, we reported it to the Gardai, we reported it to Tusla. We are in touch with Tusla and the Gardai to see how to proceed.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology

Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
The Independent

Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told

A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told.Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.The trial continued at Hove Crown Court on Thursday as Brown was questioned by prosecution counsel Duncan Atkinson KC about his actions around Ms Morgan’s death on November 14, 2021.Brown claims Ms Morgan slipped and fell on a tool or piece of mechanical equipment in the workshop he rented at Little Bridge Farm near Hastings, East Sussex, hitting...
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Asylum seeker under investigation for raping teenager ‘missing’ from Home Office hotel

An asylum seeker under investigation for raping a teenage boy is on the run after fleeing a Home Office-approved hotel in Buckinghamshire, it has been claimed.Police had detained the 39-year-old man in a hotel in Waltham Forest on 5 October after reports a teenage boy had been attacked.The suspect was taken into custody and questioned before being bailed to return on a date in early January.The suggestion the man had gone missing was revealed by Tory MP Greg Smith during a Commons debate on Wednesday. Mr Smith told the Commons: “Buckinghamshire Council learned third-hand from a London borough just...
The Independent

Idaho university murders – live: Police admit errors and backtrack as they reveal other roommates were in home

An Idaho college town remains on edge on Wednesday as the killer or killers who stabbed four students to death in a brutal “targeted” attack is still at large three days on from the slayings.The bodies of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on Sunday. Just hours earlier, one of the group had shared smiling photos of the four friends on Instagram.The victims died of stab wounds from an “edged weapon such as a knife” that hasn’t been recovered,...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Unlicensed tattoo artist jailed for 13 years after raping unconscious woman

An unlicensed tattoo artist who “exploited and abused” a woman’s trust before raping her while she was unconscious at his flat has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.Brazilian Dewal Dos Santos Silva, 37, of High Road, Wembley, north-west London, was contacted by the victim, a woman in her mid-30s, who arranged to go to the flat to get a tattoo done on the evening of October 30 2020.While there she became groggy and lost consciousness before waking in the early hours of the following morning to find Dos Santos Silva raping her.As the “distraught” woman went home after the...
The Independent

American man killed on Tinder date in Colombia: They ‘chose money and greed over a single thought of my brother’s life’

The family of a California man have said that he was drugged, robbed, and killed after going on a Tinder date in Medellin, Colombia while travelling.The relatives of Paul Nguyen, 27, are now working to bring back his body. “He was just someone that I could always look up to,” Amy Nguyen told ABC7 of her older brother. “He was always the first person I would call if I needed something.”She said he was working as a contractor and was an avid traveller. “Every time he was back home he would always share the most fun stories of his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Idaho murder victim’s sister calls for students to flee town as police admit threat is wider than thought

The sister of one of the four students fatally stabbed in Idaho has urged students to leave the town of Moscow as the killer still remained at large, with the police confirming a threat to the community.The bodies of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found in an off-campus home in Moscow on Sunday.According to the police, the victims died of stab wounds from an “edged weapon such as a knife”, which hasn’t been recovered yet.The authorities earlier insisted it was an “isolated, targeted attack” but on Wednesday...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Police officer ‘used fake emails to order free pints while watching England win’

A police officer used fake email addresses to order dozens of free pints of lager he watched England’s Euro 2020 win over Germany, a misconduct hearing has found.Despite there being a one-per-person limit, Paul Elliott and his friends exploited a Heineken promotional offer in a Sheffield pub to secure 26 pints between them, a disciplinary panel heard.Elliott, who had three years’ service, would have been sacked if he had not already resigned as a Humberside officer, a tribunal ruled on Thursday after saying his dishonesty amounted to gross misconduct.The former officer also failed to disclose a speeding offence and that...
The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorist planned to ‘topple government’ with attacks on phone masts and M1, court hears

A conspiracy theorist planned to “topple the British government” with a series of coordinated attacks on phone masts, communications networks and motorways, a court has heard.Oliver Lewin, 38, is accused of trying to recruit like-minded people across the country for the operation in 2021.Birmingham Crown Court heard that he wanted to “topple the government” because he believed it was dominated by a Jewish elite who took orders from Israel, and thought the Covid pandemic was causing a “Chinese communist system” to emerge.Mr Lewin allegedly wrote online that Jewish people were “running the show” and claimed they wanted white people to...
The Independent

Directors and two firms found guilty after five workers killed by wall collapse

Two company directors have been found guilty of safety failings after five agency workers at a metal recycling site were crushed to death when a 45-tonne wall collapsed.A seven-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court was told the men died instantly while working in an area near the wall, which was holding back 263 tonnes of metal briquettes.Jurors were told the weight of metal, stored at a scrapyard in the Nechells area of the city, was equivalent to about six fully laden articulated lorries.Labourers Almamo Jammeh, 45, Ousmane Diaby, 39, Bangally Dukuray, 55, Saibo Sillah, 42, and Mahamadou Jagana, 49, were pronounced...
The Independent

Person staying at Manston asylum processing centre dies in hospital

A person staying at the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent has died in hospital on Saturday after becoming unwell, the Home Office has said.It added: “We express our heartfelt condolences to all those affected.“We take the safety of those in our care extremely seriously and are profoundly saddened by this event.“A post-mortem examination will take place so it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”More to follow... Read More Moment Jeremy Hunt confirmed the UK has entered recessionBorder Force and Home Office staff prepare to go on strikeChildren being coerced into most severe forms of sexual abuse online – report
The Independent

Housing boss sacked following mould exposure death of Awaab Ishak

The chief executive of a housing organisation has been removed “with immediate effect” after a two-year-old boy died from exposure to mould.Earlier this week, an inquest into the death of Awaab Ishak found he died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with his parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin, in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.Gareth Swarbrick, chief executive of Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH), has lost his position, it was announced on Saturday.A statement read: “Our original instincts were for Gareth to stay on to see the organisation through this...
The Independent

UK considering Swiss-style links with EU – report

Senior figures in Rishi Sunak’s Government are reportedly considering putting the UK on the road to a Swiss-style relationship with the EU.The Sunday Times reports that the move could take place over the next decade as the Government eyes up a closer relationship with the EU that avoids the current barriers to trade.Any such shift, only a few years after Boris Johnson secured a deal with the EU after years of back-and-forth negotiations, would likely inflame backbench Tory Brexiteers.Downing Street sources rejected the report but the Times suggested that behind closed doors some in Government have indicated that the pursuit...
The Independent

Protests against human rights abuses staged in London ahead of World Cup

Protests against human rights abuses in Iran and Qatar were held in central London on Saturday ahead of the World Cup.A group of 22 Iranian women played football in Westminster in a protest against their country’s regime.The women wore football kits, as well as t-shirts with the slogan “Woman, Life, Freedom”.They laughed and cheered as they kicked the ball between each other on College Green.Some dribbled while carrying the Iranian flag while others blew whistles and chanted “Mahsa Amini”, in tribute to the woman who died in custody after she was detained for allegedly failing to follow the country’s Islamic...
The Independent

Seamus Coleman urges Ireland to enjoy tough Euro 2024 draw not fear it

Seamus Coleman has told his Republic of Ireland team-mates to treat their tough Euro 2024 draw as a challenge rather than fear it.Ireland open their qualifying campaign against current world champions France in March in a group which also includes perennial European powerhouses the Netherlands, with many commentators dismissing the Republic’s chances of reaching the finals of a major tournament for the first time since 2016.However, as he prepared for Sunday evening’s clash with Malta – Ireland’s last friendly before they tackle the French next year – skipper Coleman was far from concerned by the prospect.He said: “It’s a tough...
The Independent

Coveney voices optimism about deal on Northern Ireland Protocol

The Irish Foreign Minister has expressed optimism that the UK and European Union can reach a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol but cautioned there are just weeks to do it.The UK government moved to delay the calling of fresh Stormont elections amid protests from the DUP who have demanded action on the post-Brexit trading arrangements before they will re-enter devolved government in Belfast.Unionists have opposed the protocol as impeding trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, placing a border in the Irish Sea.This has resulted in the collapse of the Stormont Assembly, with top civil servants left to run...
The Independent

‘Not the World Cup for all that Fifa promised’: GayGooners make Qatar protest

Arsenal’s GayGooners supporters group have called on FIFA to make the 2022 World Cup the last to take place in a country that persecutes members of the LGBTQ+ community.The group held a protest outside the Qatar embassy in London on Saturday at the same time as FIFA president Gianni Infantino was hosting a media conference defending the decision to take the finals to the Middle East.Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ+ community has been heavily criticised, with the issues raised only coming more to the fore as tournament kick-off approaches.However, during an extraordinary opening monologue Infantino instead pointed...
The Independent

Conservatives ‘lost decade of sluggish wage growth’ mean female workers losing out on up to £3,000 a year

The “lost decade of sluggish wage growth” created by the Conservatives means female workers are losing out on up to £3,000 a year, according to new research.The study, shared exclusively with The Independent, found working women who are in their 30s have witnessed their real-terms wages plummet by £3,000 a year during the last 12 years of Tory rule.Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, warned it was “shocking” how badly affected women had been by Conservative governance as she argued that their “economic mismanagement” had “left working people paying the price”.A government spokesperson said that they were dedicated to “tackling the...
The Independent

Voices: My gay wedding is on the same day as the World Cup final – and I’m dreading it

As soon as I heard the news, I felt sick. My wedding is on the same day as the final of the football World Cup. After waiting decades for gay marriage to be legalised, 44 years to meet the love of my life, then having to cancel our first wedding because of Omicron, I’m devastated.Because I find football triggering. It takes me back to the most intense homophobic bullying I suffered at school. Yes, this followed me everywhere, from the playground to the corridors to the school bus, but it was always worst on the football field. There, my...
The Independent

The Independent

925K+
Followers
303K+
Post
470M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy