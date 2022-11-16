ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Bid

Well, here we go again, folks.

In a press conference at his Mar-A-Lago beach club, Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that he is running for the US Presidency again in 2024. That’s right, the man who was impeached twice, has failed to comply with a subpoena from the Jan 6. Committee looking into the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, and is facing criminal tax fraud charges in New York… somehow thinks it’s a good idea to run for President for the third time.

As CNN and USA Today report, the official announcement comes just minutes after he filed the official paperwork with the Federal Election Committee and set up a fundraising account.

Aside from the flat-out announcement that he’s running again, most of Trump’s speech is a continuation of the usual song & dance that he has performed throughout the midterm elections. That includes the usual exaggerations about his handling of COVID, immigration, crime, and global relations, while also attacking President Joe Biden ‘s administration. He also took the time to address the Republicans’ performance in the midterms. He acknowledged that the GOP will most likely regain the House, but didn’t mention that it wasn’t the landslide “red wave” that he hoped for.

“Much criticism is being placed on the fact that the Republican Party should have done better and frankly, much of this blame is correct. But the citizens of our country have not yet realized the full extent and gravity of the pain our nation is going through and the total effect of the suffering is just starting to take hold. They don’t quite feel it yet. But they will very soon.”

He also predicted that there will be a different outcome in 2024: “I have no doubt that by 2024, it will sadly be much worse and they will see much more clearly what happened and what is happening to our country and the voting will be much different.”

What he failed to mention, however, was the overwhelming fact that almost all of the candidates that he has endorsed in the midterms lost their respective races, and many GOP leaders are blaming him for the poor performance. Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan told CNN, “Trump’s cost us the last three elections, and I don’t want to see it happen a fourth time.”

It is being said that the GOP may be looking for new leaders in an attempt to distance themselves from Trump’s spotty reputation. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appears to be the clear favorite, having defied expectations by winning his reelection with 59% of the vote. With Trump already attacking him in the press, it appears that DeSantis may be a clear threat. Also, we can’t count out his former VP Mike Pence , who may be teasing a presidential run of his own.

That, plus his ongoing legal issues, spells out a clear message: Trump may be running again, but it may be a very different race this time around.

