Donald Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Bid

Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that he is running for the US Presidency again in 2024 from his Mar-A-Lago beach club.

As CNN and USA Today report, the official announcement comes just hours after he filed the official paperwork with the Federal Election Committee and set up a fundraising account.

Aside from the announcement, most of Trump’s speech included handling of COVID, immigration, crime, and global relations, while also attacking President Joe Biden ‘s administration. He also took the time to address the Republicans’ performance in the midterms. He acknowledged that the GOP will most likely regain the House, but didn’t mention that it wasn’t the landslide “red wave” that he hoped for.

“Much criticism is being placed on the fact that the Republican Party should have done better and frankly, much of this blame is correct. But the citizens of our country have not yet realized the full extent and gravity of the pain our nation is going through and the total effect of the suffering is just starting to take hold. They don’t quite feel it yet. But they will very soon.”

He also predicted that there will be a different outcome in 2024: “I have no doubt that by 2024, it will sadly be much worse and they will see much more clearly what happened and what is happening to our country and the voting will be much different.”

Trump was impeached twice and i s refusing to comply with a subpoena from January 6. Committee.

