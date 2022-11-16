Read full article on original website
Jackson County Pilot
County to seek bids on recycling contract
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners plans to seek competitive bids on the county’s recycling contract. Commissioners approved going out for bid at their meeting Tuesday morning in Jackson a...
Jackson County Pilot
November 17, 2022
Around 50 local nonprofit organizations hope local folks give to the max this week. More than four dozen Jackson County nonprofits are in line to benefit from donations made on “Give to the Max Day” today (Thursday), a day set aside for charitable giving across the state. The day was first declared in 2009 as a way to make giving […]
kicdam.com
Europe Based Wind Company Bringing North America Headquarters to Estherville
Estherville, IA (KICD)– A pair of Europe-based companies with a longstanding partnership are expanding with the North American headquarters slated to be in Estherville. Poland-based Windhunter announced this week it is setting up its North American operation in Emmet County where long-time partner Windtest, a German company, has been operating since 2014.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon council to review two resignations
SHELDON—The Sheldon City Council will review two resignations along with a potential appointment during the meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Sheldon Community Services Center. Sheldon recreation director Jake Kerr and Sheldon Police Department officer Shane Nellis put in their resignation notices, which are on the...
Jackson County Pilot
Guest columnist: Sediment deposition changing lake
One certainly cannot deny the importance of Heron Lake’s once-thriving ecosystem. Millions of migratory waterbirds used North Heron Lake, South Heron Lake and North marsh — collectively described hereafter as Heron Lake — as a critical feeding and resting area during the spring and fall migrations. Moreover, it was a waterfowl production factory of epic proportions. While many things have changed, Heron Lake remains crucial habitat for a vast number of wildlife species. One change that continues today is the deposition of sediment that furthers overall degradation and limits the visual aesthetics of Heron Lake.
Jackson County Pilot
Carey A. (Wieneke) Simmons, 46
A Mass of Christian Burial for Carey A. (Wieneke) Simmons, age 46, of Jackson, was held Thursday, November 17th, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Jackson, with Father Jonathan Fasnacht officiating. Burial followed at St. Anthony West Cemetery in Lismore, MN. Arrangements are under the care of the LaCanne Family...
Jackson County Pilot
Local nonprofits hoping folks give to the max
Around 50 local nonprofit organizations hope local folks give to the max this week. More than four dozen Jackson County nonprofits are in line to benefit from donations made on “Give to the Max D...
redlakenationnews.com
Worthington manager solicited fake IDs to hire minors to clean Minnesota slaughterhouses, court papers say
Court documents filed in Nebraska reveal that a Worthington, Minn., manager of a sanitation contractor solicited fake identification documents that obscured the age of children illegally hired to clean slaughterhouses in the Midwest. U.S. Department of Labor prosecutors say that the Kieler, Wis.-based company Packers Sanitation Services Inc. (PSSI) employed...
Jackson County Pilot
Thank you! Now for Thanksgiving!
Thanksgiving is just about upon us. This year, I have something extra to be thankful about: being elected as the next mayor of Lakefield! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!. Running for mayor was a fun experience. Professional politicians should take note of local campaigns. In our mayor race, the three of us — myself, Terry Bannister and Doug Busch — treated each other with respect. No mudslinging in Lakefield.
nwestiowa.com
Four injured in icy collision in Sheldon
SHELDON—Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Highway 18 east of the Country Club Road intersection in Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Adelia Beatriz Escobar Cifuentes of Sheldon was driving west when she lost control of her 1997 Ford F-250 pickup due to the snow and ice and slid south in front of an eastbound 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 42-year-old Isaias Munoz Yanez of Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Jackson County Pilot
Rohloff busy as World Cup kicks off
Jackson native Brian Rohloff has spent the last 18 months in Qatar, helping prepare Doha for the FIFA World Cup, which kicks off this weekend. It’s the latest in a long list of interesting jobs Rohloff has had since graduating from Jackson High School and Winona State University — which include working the Olympics, all-star games and with the Twins and Gophers.
nwestiowa.com
Teen arrested on warrant for pickup theft
ROCK RAPIDS—A 19-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, resident was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, after turning herself in to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Rapids on a warrant for second-degree theft. The arrest of Alison Rae Peltier stemmed from the May 5 theft of a...
nwestiowa.com
Sanborn woman charged for OWI, marijuana
SHELDON—A 21-year-old Sanborn woman was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, near Sheldon on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Aletia Keobounhmee stemmed from the stop of a 2010...
kicdam.com
Dickinson County Attorney Pleads Not Guilty to Public Intoxication Charge
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Attorney has pled not guilty to a public intoxication charge following an alleged incident last week in Spirit Lake. Amy Zenor was arrested by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office last Thursday after receiving a complaint of an intoxicated person in the courthouse.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man jailed for OWI, open container
SIBLEY—A 25-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol as a driver and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Ramon Lopez Gomez stemmed from the stop of a...
kicdam.com
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man is facing drug charges after the Spencer Police Department executed a search warrant at his residence. At around 9 pm last night police searched 1012 #B3 Grand Avenue, leading to the arrest of 23-year-old Jade Schleisman. Schleisman was charged with Class D Felonies Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver Marijuana and Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, and Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
kicdam.com
Jackson County Traffic Stops Leads To Brief Pursuit
Jackson County, MN (KICD)– Charges have been filed against a Lakefield man that allegedly led Jackson County authorities on a short pursuit Saturday evening. It all started around 8:15 when a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in Belmont Township, but the driver is said to have fled when the officer exited his patrol vehicle leading to the chase that ended when the suspects vehicle went into the ditch and briefly caught fire.
nwestiowa.com
Woman charged for pot pipe after crash
SHELDON—A 23-year-old Sheldon woman was cited about 6:25 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The citing of Grasiela Doty stemmed from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 18 and Country Club Road in...
Jackson County Pilot
Quarterfinal victory is the 200th for Schuller
Last week’s Class AA state quarterfinal victory for the Jackson County Central football team over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted was the 200. th of Tom Schuller’s head coaching career. Schuller said that’s a big deal considering the Huskies try to win every time they strap on the pads. “It’s...
nwestiowa.com
Jail inmate charged for punching another
PRIMGHAR—An O’Brien County Jail inmate faces an additional charge after punching another inmate about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the facility in Primghar. Twenty-two-year-old Walker Lee Hollenbeck of Archer punched a Sheldon man several times, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office. Hollenbeck was charged...
