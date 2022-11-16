ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Brian Kelly reveals LSU WR has been cleared to return, play against UAB

LSU is getting a boost on offense. Brian Kelly shared Thursday that Tigers WR Brian Thomas Jr. is set to return for Saturday’s game against UAB after being in concussion protocol. “Cleared the protocol. Practiced yesterday and practiced today, so he’ll play,” Kelly told reporters during his Thursday media...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU-UAB: How to watch, numbers to know and storylines to follow

The LSU football team plays host to UAB at 8 p.m. on Saturday in a game that will be this season's non-conference finale for both squads. LSU rolls in with as much momentum as any team in the country, having clinched the SEC West title and a battle with Georgia in the conference championship game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Faith Matters: New LSU football chaplain helps team 'grow spiritually'

Leading prayer huddles — not blocking, tackling or coaching — is one way in which Floyd Prescott III makes an impact on the LSU football team. “I help the guys grow spiritually,” said Prescott, 43, who had been leading various LSU players, coaches and support staff in prayer and Bible study for years before assuming the role of chaplain this year with the backing of coach Brian Kelly.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Teurlings Catholic rushes its way to victory and a playoff advance

The Teurlings Catholic Rebels are in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2020. Running back Tanner Brinkman rushed for nearly 200 yards and scored multiple touchdowns, while quarterback Preston Welch passed for a couple of scores to help lead the Rebels to a 51-27 win over George Washington Carver in the second round of the select Division II playoffs on Friday.
LAFAYETTE, LA
A Lutcher sophomore lead the way for the Bulldogs for another playoff win

Lutcher received a jolt of offense from an unexpected source Friday night in its 49-33 home playoff win over St. Martinville. Sophomore running back Trenton Chaney amassed nearly 300 all-purpose yards to lead his Bulldogs through the second round of the LHSAA Division II nonselect playoffs. The performance was crucial...
LUTCHER, LA
LCA Knights went back to the drawing board and focused on fundamentals, it worked

The No. 6-seeded Lafayette Christian Knights weren’t exactly in a good mood during their bye week in the opening round of the Select Division II playoffs. Coming off a disappointing Week 10 loss to St. Thomas More, coach Trev Faulk and his staff went back to the fundamentals during the time off and it paid off big in a convincing 47-8 win over No. 11 McDonogh 35 on Friday at Knight Field.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Carencro comes back and wrecked the Rams to reach the quarterfinals

CARENCRO – The tide of Carencro’s 27-17 win over Acadiana Friday turned at the end of the first half. The Wreckin’ Rams dominated the first half and looked destined to take a 10-0 lead into halftime. As time expired in the half, however, Carencro quarterback Chantz Ceaser...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Southside continues historic roll with blowout regional victory

The historic 2022 high school football season for the Southside Sharks continues to add more footnotes. Earlier in this season, Southside defeated district foes Carencro and Acadiana for the first time in the four-year history of the football program, before capturing their first district title, while setting a new school record for consecutive wins.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
LCA Knights is coming off a bye and have goals for a deep playoff run

Lafayette Christian coach Trev Faulk and his staff aren't accustomed to entering the high school football playoffs with the bitter taste of defeat in their mouths. In fact, since Faulk's arrival in 2016 it has only happened once. In Week 9 of that season, the Knights had a chance to...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Cinderella Breaux Bridge downs Iota to cruise into quarterfinals

Kelby Hypolite was a one-man gang in Breaux Bridge's Division II non-select home playoff game against 12th-seeded Iota on Friday. The 5-foot-8, 175-pound junior quarterback rushed for four touchdowns and threw another as the No. 28-seeded Tigers advanced with a 33-18 win. "I don't know how he does it," Tigers...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
Teurlings, St. Thomas More, Southside all heavy regional-round favorites

Teurlings Catholic coach Dane Charpentier is wary of Carver's speed as the second-seeded Rebels get ready to host the No. 15 Rams in a Division II select regional playoff game Friday. Charpentier said Rams quarterback Jaden Verrett specializes in throwing short to intermediate passes to a deep receiving corps. Eric...
LAFAYETTE, LA

