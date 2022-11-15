Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
Toyota of Europe Previews New 2023 Prius Prime Ahead Of Global Launch
The all-new 2023 Prius will be 100% plug-in hybrid for the European market, according to a press release by Toyota of Europe. The all-new Prius arrives tonight for the North American market. Watch for a 930 pm EST full reveal. If you want a sneak peek at the all-new 2023 Prius Prime plug-in hybrid-electric vehicle, Toyota of Europe has answered your prayers.
Top Speed
The Real Reason Why The U.S. Doesn't Get The Indestructible Toyota Hilux
Not all iconic models are high-performance vehicles and nothing says that clearer than the Toyota Hilux. The rugged Japanese pick-up truck has been around since 1968 and since then it has been a reliable workhorse across the world. Except for most of North America. While the Mexican market can enjoy this rugged hauler, Canada, and the U.S. do not have the privilege. There are many reasons why certain markets can be deprived of a model, and while there are many theories about it, here’s the real reason why the Toyota Hilux is not available in the U.S.
Road & Track
The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Gets 220 HP, 50 Percent More Electric Range
The 2023 Toyota Prius is here with a new design, up to 196 hp, and up to 57 mpg. But, as the hardcore fan probably knows, there's an even more efficient version. Like the previous-generation car, the new Prius also offers a plug-in hybrid version called the Prime. Toyota unveiled the updated model Wednesday night, and this time around, it makes 220 hp.
Autoweek.com
Skies over Buick Continue Darkening
Buick sales are down 47.2% compared with the first 10 months of 2021. As GM plans to make Buick EV-only by 2030, the brand is offering a cash buyout to US dealers who don’t want to invest in electric vehicle sales, service, and parts. There’s no indication yet of...
Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style
The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in Tokyo on Wednesday, stressed that the company was still defying the skeptics who keep asking how much longer the Japanese automaker will stick with hybrids in a rapidly electrifying industry. “Simply because the Prius is an eco-car within everyone’s reach. In order to achieve carbon neutrality, everyone in the world must participate. We need...
conceptcarz.com
Initial look of first-ever 2024 Mazda CX-90 in new Artisan Red paint
Three-Row Crossover SUV Hints Large Proportions and New Color. Mazda North American Operations previews the first-ever 2024 CX-90, set to make its world debut in January 2023. The three-row CX-90 is built on Mazda's all-new large platform and represents the company's newest flagship vehicle with wider, longer, and more aggressive proportions than any current Mazda vehicle.
Autoblog
North American Car, Truck and SUV of the Year finalists revealed
The finalists for the 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards were announced Thursday at the L.A. Auto Show. — The Acura Integra, Genesis Electrified G80 and Nissan Z made the cut in the car category. — The Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevy Silverado ZR2 and...
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
Top Speed
This Deserted Garage With Hypercars Predicts A Terrifying Future
Electric mobility will someday make ICE-powered vehicles obsolete. That is downright scary, especially if you own high-performance cars or are a hardcore enthusiast. It could also mean that in 50 or 100 years, current hypercars like the Bugatti Chiron or LaFerrari could become barn discoveries hidden away on some billionaire's property. This haunting potential future has been illustrated by artist TheDizzyViper in a series of renderings, where you can even find an abandoned McLaren Senna that has been ravaged by the passing of time.
GM’s Giant 400K-Mile Super Cruise Update Coming to Full-Size SUVs First
CadillacBeen waiting for an excuse to take your new Escalade on a cross-country road trip? Here it is.
electrek.co
SONDORS Metacycle low-cost electric motorcycle begins shipping across the US
The long-awaited SONDORS Metacycle electric motorcycle is now beginning deliveries nationwide in the US, according to the latest update from the company. The news follows a rocky rollout for the popular electric motorcycle, which debuted in early 2021 with a $5,000 introductory price tag. The bike wowed new riders by...
RideApart
This Massive Barn Find Bike Collection Filled Five Shipping Containers
There’s something immensely appealing about the idea of a barn find, isn’t there? The idea that a solid machine has just been left sitting somewhere, due to circumstances completely out of its control—and that you’re the person who can lovingly bring it back to life is downright enticing. Granted, it takes a certain kind of person who’s into a fixer-upper lifestyle, but if that’s you, then you know what I mean.
boatingmag.com
Sea-Doo Introduces Limited Edition RXP-X APEX 300
Model offers one-of-a-kind look, hydraulic steering damper and must be ordered by November 30th. Sea-Doo teased a hotrod version of their RXP-X 300 speedster earlier this year, putting F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo in the saddle for a high-speed romp around Miami. As summer waned, we got our own turn at the controls.
The 2023 Honda Pilot’s Tough New Exterior Has America Written All Over It
There's a lot more American influence in the 2023 Honda Pilot's tough new exterior than you might expect. The post The 2023 Honda Pilot’s Tough New Exterior Has America Written All Over It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Need an SRT Ram 8.3L V10? This Shop Has Five for Sale
X2 BuildersThe Viper-derived engine is a real gem, but you don't see many up for grabs.
Review: The Modestly Priced Soundcore by Anker Liberty 4 Wireless Earbuds Are Chock Full of Premium Features
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Whether you’re flush with cash or always keeping an eye on your budget, price is an important factor in any purchase. That’s especially true when looking at something like the best wireless earbuds because there are so many out there that appear to do the same thing, albeit with a $200 difference when it comes to the price tag. That’s probably why so many people tend to favor the best cheap earbuds instead because not everyone needs world-altering sound quality and features...
fox56news.com
2024 Subaru Impreza loses manual and sedan, gains RS model
The sedan is a dying breed, but the hatchback is even less popular. Subaru is bucking the latter trend by eliminating the sedan from the 2024 Impreza lineup and sticking only with the hatchback. Subaru showed the new Impreza on Thursday at the Los Angeles auto show. The sixth-generation Subaru...
fox56news.com
Review: 2023 BMW M4 CSL teases on the street, longs for a track
The 2023 BMW M4 CSL (Competition, Sport, Lightweight) is a sport coupe in search of a racetrack, but an hour on this mountain road outside of Palm Springs is my only option. The M4 CSL goes beyond the capability of the already bonkers M4 Competition with 240 pounds of weight savings, more power, and a spate of parts that seem more at home on a race car than a street machine.
Autoblog
Vespa's most powerful scooter unveiled to put dolce vita on fast-forward
Piaggio's Vespa sub-brand has introduced its most powerful scooter to date. Worthy of the GTV nameplate, the two-wheeler packs more power than many classic economy cars and a head-turning design that ensures it stands out even in cities where scooters are everywhere. Vespa borrowed the GTV designation from the car...
Need to Sell a Car? Here’s Where to Get the Most Money
When it’s time to upgrade your vehicle or downsize to one less car in your household, where can you go to sell the car for the most money? There are three main avenues to selling your car: at a dealership for a trade-in, with an online car dealer, or through a private sale. Here’s how to sell your car and get the most value from it.
