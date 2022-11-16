Tamaqua officials intend to thank every fire department, business and organization that helped when fires broke out recently in the borough. “I just want to give a shout out to the fire department on the recent calls that we’ve had in town, and the surrounding communities that came in to assist,” council President Brian Connely said during Tuesday’s council meeting. “I think that once again it proves we have great emergency services in Tamaqua and surrounding communities.”

TAMAQUA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO