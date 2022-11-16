Read full article on original website
WOLF
Snow Squall Warning: Lackawanna, Luzerne, & Wyoming Counties Until 6:45 PM
The National Weather Service has issued a snow squall warning for Lackawanna, Luzerne, & Wyoming counties until 6:45 P.M. Friday, November 18. Cities included in the warning are Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Kingston, Hazelton, Berwick, Nanticoke, and Plains. A snow squall warning is issued when a snow squall is imminent or occurring....
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Non-profit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, opening 2 more Lehigh Valley locations
EASTON, Pa. - More locations are brewing for a Lehigh Valley-based, non-profit coffee company. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is planning to open two more outposts in Easton and Hanover Township, Lehigh County in the coming months.
Lehigh Valley weather: How much did it snow? How cold will it get?
First came the snow and after a brief respite, on comes the cold, weather forecasts show. Clouds and any bit of rain left from Tuesday’s snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain storm will wrap up after a possibly foggy rush hour or two and sunny skies will eventually lift the high temperature on Wednesday to 50 degrees, just a bit below normal for the day, the National Weather Service says.
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback Feedback: On location in Luzerne County
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Talkback Feedback took a road trip. Why did your favorite franchise leave the building?. It's all because of your calls. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check it out on YouTube.
sauconsource.com
Watch Out for Snow Squalls Friday, Forecasters Warn
The transition from warmer-than-average fall weather to wintry conditions eastern Pennsylvania has been experiencing could culminate Friday with a chance of snow squalls, according to National Weather Service forecasters. In a hazardous weather outlook statement issued early Friday morning, meteorologists from the Mount Holly, N.J., NWS office said upper Bucks,...
WOLF
Snow Squall Warning Issued For Monroe & Carbon Counties Until 8PM
The National Weather Service has issued a snow squall warning for Carbon and Monroe counties until 8:00 P.M. Friday, November 18. Cities included in the warning are Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, and Tobyhanna. A snow squall warning is issued when a snow squall is imminent or occurring. A burst of heavy...
How much snow will fall in the Philadelphia region this winter?
How much snow will we be shoveling off our sidewalks over the next few months? Just how cold or mild will it get? Cecily and Adam discuss what's in store this season.
pahomepage.com
Incredible photos show unidentifiable Tesla after Pennsylvania highway fire
Incredible photos show unidentifiable Tesla after Pennsylvania highway fire. Incredible photos show unidentifiable Tesla after …. Incredible photos show unidentifiable Tesla after Pennsylvania highway fire. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager. Luzerne County Council appoints...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks man killed in crash during wintry weather on I-81
UNION TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man lost his life in a crash on Interstate 81 in neighboring Lebanon County during the season's first bout of wintry weather, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Santos Diaz-Colon was a passenger in a car that was traveling along the ramp...
Times News
RR gets first chance if station sells
Carbon County officials say they don’t have any plans to sell the train station in Jim Thorpe, but have approved an agreement that would give an area railroad the first chance to purchase it if it ever goes up for sale. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an...
thevalleyledger.com
Allentown’s Jordan Creek Greenway Trail is Officially Open
The City of Allentown today celebrated the official ribbon cutting of Jordan Creek Greenway, the newest addition to the City’s trail system. The Jordan Creek Greenway is a 1.7-mile paved multi use trail along the west side of Jordan Creek. It includes various amenities including shared lane pavement markings, regulatory and directional signage, sidewalk improvements, pedestrian scale lighting, roadway light improvements, custom trail signage, ADA ramp upgrades, rectangular rapid flashing beacon signals for safer trail crossings at Gordon Street and Sumner Avenue trail crossings, informational kiosks, and trash receptacles.
Times News
Tamaqua grateful for help on recent fires
Tamaqua officials intend to thank every fire department, business and organization that helped when fires broke out recently in the borough. “I just want to give a shout out to the fire department on the recent calls that we’ve had in town, and the surrounding communities that came in to assist,” council President Brian Connely said during Tuesday’s council meeting. “I think that once again it proves we have great emergency services in Tamaqua and surrounding communities.”
WFMZ-TV Online
Winter Village in Easton to open
EASTON, Pa. -- Easton is set to open its outdoor Winter Village Friday afternoon. Visitors can shop and ice skate around Centre Square. Vendors will have plenty of tasty holiday treats and trinkets on offer. The Winter Village will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. It will...
glensidelocal.com
MontCo officials issue “Code Blue” weather declaration Nov. 17-21
The Montgomery County Commissioners have declared a “Code Blue” Cold Weather Emergency for Montgomery County based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service. The “Code Blue” goes into effect on Thursday, November 17th at 9:00 p.m. and is set to end on Monday, November 21st...
thegnainsider.com
10 places around the area to see Christmas light displays
There is nothing like a ride through a holiday light display to put you in the mood. Just turn up the Christmas music and let the wonder of the season serve as a much-needed escape into a winter wonderland. If you or someone you know are looking for light displays...
WFMZ-TV Online
Self-storage company opens first Lehigh Valley location
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A self-storage company has expanded into the Lehigh Valley. Guardian Storage opened its new location off of Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, the company said Thursday. The facility, called Allentown Airport Road, offers four stories of rentable space, with a variety of unit sizes,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown becomes 2nd city in Pa. to make declawing cats illegal
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Declawing cats is now illegal in the City of Allentown. If you have a cat, you may already feel strongly about what experts call a painful procedure, or maybe you're not sure why it's a big deal. "I don't think very many vets enjoy doing the procedure...
‘Kunkletown Killer’ found dead on state game lands
MOORE TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office announced the remains of a man dubbed the “Kunkletown Killer” were found on November 14. According to the DA, two hunters discovered skeletal remains while hunting in Moore Township around 4:20 p.m. Law enforcement said they recovered the remains and identified them as […]
Lane restriction on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is issuing a lane restriction on Interstate 81 for Thursday near the Butler Township exit. According to PennDOT officials, there is a lane restriction on I-81 northbound beginning at mile marker 149 in Butler Township, Luzerne County. The estimated time for reopening the lane is 2:00 p.m. Motorists can check […]
Shelter prepares for guests ahead of snow
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — With a winter weather advisory in effect, the beds inside Peaceful Knights Emergency Shelter on 1st Street in Lehighton are ready for men who need a warm place to sleep. "The shelter opens at 7 at night until 9 a.m. in the morning. Men can stay...
