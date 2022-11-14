ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers' George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Juszczyk sit courtside for Warriors vs. Spurs

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers took center stage in the Bay Area for a prime-time Sunday Night Football matchup against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Behind a fierce rushing attack from Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers secured a win in front of their home crowd against the Chargers to move to 5-4.

Four members of the 49ers were in attendance Monday for the Golden State Warriors’ contest against the San Antonio Spurs. George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Juszczyk were sitting courtside at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Monday.

The Warriors hooked all four of the members of the 49ers with special custom jerseys.

The members of the 49ers provided a good luck charm for the Warriors on Monday. Behind a 36-point performance from Jordan Poole, the Warriors cruised to a blowout victory over the Spurs, 132-95.

