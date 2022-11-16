18 November 2022 10:19 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Zoom Video Communications Inc is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to 84 cents​ per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from twenty eight analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 80 cents to ​93 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on August 22 2022, for the period ended October 31, was between $0.82 and $0.83 RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". This includes two "Strong Buy", seven "Buy", twenty three "Hold", * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Twenty eight analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.32 percent from 84 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 93 cents to a low of 81 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the twenty eight analysts providing estimates is $98.08. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $1.1 billion from $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on August 22 2022, for the period ended October 31, was for revenue between $1.095 billion and $1.1 billion. * The current quarter consensus estimate of 84 cents per share implies a loss of 24.36 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $1.11 per share. The company's guidance on August 22 2022 for the period ended October 31 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between $325 million and $330 million. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 0.94 1.05 Beat Apr. 30 2022 0.87 1.03 Beat Jan. 31 2022 1.06 1.29 Beat Oct. 31 2021 1.09 1.11 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 18 at 10:19 p.m..

