How are Webjet's (ASX:WEB) shares faring post H1FY23 update?
Webjet reported AU$72.5 million in underlying group EBITDA in H1FY23. Webjet’s shares were trading over 7% higher on ASX at 11:06 AM AEDT today. Today, the Australian airline company Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) announced the financial results for the first half of the financial year 2023 (H1 FY23), reporting an underlying group EBITDA of AU$72.5 million in the same period.
Here’s why Altium (ASX:ALU) shares are trading higher today
In its annual general meeting held today, Altium shared its financial highlights and achievements for FY2022. The company registered a revenue growth of 23%, with an underlying EBITDA margin of 36.7%. Altium forecasts total revenue to be between US$255 million and US$265 million in FY2023. A multinational software corporation headquartered...
What is latest with Perpetual (ASX:PPT) and Pendal (ASX:PDL) deal?
The share price of Perpetual Limited tumbled almost by 15% on Thursday (17 November). Supreme Court of New South Wales found that Perpetual could witness a hefty fine if it walked away from buying Pendal. Today, both companies have agreed to revised terms as per which Perpetual would acquire 100%...
How are Sonic’s (ASX:SHL) shares faring post AGM results?
Shares of Sonic were trading in the red today (17 November 2022), down 0.216% at 12:42 PM AEDT. Sonic reported record revenue and earnings for financial year 2022 (FY22). The company’s EBITDA for FY22 was AU$2.8 billion. Australia-based healthcare provider Sonic Healthcare Limited’s (ASX:SHL) shares reacted negatively to the...
How are Cettire’s (ASX:CTT) shares faring post 80% revenue jump
In October 2022, Cettire reported 82% rise in sales revenue. The company recorded EBITDA of AU$3 million in October. Cettire’s share price surged by 2.22% on Thursday (17 November 2022) at 1:18 PM AEDT. Luxury online retailer Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT) on Thursday (17 November 2022) confirmed at its annual...
How are Winsome’s (ASX:WR1) shares performing lately?
Winsome said it will undertake a share placement of AU$6.8 million. The funds raised will be employed in the extension of drill programs at the Adina and Cancet project. The share price of Winsome surged by over 200% in a month. Shares of Winsome Resources Limited (ASX:WR1) are trading in...
What’s up with Burley’s (ASX:BUR) shares today?
Burley signed an exclusive agreement to acquire 100% of lithium projects in Canada and Western Australia. Today, Burley shares were trading at AU$0.320 apiece on ASX at 11:21 AM AEDT. Shares of Burley Minerals Ltd (ASX:BUR) were spotted trading at AU$0.320 per share on ASX at 11:21 AM AEDT today...
How are Sayona Mining's (ASX:SYA) shares faring today?
At 3.25 PM AEDT, Sayona’s shares were trading at AU$0.22 each, down 1.11% on ASX. This underperforms ASX 200 Materials index, which was 0.008% down at 17,271.20 points. Shares of lithium company Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) are trading in the red today (18 November). At 3.25 PM AEDT, the...
Kalkine : Did Berkshire Hathaway buy a big stake Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company? | Kalkine Media
The shares of Taiwan Semiconductor witnessed a gain on Tuesday, November 15th, after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed that it had purchased a $4.1 billion stake in one of the world's most advanced makers of silicon chips. Watch out this video for more.
KMD (ASX:KMD) reports record group sales in FY22
KMD Brands’ shares were heading south today (17 November), down 0.500% at 11:38 AM AEDT. The company’s group sales reached a record high of NZ$980 million in FY22. During Q1 FY23, KMD’s Kathmandu operation achieved 107.2% sales growth. Shares of New Zealand-based apparel company KMD Brands (ASX:KMD),...
Which ASX-listed technology smallcap stocks to watch on Friday? | Kalkine Media
LiveTiles (ASX: LVT) reported that Bigtincan (ASX: BTH) had withdrawn its proposal to acquire all of the shares in LiveTiles. Nitro Software (ASX: NTO) received a proposal from private equity firm Potentia Capital on 17 November 2022. The securities of Linus Technologies (ASX: LNU) will be placed on a trading halt at the company's request, pending an announcement.
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares down on concerns over Fed's rate posture
BENGALURU, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares slipped on Thursday, mirroring the weakness in Asian peers, amid growing signs that the Federal Reserve might not temper its aggressive monetary policy anytime soon. The S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.12% at 61,904.22 as of 0514 GMT, after closing at an all-time...
5 TSX financial stocks to watch amid rising mortgage costs
In Q3 2022, Toronto-Dominion’s revenue was C$ 10,925 million. On October 4, 2022, Royal Bank of Canada acquired MDBilling.ca. National Bank’s net income in Q3 2022 was posted at C$ 826 million. Presently, the market is experiencing volatility and is going through fluctuations. There is consistent economic pressure...
Kalkine Media lists three stocks to watch for retirement portfolio
In Q3 2022, Fortis’ net earnings were C$ 326 million. Canadian Imperial’s reported net income in Q3 2022 was C$ 1,666 million. In Q3 2022, BCE’s adjusted EBITDA was C$ 2.58 billion. Investors looking to build their retirement portfolio can look for dividend stocks to support their...
Zoom Video Communications Inc <ZM.O>: Profits of 84 cents per share anticipated for fourth quarter
18 November 2022 10:19 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Zoom Video Communications Inc is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to 84 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from twenty eight analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 80 cents to 93 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on August 22 2022, for the period ended October 31, was between $0.82 and $0.83 RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". This includes two "Strong Buy", seven "Buy", twenty three "Hold", * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Twenty eight analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.32 percent from 84 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 93 cents to a low of 81 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the twenty eight analysts providing estimates is $98.08. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $1.1 billion from $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on August 22 2022, for the period ended October 31, was for revenue between $1.095 billion and $1.1 billion. * The current quarter consensus estimate of 84 cents per share implies a loss of 24.36 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $1.11 per share. The company's guidance on August 22 2022 for the period ended October 31 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between $325 million and $330 million. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 0.94 1.05 Beat Apr. 30 2022 0.87 1.03 Beat Jan. 31 2022 1.06 1.29 Beat Oct. 31 2021 1.09 1.11 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 18 at 10:19 p.m..
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc expected to post earnings of 84cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 22. * The Laval Quebec-based company is expected to report a 21.6% increase in revenue to $17.285 billion from $14.22 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 10 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc is for earnings of 84 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 16 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 6.1% in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc is C$68.75, above its last closing price of C$62.06. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jul. 31 2022 0.74 0.73 0.85 Beat 17.2 Apr. 30 2022 0.54 0.53 0.55 Beat 3.3 Jan. 31 2022 0.64 0.63 0.70 Beat 10.4 Oct. 31 2021 0.66 0.67 0.65 Missed -2.3 Jul. 0.67 0.65 0.71 Beat 9.4 31 2021 Apr. 30 2021 0.43 0.42 0.52 Beat 22.6 Jan. 31 2021 0.58 0.56 0.56 Met -0.1 Oct. 31 2020 0.53 0.51 0.66 Beat 28.5 This summary was machine generated November 18 at 22:03 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
SINTX Technologies Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* SINTX Technologies Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 11 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 11 cents per share. * Revenue fell 27.6% to $173.00 thousand from a year ago; analysts expected $211.00 thousand. * SINTX Technologies Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 11 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * In the last 30 days one analyst negatively revised an earnings estimate * SINTX Technologies Inc shares had fallen by 68.8% this quarter and lost 84.5% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $2.72 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for SINTX Technologies Inc is $1.43 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 16 at 02:54 a.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.11 -0.11 Met Jun. 30 2022 -0.12 -0.10 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.11 -0.12 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.11 -0.07 Beat.
Cisco beats revenue estimates; announces restructuring
(Reuters) -Cisco Systems Inc beat first-quarter revenue estimates amid easing supply chain constraints and announced $600 million in severance and other charges related to a new restructuring, sending shares of the company up 5% in extended trading. The networking equipment maker also slightly raised its revenue and profit outlook for...
Kalkine: Sam Bankman-Fried Claims FTX Still Solvent
Samuel Bankman-Fried the former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange, FTX, has claimed the company is still solvent despite bankruptcy been put in place. Despite FTX still owing customers US$8 billion, (1)SBF took to Twitter overnight insisting FTX still has US$9 billion of liquidity and semi-liquid holdings.
Down 18%, Is the S&P 500 a Safe Place to Invest Right Now?
Investing duirng a bear market isn't easy.
