Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Related
50 Cent Posts Video of Himself Irritating Jay-Z By Running On Stage During Hov and Kanye West’s Performance
50 Cent took a trip down memory lane and posted a classic clip of himself irritating Jay-Z while Hov was performing. This afternoon (Nov. 17), 50 Cent went on Instagram to share a video clip that showed the moment when he ran around onstage during Jay-Z and Kanye West performing "Can't Tell Me Nothing" at the 2007 edition of Screamfest in New York City. In the snippet, Fif is seen running on stage, grinning ear-to-ear as Hov is performing, visibly irritating him.
‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology
Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
Video appears to show Twitter employees who rejected Elon Musk counting down the seconds until they're fired in an empty office
"Happy New Year," one of the employees ironically cheers in the video as a "Love Where You Work" sign glows in the background.
Chris Brown Corrects People Saying His ‘Under the Influence’ Lyrics Wrong
Chris Brown is setting the record straight after fans are continuing to get the lyrics wrong to his latest hit single "Under the Influence." On Monday (Nov. 14), Chris Brown shared a message on his Instagram Story in response to two lines in the song that fans and platforms that transcribe the lyrics have been getting incorrect.
Kodak Black Calls Out 21 Savage Due to Album Sales Comment, Defends Nas
The Kodak Black and 21 Savage back-and-forth is heating up—which will hopefully only result in a now highly-anticipated Verzuz battle. In the latest movement in the situation, Yak is calling out the Atlanta rapper over a comment he made appearing to diss the South Florida rapper's album sales. On...
Future Says Getting Married Is One of His Dreams
Future has gotten a reputation as a toxic bachelor but even the "Wait for U" rapper wants to settle down one day. On Thursday (Nov. 17), Billboard published their new cover story with Hendrix. In the interview, Future opens up about the possibility of eventually getting married. "If I was...
Michael Rapaport Calls Out 21 Savage for Saying Nas Is Irrelevant, Says 21 Has ‘Cat in the Hat’ Lyrics
21 Savage's recent comments about Nas have outspoken actor Michael Rapaport going off. On Wednesday (Nov. 16), Michael Rapaport hopped on his soapbox in a TikTok video and weighed in on 21 Savage saying Nas isn't relevant during a recent Clubhouse discussion. "Nas isn't relevant?" a baffled Rapaport questioned. "It...
Offset Releases Statement Addressing Takeoff’s Death
Offset has released a statement addressing the death of fellow Migos member, Takeoff. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Offset posted a heartwrenching tribute to his cousin and partner in rhyme, Takeoff, on Instagram. Accompanied by a series of photos and videos of many moments shared between the two rappers, Offset penned a letter to the late Migos member, who was tragically killed in Houston on Nov. 1.
Video Resurfaces of Drake and Ice Spice Together at OVO Fest
Video footage has resurfaced of Drake and Ice Spice together at OVO Fest in Toronto this past summer. On Friday (Nov. 18), a brief video clip of Drake and Ice Spice standing next to each other in the crowd at Drizzy's OVO Fest back in August quickly began to make its rounds across the internet again. The now-viral TikTok video, which was posted by a user who goes by randyw0ng, has raked in nearly 500,000 views in the hours since it was published. The initial video was circulating on social media shortly after Ice Spice appeared on OVO Fest in August.
Nicki Minaj Receives No Nominations at 2023 Grammys After ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Was Removed From Rap Categories
The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced and Nicki Minaj is nowhere to be found. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), The Recording Academy revealed the potential winners for next year's award show. The Best Rap Song nominees are Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs" featuring Drake, DJ Khaled's "God Did" featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5," Gunna and Future's "Pushin P" featuring Young Thug and Future's "Wait For U" featuring Drake and Tems.
Chrisean Rock Reacts to Blueface’s Arrest for Attempted Murder
Chrisean Rock wants the world to know she's standing by her man Blueface following the rapper's recent arrest for attempted murder. Last night (Nov. 15), after video surfaced of Blueface being arrested in Las Vegas, Chrisean Rock shared a post on Instagram letting the world know where she stands. The video shows the couple sharing an intimate moment. "Dis was 3 hours before they took u from me Jesus Got us NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST US SHALL PROSPER IM YO ROCK FORever!!!" she captioned the upload.
‘Babylon’ Team Finds Just The Right Notes To Set Tone For Damien Chazelle’s Movie About Hollywood’s Decadent 1920s – Contenders L.A.
Drug-induced decadence is nothing new in Los Angeles, but director Damien Chazelle sought to capture it in its extreme in Babylon, his exploration of 1920s Hollywood during the advent of the “talkies era.” The film’s score was created by Chazelle’s frequent calibrator Justin Hurwitz, who during the Paramount Pictures film’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event discussed his struggle to create era-appropriate music. RELATED: The Contenders Film: Los Angeles – Deadline’s Full Coverage “One of the big challenges right from the top was figuring out how to draw enough from the era without sounding anything like the era because the last...
Woman Who Was With Pop Smoke During His Murder Speaks Out for the First Time
The woman who was with Pop Smoke at the time of his murder two years ago has spoken out about the tragedy for the first time. On the premiere episode of WeTV's Hip Hop Homicides, which aired on Nov. 3, Amelia Rose, the woman who happened to be with Pop Smoke in his bedroom just moments before he was fatally shot on Feb. 19, 2020, provided a harrowing account of what went down that night. In an investigative interview with the show's host, Van Lathan, Amelia Rose described the fear that was instilled in her when a masked gunman entered the Los Angeles home where Pop Smoke was staying at the time. She also reiterated what she believes to have been the slain Brooklyn, N.Y. drill rapper's final words.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again and NoCap Beef Erupts
Beef has erupted between YoungBoy Never Broke Again and his artist NoCap. On Friday morning (Nov. 18), the official Instagram account for NBA YoungBoy's label called out an unnamed rapper. “I pay attention to all that slick ass shit you be doing and saying,” the post reads. “You a bitch...
Roddy Ricch, Saweetie, Rod Wave and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As Thanksgiving approaches next week, another round of new projects is primed to be your personal soundtrack as you prepare to lay down your annual feast. This week, a Compton crooner serves fans the third installment in his acclaimed mixtape series, another California-born spitter cooks up an EP with a fiery sense of empowerment, a beloved artist repping Florida delivers a new project stuffed with sounds that appeal to his cult-like following and more.
Kendrick Lamar, Future, Gunna and More Nominated for Best Rap Song at 2023 Grammy Awards
The 2023 Grammy Awards are set for February of next year and now the nominations are in for Best Rap Song. Among this year's nominees are Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs" featuring Drake, DJ Khaled's "God Did" featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5," Gunna and Future's "Pushin P" featuring Young Thug and Future's "Wait For U" featuring Drake and Tems.
21 Savage Says Nas Isn’t Relevant, He Just Has a Loyal Fan Base
UPDATE (Nov. 14):. 21 Savage is reacting to backlash he received for saying Nas isn't relevant in today's rap scene. "I would never disrespect nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it," he tweeted. ORIGINAL STORY (Nov. 14):
Producer Beat Butcha Is Responsible for Sounds Used by Dreamville, Chance The Rapper and More
Beat Butcha’s sound is self-described by the adjectives grimy, eclectic and soulful. So far in 2022, that holy trinity was put on display in the form of Dreamville’s surprise Gangsta Grillz mixtape, one of Chance The Rapper’s comeback singles, “Wraith,” and Benny The Butcher’s anticipated effort, Tana Talk 4, among others. Checking in with XXL, here, the 40-year-old, U.K.-bred producer speaks on his recent power moves in the rap game.
Saweetie, ‘Don’t Say Nothin” Lyrics – Listen to New Song
Saweetie is back and she's got something to say to her ex-boyfriends who like to kiss and tell. On Friday (Nov. 18), Saweetie dropped her new single, "Don't Say Nothin'," from her just-released album, The Single Life. Produced by 1500 or Nothin, the bass-heavy, bouncy track features the Bay Area rapper blasting a big-mouth ex.
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 0