Read full article on original website
Related
All of Her Puppies Have Been Adopted – Now This Indiana Momma Dog Needs a Forever Home
Meet our Pet of the Week, BUFFY - she's not slaying any vampires, but she is hoping to get adopted from It Takes a Village. The pet of the week is once again sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. When BUFFY came to ITV, she was very pregnant, and as...
German shepherd up for adoption in Hamptons after he was found 'emaciated and afraid'
A German shepherd — with a face that’s just too cute — is hoping to be taken into a good home. Six-year-old Fritz is currently available for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons in New York. Fritz first showed up at ARF from...
Family Looking to Adopt Pet After Dog's Disappearance Finds Missing Pup at Shelter 3 Months Later
Heartbroken after their beloved Corgi/shepherd mix, Dante, went missing, this Virginia family moved to a new town 20 miles away. Three months later, they walked into a local shelter and found their lost dog!. "We love him so much," says Ruth Parada de Martinez. "God heard my prayers." On July...
a-z-animals.com
Wild Coyote and Pet Dog Turn Into Best Friends and Play Tag
Given that both dogs and coyotes belong to the Canis genus, it’s no secret that they get along so well. But it always seems shocking when dogs are able to make friends with wild animals, especially animals as territorial as coyotes. Coyotes and Dogs: Not So Different After All.
Watch as 'Oldest' Golden Retriever Falls in Love With Puppy in Cute Clip
The blossoming relationship between a senior golden retriever called Cali and a new puppy Tommy has delighted users on TikTok in a video viewed more than 825,000 times. In the footage, posted by Boston-based Christina, Cali can be seen moving away while the puppy tries to snuggle up to her. The text reads "Over it already," but then changes to "realizing she has a play buddy," as the dogs run in the garden.
pawesome.net
Cute Australian Shepherd Puppy Is Telling His Mom All About It
Australian Shepherd puppies are too cute. We all know how cute puppies are, but a howling puppy is amazing to see. The Aussies Doing Things 2 TikTok account uploaded a funny video of an Australian Shepherd puppy. The pup seems to be enjoying returning to the wild with its human mom keeping the conversation going. This is why we love Australian Shepherd puppies.
petnewsdaily.com
5 Best Collars for Poodles – Poodle Collars Chosen By a Vet (November 2022 Reviews)
Different collars are often better or worse for different breeds of dogs. I have a new puppy we brought home months ago who is an 85 pound Bernedoodle and we have an older miniature wire haired Dachshund. I can tell you one thing: they can not wear the same types of collars. The size of the dog and the type of hair they have will have a major impact on the type of collar that’s best for your pup.
pawesome.net
Video of Cocker Spaniel Slow Turning Her Head Is Just Too Precious
At some time or another, we’ve all experienced a clear look of adoration from our pets. When it happens, we don’t often catch it on a camera. Yet, sometimes, we can capture the moment forever! Take this video of a cocker spaniel titled “Ladies and gentleman, HER✨❤” set to “Only You” voiceover music.Advertisement.
Indoor Exercises To Do With Your Dog During the Winter Months
Exercising during the winter months can be brutal for both humans and dogs. It can be hard to get up and be active outside when the inside is so cozy. Moreover, joint pain in dogs suffering from degenerative joint disease gets considerably worse in colder weather. There are endless activities to do inside with your pup, but getting in a decent exercise takes a little more forethought.
A Pair of Beagles Were Left to Wander in the Snow—Until a Kind Stranger Took Them In
It was in the bleak midwinter, and the wayfaring couple trudged through the frigid night, seeking shelter. The father-to-be scanned the roadside for some home, some inn, some stable where his struggling companion might rest safely for the night. He looked over at her frequently. She labored along without complaint, her way made heavier by the new life growing inside her. They needed a warm, dry place safe from the bitter wind. When her time came, it must not be out here along the roadway.
topdogtips.com
Why Is My Dog Tired After Boarding?
Did you just pick up your dog in boarding? Is he a little bit lethargic?. Maybe you're asking, “why is my dog tired after boarding?”. In this article, we'll discuss the reasons why your pup is feeling a bit exhausted after boarding and what you can do to help them feel better.
Dog trainer explains how this simple trick can make crate training a walk in the park
Crate training has never been easier thanks to these simple tips from a professional dog trainer
"Very special" elderly horse looking for home before the holidays
METHUEN - The MSPCA at Nevins Farm is hoping a "very special" horse can be adopted before he spends an entire year being homeless.Merlin is a 33-year-old American Paint horse. When he arrived at the farm last December with bad mouth problems that prevented him from eating solid food, he was very underweight at 850 pounds."Now, Merlin is close to 1,100 pounds and so much healthier," equine supervisor Rachel Diersen said. "He's really made remarkable strides over the past 11 months."Merlin's former owner on Martha's Vineyard was charged with felony animal cruelty, and the MSPCA was given full custody.The horse has a "wonderful personality" and the MSPCA is searching for an "awesome retirement home.""We're looking for adopters who understand how to care for senior horses and the extra management they require," Diersen said. "His days of enjoying rides with humans may be over, but he will still be a great companion in the right home."Potential adopters can learn more on the MSPCA's website.
Bichon Frise Filmed Snoring Away Tucked Up in Owner's Bed: 'Ruff Morning'
A snoozing Bichon Frise has found internet fame after her owner shared a clip of her canine companion enjoying a well-earned nap. Queenie the dog was caught on camera tucked up in her human companion's bed, snoring away in footage that has been watched over 5 million times on TikTok.
petpress.net
Dog Training 101: How to Teach a Puppy to Walk on a Leash
So, you’ve decided that it’s finally time to get a puppy. Congratulations! Puppies are one of the best things in life. They make great companions. Now that you have a puppy, it’s time to start teaching them how to behave. One of the first things you’ll need to teach your pup is how to walk on a leash.
pethelpful.com
Costco's Cute Dog Toy Gift Baskets Are a Must This Year
One of the most under appreciated parts of being a pet parent is being able to buy your fur baby an assortment of fun items and spoiling them with toys and treats. However, this holiday season, Costco is remembering to appeal to this aspect of pet parenthood, as seen in this viral video.
pethelpful.com
REI's Tiny Pet Tent Is All We Want for Christmas
Christmas wish lists are growing as the holiday is quickly approaching. And with this recent TikTok clip from @rei, the outdoor shop and retail store, we know what we'll be adding to our list. So technically the item is supposed to be for tiny pets, but we think it will...
Heartwarming: Miracle dog returns home alive and well days after heartbroken owner thought she buried pup in the garden
It's like Stephen King's Pet Sematary, only with a happy ending. Twenty-six-year-old Codie Hutton was devastated when she heard her beloved springer spaniel had been struck by a car and didn't survive. She took the animal home and buried it in her garden. Days later, the dog reappeared alive and well with barely a scratch on her. How did it happen?
Comments / 0