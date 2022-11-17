RALEIGH — Four Surry volleyball players earned All-Region awards recently announced by Region 10 officials.

[…]

MURPHY — In a game that closely resembled a prizefight, East Wilkes came up just short of its first trip to the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A football playoffs since 2015.

[…]

Mount Airy overcame a slow start and defeated Elkin 4-0 in the second round of the 1A State Playoffs.

[…]

With winter sports on the horizon and the fall volleyball season winding down, several local players have been awarded Northwest 1-A All-Conference honors for the 2022 season.

[…]

Buoyed by a dominant first half, the Thomasville football team cruised to a 55-7 win over Elkin on Friday night in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A playoffs.

[…]

BOONVILLE — The Cherokee Braves made the three plus-hour trek to Starmount on Friday night a successful one as they captured a 28-21 win in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A football playoffs. Cherokee, which entered the playoffs as the No. 24 seed, used an effective ground game and limited the mistakes to earn the road victory and set up a second-round date with fellow Smoky Mountain 1A Conference foe Robbinsville. The No. 8 Black Knights (8-3), who reached the 1A West Regional finals last year, advanced to the second round with a 40-14 win over No. 25 Cherryville.

[…]

RONDA — Barring a potential upset, Friday night signaled the final home game for the East Wilkes football team and its 15 seniors.

[…]

BOONVILLE — Whenever a play was needed late in Friday night’s regular-season finale, Starmount’s defense answered the call.

[…]

The Lady Elks wrapped up an intense week of play with an exciting fifth set win over their non-conference rivals of North Surry High School on Wednesday, Oct. 5 only to be followed by a hard-fought fifth set loss to the Trojans of Alleghany High School on Thursday. As one might anticipate at this stage of play, with only a couple of weeks left in the season, competition is fierce, and everyone arrives battling hard for the win. This week of play lived up to the anticipation with two long, hard-fought marathon battles.

[…]

DOBSON — The Surry Community College volleyball team defeated Catawba Valley Community College, 3-1 on Thursday to capture the regular season Region 10 Western Division Championship.

[…]

BOONVILLE — With a potential high stakes game with East Wilkes looming, the Starmount football team could ill afford to overlook a scrappy Alleghany squad on Friday night.

[&am...



