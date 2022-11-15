Read full article on original website
Women’s Hockey Outlasts Trinity 4-2 In Season Opener
The #1 Middlebury women's ice hockey team tallied three unanswered goals to triumph by a 4-2 score over Trinity in its season opener. The Bantams opened the scoring when Martina Exnerova slipped a loose puck into the net with 8:09 expired in the first period. The Panthers looked for the...
Men’s Hockey Edged In Overtime By Colby, 3-2
The Middlebury men's hockey team opened its 2022-23 season on Friday, dropping a 3-2 decision in overtime to Colby in Kenyon Arena. The Panthers looked for the early lead in the first period, but Paddy Bogart's shot 5:57 into the contest hit the right pipe and glanced away. Colby tallied...
Lazar’s Hat Trick Propels Middlebury Past Rowan 4-0 In NCAA Semifinals
Middlebury's Audrey Lazar recorded a hat trick to help propel the second-ranked Panthers past #3 Rowan 4-0 in NCAA Semifinal action on Friday. Middlebury advances to the title game and will look to capture its fifth-straight national championship when it squares off with #4 Johns Hopkins on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.
#14 Men’s Basketball Pulls Away Late For Season-Opening Win
The 14th-ranked Middlebury men's basketball team battled back from a first-half deficit and used a late 6-2 run on its way to a 64-57 season-opening win over Westfield State. The Panthers picked up the victory during the Rick Martin Hampton Inn Classic hosted by the Owls. HIGHLIGHTS. Tied at 8-8...
2022-23 Men's Swimming & Diving Season Preview
The Middlebury men’s swimming and diving team opens its 2022-23 season on Saturday, November 19 in a meet against Connecticut College. The Panthers will return a core of swimmers who had strong seasons in 2021-22, including Riley Griffis. During last year’s NESCAC Championships, Griffis tied the Middlebury 500-yard freestyle school record with a time of 4:31.36. Samuel Hughes will also make his return to the pool this winter. Hughes finished sixth in the 200-yard backstroke during the NESCAC championships.
Middlebury to Offer Russian Language Immersion Program in Kazakhstan
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. - Middlebury will begin a new Russian language immersion program in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, in spring 2023, the Middlebury Schools Abroad announced recently. Students in the program, which is open to students at Middlebury and other colleges and universities, will have the choice of enrolling in...
