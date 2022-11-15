The Middlebury men’s swimming and diving team opens its 2022-23 season on Saturday, November 19 in a meet against Connecticut College. The Panthers will return a core of swimmers who had strong seasons in 2021-22, including Riley Griffis. During last year’s NESCAC Championships, Griffis tied the Middlebury 500-yard freestyle school record with a time of 4:31.36. Samuel Hughes will also make his return to the pool this winter. Hughes finished sixth in the 200-yard backstroke during the NESCAC championships.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO