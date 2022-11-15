ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Tennessean

Recap: Tennessee Titans wallop Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field

The Tennessee Titans visit one of the most iconic stadiums in America for a Thursday Night Football showdown on the frozen tundra. The Titans (6-3) battle the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime). Both teams are coming off wins, trying to score a second straight on short rest after playing Sunday. That said, the Titans have won six of their last seven and the Packers have lost five of their...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Matt LaFleur gets brutally honest about Packers’ shaky status after getting torched by Derrick Henry, Titans

The danger of missing the 2022 NFL playoffs is very real for the Green Bay Packers. It just got even more serious after they lost to the Tennesee Titans at home Thursday night to the tune of a 27-17 score. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur sounded despondent following the Packers’ loss, seemingly struggling to put into words the pain of absorbing another loss in a challenging and growingly underwhelming campaign for Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

First timers enjoy Lambeau despite Packers loss

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Sixteen hours. That’s how long it takes to get from New York City to Lambeau Field. It’s a trip that Donna and Steven made in order to see their beloved Green Bay Packers play in person for the first time. They said they even drove through snow squalls along Lake Michigan so […]
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

The Newport Plain Talk

Lambeau Field

Packers fans in the Madison area looking to tune into Green Bay's battle against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night at Lambeau Field will need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans roll past Green Bay Packers with 27-17 road win

GREEN BAY, Wis. − The Tennessee Titans continue to do their thing as well as any team in football. The Titans took down the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Thursday from Lambeau Field. Tennessee's defense held Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his offense to fewer than 300 yards and below 5 yards per play, stopping the Packers four times to hold onto a two-score fourth-quarter lead.
NASHVILLE, TN
