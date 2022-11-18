Man sparks debate after showing up to his wedding in a coffin

We appreciate that everyone has their own idea of what the perfect wedding should look like, but not many people would want theirs to resemble a funeral.

Try telling that to one man, who turned up to his wedding in a hearse and got his ushers and bridesmaids to help carry him down the aisle in a coffin.

A friend of the groom posted a video of the grand entrance on TikTok , captioning it: “Tell me you’re dramatic without telling me you’re dramatic.”

The clip racked up more than 8.3 million views in just over a week, as fellow TikTokers shared their bewilderment at the elaborate stunt.

“I’d be at the bar already drinking and trying to figure out how to make different friends,” one wrote.

“We would be divorced before we said ‘I do’,” commented another.

“The fact they had to buy a casket for this… now where is it going to be kept?” asked a third.

Meanwhile, others tried to interpret the gesture, with one asking: “Is he trying to say his life is over now?”

Some even admired it, with one writing: “When people say you get married it’s the end. They took that to another level. Iconic.”

“I actually thought this was kinda cute. I interpret it as like ‘I was dead before I met you,’” said another.

@tobz88 Tell me you’re dramatic without telling me you’re dramatic. #wedding #walkingdowntheaisle #areyoukiddingme #getthefucouttahere #tildeathdouspart

We’d like to point out that it was, in fact, a marriage between two men, since scores of commentators speculated over the “bride’s” response.

The couple later shed some light on the whole affair in a separate TikTok, captioned: “Why the casket?”

Sitting next to his new husband (yep, despite it all, he said yes), the undead groom explained that he was trying to say “rest in peace to the old me because I wasn’t a very good person in the past.”

He then raised his phone to the camera to reveal that he had been taking selfies and “chilling” as he lay in his unorthodox carriage.

His husband then clarified: “I didn’t know about it.”

“He didn’t know about it, he wasn’t very happy about it,” the groom confirmed.

But, he continued: “It was a very private ceremony, we’re venue owners and we’ve done tons of weddings, hundreds of weddings and we wanted to do something different.”

He then added: “I’m crazy as hell, I don’t give a f*** what nobody says about me, period. I live life each day to the fullest and we’re extremely happy newlyweds and we love it.”

All we can say is, amen to that.

