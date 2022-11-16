Read full article on original website
Related
NASA reveals photos of farthest galaxies caught on camera
NASA released some new images from the James Webb Space Telescope of the farthest galaxies ever captured on camera, including the once-hidden features of an "hourglass" cloud that shows the earliest stages in the birth of a new star.
James Webb Space Telescope helps researchers uncover early galaxies in 'new chapter in astronomy'
International scientists are shedding light on two of the farthest galaxies seen to date. The early galaxies were captured in James Webb Space Telescope pictures.
CBS News
570K+
Followers
72K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0