Ok Magazine
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Women's Health
See 'The Voice' Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her In The Back'
Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season. Even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer caused the No Doubt leading lady to shake with anger during an intense battle round.
Blake Shelton’s Co-Judge on ‘The Voice’ Gets Booed After Slamming Him on Show
Proving to be a fan-favorite, The Voice audience backed Blake Shelton by booing Camila Cabello after she slammed the fellow coach. During the latest episode, Blake Shelton received shade from Cabello after she agreed with his thoughts on contestant Sasha Hurtado’s performance. Upon Shelton stating Hurtado needed to perform the “right song,” Cabello applauded him. “So I think that you’re right for the first time ever…” she declared. Immediately after her statement, the audience began booing. John Legend even made some noises in defense of Sheldon. Meanwhile, Sheldon’s wife Gwen Stefani just laughed.
Camila Cabello Booed On 'The Voice' After Shading Fellow Judge Blake Shelton
Newly-minted The Voice Judge Camila Cabello sparked controversy on the latest installment of the long-running competition series this week, facing a round of audience boos after throwing some shade at longtime panelist Blake Shelton. It all started on Monday, October 24, when the 25-year-old singer offered critiques for contestant Sasha...
Kelly Clarkson Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Talk Show And Fans Are Going Crazy
It’s just been announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons, meaning we will have the hit daytime talk show on our screens until at least 2025! How exciting!. The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Renewed Until 2025. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios issued a statement about...
Kelly Clarkson's Secret Reason For Leaving 'The Voice' Revealed As Pop Star Battles Ex-Managers Over Millions
Kelly Clarkson had many factors to keep in mind before stepping down from her role on The Voice earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report. The American Idol season 1 winner officially exited the singing competition in May 2022 after eight seasons of holding her seat.At the time, insiders said it was part of an effort to spend more time with her two young children following her recent tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock. A new source now claims the Stronger singer didn't get turned down for a raise but rather was not looking to boost her income.Amid her proceedings with...
Billy Ray Cyrus Met His Rumored Fiancee, Firerose, on the Set of ‘Hannah Montana’
Billy Ray Cyrus is confirmed to be in a romance with Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, and although the relationship is new, the two have known each other for the better part of a decade. According to a source that confirmed their relationship to People, they bonded over producing music — including their 2021 duet, "New Day" — but their timeline goes back further than a few years.
Gwen Stefani Demanded Blake Shelton Leave 'The Voice' To 'Ensure A Happy Future Together,' Insider Dishes
Blake Shelton recently revealed he will not be returning to The Voice — and it looks like Gwen Stefani may have something to do with hi decision. “Gwen wants him to spend more time with her, so they can ensure a happy future together," a source close to Radar. As OK! previously reported, the country star made the shocking announcement earlier this month via social media. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton wrote. “This show has changed my life in...
Gwen Stefani Takes Her Boys Pumpkin Picking Without Blake Shelton: Photos
The 'Hollaback Girl' singer and her sons had some fall fun, during a family trip to a pumpkin patch, about a week before Halloween.
‘Heartthrob’ of ‘The Voice’ gives Camila Cabello’s favorite performance of his
He impressed during his Blind Audition. He then pulled of an upset in the Battle Round before beating out two more singers in the Knockout Round. Now this Michigan teen just performed on his biggest stage yet in the first live show of the season on “The Voice.”. 16-year...
Small-town Michigan teen brings Gwen Stefani to tears with his ‘The Voice’ Knockout
He’s already defied the odds and made it to the third round on “The Voice.” Now, 16-year old Brayden Lape, a sophomore at Grass Lake High School, took on not one, but two singers in the Knockout Round with the winner advancing to the Live shows on the hit NBC reality singing competition.
Gwen Stefani Steals The Show On 'The Voice' In A Black Vinyl Bodysuit
Gwen Stefani honored her ska-punk style roots while rocking an edgy and chic ensemble during The Voice‘s knockout rounds this week! The “Luxurious” hitmaker, 53, donned a sleek, shiny and curve-hugging black ‘Vinyl Contour One-Piece’ bodysuit from Khloé Kardashian’s brand Good American, and fans are not over it. The piece featured a snug fit, skimpy straps, and a flirty low-cut neckline.
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani's Jewelry Symbolizes Her Love for Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani's love for Blake Shelton has been on full-display, with the two gold necklaces she wore Monday night (Nov. 7) on NBC's The Voice spelling out the celebrity coaches' last names. NBC Insider confirmed the jewelry's not-so-secret message, adding that Stefani rocked the same accessories on the show in...
‘The Voice’ fans show small-town Michigan teen love via tons of votes
He’s been called Blake Shelton’s “Tom Brady.” He’s also been called the “heartthrob” of this season. Now, this small-town Michigan teen is a fan favorite on “The Voice” as he received a whole lot of votes from America after last night’s first live show of the season.
‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 16 Recap: Kate Kalvach Handles Technical Issue ‘Like a Pro’ in First Live Show
'The Voice' Season 22 Episode 16 kicked off the Live Playoffs, where the Top 16 performed for audience votes. Here's what happened during the first live show of the season.
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ cast: Meet the 60 returning ‘AGT’ acts
“America’s Got Talent” fans, mark your calendars for Monday, January 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, as that’s when NBC will officially debut its latest “AGT” spin-off series, titled “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.” A whopping 60 former acts from “AGT” and other “Got Talent” franchises around the world will compete for the ultimate title. Scroll through our photo gallery above (or click here for direct access) to see the complete “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” cast list. Each week for six weeks, 10 acts will perform for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel as well as host Terry Crews. The...
Blake Shelton Surprises Fans With New Christmas Project
Pop some champagne or pour a cup of eggnog. Blake Shelton is making the Christmas season that much more festive. Starting this month, you can listen to his super deluxe version of “Cheers, It’s Christmas.” He released the initial album a decade ago. But 10 years later, Shelton has added some new songs and reworked others. Shelton announced the new project via social media.
The Judds’ Love is Alive Final Concert Set to Be Televised
The Judds’ 1991 Farewell Tour marked not only a special moment in the lives and careers of Naomi and Wynonna Judd, but also a special moment in country music history. Parting ways due to mother Naomi’s retirement, The Judds said their goodbyes as a twosome with a final tour that came to a close at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Airing in living rooms everywhere, the television special depicted a heartfelt send-off of the mother-daughter duo who launched their careers together in 1983.
Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
CMA Awards: Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning team up as hosts, Carrie Underwood to perform and what else to know
The 2022 CMA Awards are set to take place Wednesday, Nov. 9, and promise to be an exciting show. The CMA Awards have been known as one of country music's biggest nights, and the CMA stage has seen it all. With a new host, an impressive list of performers and heartwarming tributes planned, this year's show is expected to be filled with just as many iconic moments, if not more.
