Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

South LA woman killed after gunfire strikes her apartment

LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman in South Los Angeles was shot inside her apartment late Monday night, authorities said. The Los Angeles Police Department received a shooting call around 11:35 p.m. in the 10020 block of South Avalon Boulevard in South LA’s Green Meadows neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Homeless man shot and killed in Hollywood; 6 detained

LOS ANGELES - A man believed to be homeless was shot and killed in Hollywood overnight and authorities sought the public's help in identifying the suspect. The Los Angeles Police Department received a call about multiple shots being fired at 2:40 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Vine Street and La Mirada Avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Suspects break open mailboxes at Montana Mail in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - A group of suspects is wanted for targeting mailboxes in Santa Monica. The business owner targeted by the thieves is calling for justice after their mailbox store was broken into twice by the same suspects, with one of the incidents caught on camera. In one of the surveillance videos shared by the business owners, the suspect is seen using a hammer to smash open the mailboxes.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach man arrested for allegedly stabbing friend to death

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly fatally stabbing his 58-year-old friend in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. Officers dispatched at 4:47 p.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue regarding a battery made contact with a man who was being treated by paramedics for a non-life-threatening laceration to his upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Argument at family party leads to stabbing in Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a family member at a party Saturday night, according to police. It happened around 11:45 p.m. at a home in the 2100 block of Morley Street. Officials said a family gathering was taking place when an argument began between...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

405 Freeway shut down in Van Nuys after possible shooting before reopening hours later

LOS ANGELES - A possible shooting shut down all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles for a couple of hours before reopening. SkyFOX was over the Van Nuys area of the San Fernando Valley a little before 5 p.m. as officers looked for evidence of the possible shooting. At the time SkyFOX was over the area all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway at Victory Boulevard were shut down as the California Highway Patrol investigated the area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Thieves bust open Santa Monica mailboxes

Two suspects are caught on camera busting open more than a dozen mailboxes. The business owner targeted by the suspect says it's the second time those guys stole mail from his Santa Monica business.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

Two women found shot in car in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Two women were killed after being found shot in a car in. Riverside County Deputies responded to the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 around 7:45 p.m. Friday night after reports of a shooting. When deputies got to the scene they found two women...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

Car crashes into house in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A driver is recovering after crashing her car into a house in Santa Clarita. Deputies responded to the home at the corner of Alta Madera Drive and Maraville Court to find a Chevrolet Yukon had driven into the home's living room, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Ex-LAUSD teacher had pattern of raping, marrying students: attorney

LOS ANGELES - A lawsuit has been filed against the Los Angeles Unified School District and Bell High School accusing a former teacher of sexually abusing at least five girls. The suspect, Jeffrey Scott Jones of Huntington Beach, was hired by LAUSD in the mid-to-late 1980s to teach English at Bell High School. Jones taught for 27 years at Bell High School in Bell and Gahr High School in Cerritos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

6 injured, 1 killed in Northridge crash

LOS ANGELES - At least seven people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Northridge Saturday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. One of those hurt was killed in the crash. The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of North Corbin Avenue, near the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Huntington Park commercial building destroyed by fire

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. - Crews were working to knock down a two-alarm fire that erupted at a commercial building in Huntington Park on Tuesday morning. The fire was reported just after 4:45 a.m. at a commercial building in an industrial area located at the intersection of East Slauson and Miles avenues. When firefighters arrived, they observed smoke and heavy water coming from the roof, and it was upgraded to a second-alarm fire by 5:15 a.m.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA

