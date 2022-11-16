Read full article on original website
South LA woman killed after gunfire strikes her apartment
LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman in South Los Angeles was shot inside her apartment late Monday night, authorities said. The Los Angeles Police Department received a shooting call around 11:35 p.m. in the 10020 block of South Avalon Boulevard in South LA’s Green Meadows neighborhood.
Homeless man shot and killed in Hollywood; 6 detained
LOS ANGELES - A man believed to be homeless was shot and killed in Hollywood overnight and authorities sought the public's help in identifying the suspect. The Los Angeles Police Department received a call about multiple shots being fired at 2:40 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Vine Street and La Mirada Avenue.
Community helps Whittier man get new work truck after old one got stolen on live TV mid-police chase
WHITTIER, Calif. - A Whittier man whose work truck got stolen by a police chase suspect on live TV received massive help from the community – a brand-new replacement ride!. "It's just unbelievable," said Andres Benitez, the young man whose truck got stolen earlier in the month. One could...
VIDEO: Suspects break open mailboxes at Montana Mail in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - A group of suspects is wanted for targeting mailboxes in Santa Monica. The business owner targeted by the thieves is calling for justice after their mailbox store was broken into twice by the same suspects, with one of the incidents caught on camera. In one of the surveillance videos shared by the business owners, the suspect is seen using a hammer to smash open the mailboxes.
Long Beach man arrested for allegedly stabbing friend to death
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly fatally stabbing his 58-year-old friend in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. Officers dispatched at 4:47 p.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue regarding a battery made contact with a man who was being treated by paramedics for a non-life-threatening laceration to his upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Argument at family party leads to stabbing in Simi Valley
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a family member at a party Saturday night, according to police. It happened around 11:45 p.m. at a home in the 2100 block of Morley Street. Officials said a family gathering was taking place when an argument began between...
405 Freeway shut down in Van Nuys after possible shooting before reopening hours later
LOS ANGELES - A possible shooting shut down all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles for a couple of hours before reopening. SkyFOX was over the Van Nuys area of the San Fernando Valley a little before 5 p.m. as officers looked for evidence of the possible shooting. At the time SkyFOX was over the area all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway at Victory Boulevard were shut down as the California Highway Patrol investigated the area.
Thieves bust open Santa Monica mailboxes
Two suspects are caught on camera busting open more than a dozen mailboxes. The business owner targeted by the suspect says it's the second time those guys stole mail from his Santa Monica business.
LAPD officer, his wife both diagnosed with stage-4 cancer; Help needed for their 2 young kids
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles Police Department officer and his wife are both battling stage-4 cancer, and both were diagnosed with the disease just weeks apart. Motor Officer Michael Tomelloso and his wife, Laura, were both diagnosed in February 2022. The couple has two young children, Mike Jr., 14, and Matthew, 10.
California wrong-way driver asleep at wheel before crash that injured 25 recruits: attorney
LOS ANGELES - The 22-year-old wrong-way driver arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer allegedly fell asleep at the wheel of the SUV he was driving when he veered into the wrong lane and crashed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits on a training run, injuring 25 of them, his attorney confirms with FOX 11.
Two women found shot in car in Moreno Valley
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Two women were killed after being found shot in a car in. Riverside County Deputies responded to the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 around 7:45 p.m. Friday night after reports of a shooting. When deputies got to the scene they found two women...
“He’s a very strong kid,” Young boy recovering at hospital after being stabbed at Downtown LA Target
LOS ANGELES - A 9-year-old boy continues to recover at the hospital after he was stabbed by a homeless man inside a Target store in downtown LA Tuesday evening. The boy, identified by family as Brayden Medina, was stabbed in the back and shoulder. He was one of two people attacked; a 25-year-old woman was also stabbed by the suspect.
West Hollywood to hold candlelight vigil for Colorado Springs shooting victims
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - City leaders and community organizations in West Hollywood organized a candlelight vigil Sunday evening in solidarity with the LGBTQ community of Colorado Springs, Colorado, where at least five people were shot to death at a nightclub late Saturday. The shooting at Club Q took place around...
Car crashes into house in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A driver is recovering after crashing her car into a house in Santa Clarita. Deputies responded to the home at the corner of Alta Madera Drive and Maraville Court to find a Chevrolet Yukon had driven into the home's living room, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
California recruit hit by wrong-way driver in grave condition: LASD
WHITTIER, Calif. - One of the five Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured by an SUV while on a training run in Whittier last Wednesday has suffered setbacks and is in "grave condition," sheriff's officials said Sunday. "Alejandro Martinez, has suffered setbacks that have left him in grave...
Ex-LAUSD teacher had pattern of raping, marrying students: attorney
LOS ANGELES - A lawsuit has been filed against the Los Angeles Unified School District and Bell High School accusing a former teacher of sexually abusing at least five girls. The suspect, Jeffrey Scott Jones of Huntington Beach, was hired by LAUSD in the mid-to-late 1980s to teach English at Bell High School. Jones taught for 27 years at Bell High School in Bell and Gahr High School in Cerritos.
6 injured, 1 killed in Northridge crash
LOS ANGELES - At least seven people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Northridge Saturday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. One of those hurt was killed in the crash. The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of North Corbin Avenue, near the...
Diary of Pasta Sisters matriarch containing handwritten Italian recipes stolen during robbery
CULVER CITY, Calif. - A popular family-owned restaurant in Culver City was robbed over the weekend, with the thieves stealing a safe and a few thousand dollars in it. But it isn't the cash that the family's desperate to get back. It was something even more important - a piece...
Huntington Park commercial building destroyed by fire
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. - Crews were working to knock down a two-alarm fire that erupted at a commercial building in Huntington Park on Tuesday morning. The fire was reported just after 4:45 a.m. at a commercial building in an industrial area located at the intersection of East Slauson and Miles avenues. When firefighters arrived, they observed smoke and heavy water coming from the roof, and it was upgraded to a second-alarm fire by 5:15 a.m.
Elton John concert attack: Los Angeles couple beaten at Dodger Stadium
LOS ANGELES - Police have arrested one person in connection with the brutal beating of a Los Angeles couple in their 60s by a group of people following an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Police Department did not release any further details about the arrest but...
