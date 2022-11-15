Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Gov. Evers way ahead of Republican challenger Michels in direct donations, but losing in outside spending
The Wisconsin governor has raised nearly $42 million to Michels’ mostly self-funded $25 million. But independent groups have spent more than $13 million trying to get the Republican elected, compared to about $4 million for the Democrat. By Peter Cameron, THE BADGER PROJECT. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has raised...
