‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Phyllis Poses a Threat to Sally and Nick
'The Young and the Restless' schemer Phyllis Summers may threaten Nick Newman's romance with Sally Spectra.
EastEnders' Amy Mitchell self-harm plot continues as she makes secret decision
The following article contains discussion of themes including self-harm. EastEnders spoilers follow. Amy Mitchell has made a dangerous decision in EastEnders as her self-harm story continues. Earlier this week, Amy's dark secret was outed after being discovered by Sam Mitchell, and now her dad Jack Branning is struggling with how...
Coronation Street introduces Jacob Hay's dad Damon
Shameless's Ciaran Griffiths is joining the soap. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/coronation-street/a41995747/coronation-street-jacob-hay-dad-damon/. I have seen Ciaran in various things. I remember him in The Bill. Good actor, so i am glad to see him here. I have seen Ciaran in various things. I remember him in The Bill. Good actor, so i am glad...
What to do with a problem like Coronation Street?
For the first time in a long time, Coronation Street seems to have become irrelevant. If you were in charge; what changes would you make to resuscitate the show?. For me; I want to see a focus on family dynamics and friendships again. Fiz, Maria and Sarah getting pissed on a bottle of wine, Audrey and Rita joining an oldies community group and taking the p*** out of the rest of the pensioners. The work dynamics need mixed up, for example I’d put Leanne into the Rovers as Jenny’s bar manager to give Leanne a new direction but also mix up the Rovers hierarchy.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Nov. 21-25: Secrets Threaten Tridge’s Wedding
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Nov. 21-25 indicate that Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes' wedding gets underway.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 3 Reasons Why a Brooke and Liam Affair Needs to Happen
'The Bold and the Beautiful' is hinting at a possible affair with Brooke Logan and her son-in-law Liam Spencer.
Dallas alum Patrick Duffy returns to The Bold and the Beautiful as the Logan patriarch
Brooke Stephen Eric and DonnaABC General Hospital screenshot. Patrick Duffy is well known for his portrayal of Bobby Ewing on the hit prime-time soap Dallas1 from 1978–1985, and 1986–1991. He also portrayed Frank Lambert on the ABC sitcom Step by Step from September 20, 1991, to August 15, 1997, and when it moved to CBS, where it aired from September 19, 1997, to June 26, 1998.
Y&R Spoilers For November 21: Elena Notices Nate’s Shift In Priorities
The Y&R spoilers for Monday, November 21, 2022, tease a shift in priorities, the whole truth about an ex, and the homecoming of Genao City’s natives. You won’t want to miss a second of this exciting episode. The Y&R Spoilers Highlights. Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) notices a shift...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Stephen Logan is Returning — Will More Logans Follow?
Stephen Logan is returning to 'The Bold and the Beautiful' — could this prompt more Logans to make their way to Los Angeles?
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Nov 14-18: Brooke’s Heartbreaking Realization
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Nov. 14-18 reveal it'll be a week of shock for many characters.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lily explodes over Billy and Chelsea
Lily and Billy might be overSoaps.com Y&R screenshot. The Young and the Restless spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry tease that the triangle with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson ) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) will be explosive during November sweeps. Fans know that Lily has been aggravated with her boyfriend in recent weeks because of the decisions he has been making. Those who have watched Y&R over the decades know that this is just Billy's way.
Inside The Newman Brothers' Many Love Triangles On The Young And The Restless
Although love triangles are a trademark of "The Bold and the Beautiful," its sister soap "The Young and the Restless" also has its fair share of messy relationship drama. And nobody on "Y&R" does chaotic drama better than the Newman family. For one reason or another, the Newmans are constantly at war. Sometimes it's over the family business, but the root of their troubles often stems from meddling in each other's relationships. However, brothers Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) take that to the next level, frequently finding themselves at odds over the same woman (via Soap Central).
Steve Burton is returning to Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives alum Steve Burton has joined the cast of the beloved soap on Peacock. The actor will reprise his role as the character, first introduced in 1988 as Eve Donovan's (Charlotte Ross) classmate and love interest, early next year for a "thrilling new storyline" alongside veteran cast members Stephen Nichols, Mary Beth Evans, Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, and more.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Nov. 14-18: Tucker’s Game Plan Revealed
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Nov. 14-18 reveal Tucker McCall moves forward with the next step in his plan.
General Hospital Spoilers: Victor may be blackmailing Holly by holding Ethan hostage
Ethan Lovett might be on his way back to Port Charles. General Hospital fans were stunned but not surprised on Wednesday when Holy Sutton (Emma Samms) made a mysterious phone call. She told the person on the other end that Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) was trying to get Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) of jail and ended the call by saying she was obeying instructions. Holly has tried to derail Robert on several occasions first by placing his phone on silent and later telling him to just stop trying to help Anna. General Hospital viewers also thought her slapping Victor Cassadine 9Charles Shaughnessy) seemed somehow fake.
Millie Gibson announced as the Doctor Who companion
Announced just now on Children In Need, Millie who recently quit Corrie will take the role of Ruby Sunday, the 15th doctors companion. Ruby Sunday? Not to be confused with the Rolling Stones song Ruby Tuesday. Wow, I knew she was destined for big things. Congratulations to her. Posts: 2,632.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Billy and Sharon team up and infuriate Adam and Lily
Thursday on The Young and the Restless Billy Abbott ( Jason Patrick) and Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) team up to protect Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). They have her checked into a facility and leave her in the care of the professionals but make a grave error in judgment. The duo decides to keep Chelsea's situation a secret and don't even tell Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Conner Newman (Judah Mackey). This is a set up for some fierce conversations between those involved and will lead to secrecy in Genoa City.
Kristen Stewart set for major career first on new movie
Kristen Stewart is set to mark a major career first, with the actress directing her debut feature movie. The Oscar-nominated star, who previously directed short Come Swim, will oversee The Chronology of Water, which is adapted from the memoir by Lidia Yuknavitch, according to Deadline. The actress will also co-write...
DAYS Spoilers For November 16: Gabi and Stefan Clash Over Gabi Chic
The DAYS spoilers for Wednesday, November 16, 2022, tease a clash of titans, some much-needed exposition, and some old-school adventuring. You won’t want to miss a minute of this brand-new episode. DAYS Spoilers Highlights. Though EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) swears blindly that she’s patently incapable and in no means...
Emmerdale - Samson
He called Social Services, is he really reporting his own child and for what. he called Social Services, is he really reporting his own child and for what. I assume he's trying to get her taken into care so he can conveniently forget she ever existed. I hate what they've done to Samson. He was such a nice boy and part of, for me, the best family unit in ED and he's turned into a sociopath almost overnight.
