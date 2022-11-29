ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Chastain to Star in Modern Adaptation of ‘A Doll’s House’ on Broadway

By Abbey White
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05UYKJ_0jCrAPHU00

Jessica Chastain is returning to Broadway a decade after her debut to help put a new spin on Henrik Ibsen’s iconic play A Doll’s House .

The Oscar-winning actress and The Nurse star will portray Nora Helmer in an upcoming modernized take on the groundbreaking play. The new version hails from The Jamie Lloyd Company and will come from scribe and Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, with direction by Jamie Lloyd.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The show will open on March 9 at the Hudson Theatre for a 16-week limited engagement, with previews set to begin on Feb. 13. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Dec. 6 following an exclusive presale for American Express card members.

Additional casting and creative team members will be announced at a later date.

Premiering in 1879 at the Royal Theatre in Copenhagen, A Doll’s House offered a stark and seemingly enduring message about sexism, gender dynamics and women’s human rights. Through the lens of a power and gender-imbalanced relationship, the three-act play explores one man’s complete domination over the life of his wife and the repercussions when she attempts to, in support of him, exert a modicum of autonomy.

In a statement, Chastain explained how the pandemic had impacted her involvement with the production, originally intended to be staged in the West End and, ultimately, her return to the Broadway stage.

“When I sat down with the brilliant Jamie Lloyd five years ago to discuss a possible collaboration, I was over the moon when we decided on A Doll’s House . We were set to start rehearsals in London in April 2020, but little did we know what the world (and a pandemic) had in store for us,” she said. “While home in New York, walking around the empty theater district made my heart hurt. New York has been my home for over 20 years and it’s immensely important to me to take care of this city and support my artist neighbors.”

The actress went on to express excitement over teaming with Lloyd and Herzog “in this city that formed me.”

” I hope in the future to work in the West End, but for now I can’t wait to be together with all of the wonderful people of New York and my artistic community on Broadway,” she added.

The show is being produced on Broadway by Ambassador Theatre Group, Gavin Kalin Productions and Wessex Grove.

A Doll’s House will mark only the second time Chastain has graced a Broadway stage after making her 2012 debut as Catherine Sloper in The Heiress . Chastain made her professional stage debut in a 1998 TheatreWorks staging of Romeo and Juliet , before going on to appear in productions on both the east and west coasts.

That includes Williamstown Theatre Festival’s production of Anton Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard (2004); an off-Broadway staging of Richard Nelson’s Rodney’s Wife (2004) with Playwrights Horizons; Oscar Wilde’s tragedy Salome (2006) at L.A.’s Wadsworth Theatre; and The Public Theatre’s production of Shakespeare tragedy Othello (2009).

This story was originally published on Nov. 16.

