thenexthoops.com
How Candace Parker’s planned WNBA return impacts the Chicago Sky
Before the last season, Candace Parker said she didn’t know what the future held for her past the 2022 campaign. Months later, she still doesn’t but indicated her plan right now is to come back for her 16th WNBA season. “Right now, yeah, I’m game,” Parker told Richard...
The WNBA's worst team finally caught a break by securing a historic chance to draft a generational superstar
The presumptive prize awaiting the Indiana Fever may very well have been worth their excruciating, years-long wait for a No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft.
swishappeal.com
Mike Thibault: The social justice and WNBA champion D.C. needed
When Mike Thibault was hired by the Washington Mystics in December of 2012, he was not worried about his legacy as a WNBA coach. “I was comfortable with what I had done in Connecticut,” he said during a Dec. 18th conference call. “If that was the last day I ever coached in the WNBA, I was fine with what I had accomplished. Obviously I want to win a championship. That was the only thing I felt didn’t happen and clearly Connecticut thought it was the only thing that didn’t happen. But I would have been ok with that. I would have moved on to do some other things.”
Deadspin
Five vacancies, five white coaching hires — the WNBA needs a Rooney Rule
Life comes at you fast. Regression comes at you faster. On Sunday, July 10, inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert took part in a press conference before the league’s annual All-Star Game. She said this when asked about the league’s diversity among head coaches. “We...
thenexthoops.com
Locked on Women’s Basketball: Curt Miller talks building the Los Angeles Sparks, Connecticut Sun memories
It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. This episode features host Howard Megdal and coach Curt Miller discussing his vision in LA and reminiscing about what he’s done in Connecticut. An in-depth, must-listen reflection on the past and future of one of the WNBA’s most important figures.
Former NBA Star Vince Carter Says No One Is Afraid Of The Golden State Warriors Right Now
All-time NBA great Vince Carter thinks there is currently no one afraid of the Warriors in the league.
Adrian Wojnarowski explained why he thinks Joe Mazzulla will become the Celtics’ ‘long-term coach’
Wojnarowski on Udoka: "For all intents and purposes, he has coached his last game in Boston." The Celtics cruised by the Hawks 126-101 on Wednesday. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 22 points, though he was one of seven Celtics to reach double-digit totals. Tonight, the Bruins host the Flyers at...
Lady Vols great Candace Parker says 'I'm game' for another season in the WNBA
Candace Parker isn't quite done with basketball yet. There was widespread speculation about whether Parker would retire after this WNBA season. But on a podcast hosted by The Athletic's Richard Deitsch released Wednesday, Parker said she had just finished her treadmill workout and planned to come back for a 16th season.
NBC Sports
Stephen A.: KD-Warriors trade needed to rescue Steph
The Warriors' 6-9 start to the 2022-23 NBA season is not what anyone expected from the reigning champions. Instead of running roughshod on the league in what was supposed to be a glorious title defense, everyone not named Steph Curry has struggled mightily for the Warriors. And because Moses Moody,...
NBA fines Warriors forward JaMychal Green
The NBA has fined Warriors power forward JaMychal Green $20K for shouting expletives at a ref near the end of yesterday’s 130-119 loss to the Suns in Phoenix, the league announced in a statement (Twitter link). Green has been somewhat underwhelming for the somewhat underwhelming 6-9 reigning champs this...
Yardbarker
Western Conference Executive Thinks Wizards’ Bradley Beal Will Be Traded To L.A.
The NBA awaits the Los Angeles Lakers’ move regarding Russell Westbrook’s future amid L.A.’s struggles early in the 2022-23 season. The Lakers head into Friday’s matchup with the Detroit Pistons with a 3-10 record, the third-worst in the league. The Purple and Gold’s offense was the biggest disappointment of the first month of the season — and it still ranks last with L.A. scoring just 105.4 points per 100 possessions in the first 13 games.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
The Latest On Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving
Brooklyn Nets suspended All-Star guard Kyrie Irving is close to completing the process to return to the basketball court. He could rejoin the team as soon as Sunday against the Memphis Grizzles at the Barclays Center sources tells ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Irving is closing in on two...
NBA
Swin Cash on UConn jersey retirement, team vision | Pelicans Weekly Show
On the latest edition of Pelicans Weekly, team reporter Erin Summers chats with Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development Swin Cash about her jersey number retirement at the University of Connecticut, her Naismith Hall of Fame induction, the recent success of the young Pelicans on the roster as well as the vision for the team.
Candace Parker returning to play in 2023
Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker announced that she’s coming back to play in her 16th WNBA season. Parker, 36, initially
Knicks And Warriors Injury Reports
The New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors have announced their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time.
