How Candace Parker’s planned WNBA return impacts the Chicago Sky

Before the last season, Candace Parker said she didn’t know what the future held for her past the 2022 campaign. Months later, she still doesn’t but indicated her plan right now is to come back for her 16th WNBA season. “Right now, yeah, I’m game,” Parker told Richard...
Mike Thibault: The social justice and WNBA champion D.C. needed

When Mike Thibault was hired by the Washington Mystics in December of 2012, he was not worried about his legacy as a WNBA coach. “I was comfortable with what I had done in Connecticut,” he said during a Dec. 18th conference call. “If that was the last day I ever coached in the WNBA, I was fine with what I had accomplished. Obviously I want to win a championship. That was the only thing I felt didn’t happen and clearly Connecticut thought it was the only thing that didn’t happen. But I would have been ok with that. I would have moved on to do some other things.”
Stephen A.: KD-Warriors trade needed to rescue Steph

The Warriors' 6-9 start to the 2022-23 NBA season is not what anyone expected from the reigning champions. Instead of running roughshod on the league in what was supposed to be a glorious title defense, everyone not named Steph Curry has struggled mightily for the Warriors. And because Moses Moody,...
NBA fines Warriors forward JaMychal Green

The NBA has fined Warriors power forward JaMychal Green $20K for shouting expletives at a ref near the end of yesterday’s 130-119 loss to the Suns in Phoenix, the league announced in a statement (Twitter link). Green has been somewhat underwhelming for the somewhat underwhelming 6-9 reigning champs this...
Western Conference Executive Thinks Wizards’ Bradley Beal Will Be Traded To L.A.

The NBA awaits the Los Angeles Lakers’ move regarding Russell Westbrook’s future amid L.A.’s struggles early in the 2022-23 season. The Lakers head into Friday’s matchup with the Detroit Pistons with a 3-10 record, the third-worst in the league. The Purple and Gold’s offense was the biggest disappointment of the first month of the season — and it still ranks last with L.A. scoring just 105.4 points per 100 possessions in the first 13 games.
The Latest On Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets suspended All-Star guard Kyrie Irving is close to completing the process to return to the basketball court. He could rejoin the team as soon as Sunday against the Memphis Grizzles at the Barclays Center sources tells ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Irving is closing in on two...
Swin Cash on UConn jersey retirement, team vision | Pelicans Weekly Show

On the latest edition of Pelicans Weekly, team reporter Erin Summers chats with Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development Swin Cash about her jersey number retirement at the University of Connecticut, her Naismith Hall of Fame induction, the recent success of the young Pelicans on the roster as well as the vision for the team.
